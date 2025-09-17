Pillowy tortellini and a velvety tomato-cream broth, enriched with my easy homemade sausage spice mix. Bursting with bold Italian flavors and ready in just 30 minutes, it’s your new favorite irresistible soup.

I got some almond ricotta–stuffed tortellini, so I decided to make an amazing soup with it. This is a hearty, delicious, and easy tortellini soup recipe. It uses the usual suspects of an Italian-flavored soup: aromatics, carrot, celery, Italian herbs, and vegan sausage. Those flavors pair up with the tortellini, tomato purée, and some non-dairy cream.

It turns out absolutely delicious.

I make this spice mix which adds all the flavor of sausage to whatever plant based protein you choose. This spice mix combines smoked paprika, fennel seeds, garlic powder, black pepper, oregano, and pepper flakes, and it’s just so versatile and flavorful!

First make the spice mix, and then decide which protein you want to use for the sausage. You can use vegan sausage, lentils, walnuts, pecans, chickpeas, crumbled tofu, chopped up soaked soy curls, seitan, or whatever else you like.

Cook your protein of choice with some garlic and the spice mix, then add all the aromatics. Fold in the tomato sauce, tortellini, and some stock, then add non-dairy cream at the end. The tortellini cooks up in the same pan with the rest of the soup.

The soup comes together within 30 minutes in just 1 pan, and is creamy and satisfying!

Why You’ll Love Tortellini Soup

super easy 1-pot meal ready in 30 minutes

creamy, tomatoey broth with sausagey flavors and tender, cheesy tortellini

super versatile! Use whatever plant-based protein you like!

Easily made gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free.

Creamy Tortellini Soup 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Soup Cuisine: Italian SaveSaved Pin Print Pillowy tortellini and a velvety tomato-cream broth, enriched with my easy homemade sausage spice mix. Bursting with bold Italian flavors and ready in just 30 minutes, it’s your new favorite irresistible soup. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Sausagey Spice Mix ▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon oregano

▢ 1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

▢ 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds For the Soup ▢ 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

▢ 4 garlic cloves , minced

, ▢ 3/4 cup chopped vegan sausage , or other protein, like lentils, walnuts, pecans, chickpeas, sausage patties, vegan sausages, seitan, soy curls, or a combination of these

, ▢ 1/2 to 3/4 cup chopped yellow or red onion

▢ 1 celery stalk , chopped

, ▢ 3/4 cup chopped carrots , chopped small

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour , or gluten-free flour

, ▢ 8 ounces tomato purée , or tomato sauce

, ▢ 4 cups vegetable stock

▢ 1 teaspoon Italian herbs , or a mix of basil, thyme, and sage

, ▢ 9 ounces vegan tortellini

▢ 1/3 to 1/2 cup non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy cream, or a mix of non-dairy cream cheese and non-dairy yogurt

, ▢ 2 ounces fresh spinach , or other baby greens. Or more, to taste.

, ▢ vegan parmesan as needed for topping

▢ fresh basil , for topping

, ▢ crushed red pepper flakes , optional, for topping Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the spice mix. Grind the spices with a mortar and pestle into a coarse mixture. If you don’t have one, pulse in a spice grinder or coffee grinder. We need a coarse mixture of spices for bursts of flavor. Set this aside. Make the soup. Chop all your vegetables and proteins , if you haven’t already. If using a mix of proteins , like walnuts, pecans, chickpeas, sausage patties, etc., chop them together into a coarse mixture. Set these aside.

Heat a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat, and add the olive oil . Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and cook for a few seconds. Then, mix in the protein mixture , cook for a minute, then add 3/4 of the spice mix . Stir well, and cook another minute to toast the spices and the protein.

Add in the onion, carrot, celery, and half of the salt . Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, adding splashes of water as needed so the vegetables cook evenly. Mix in the flour , then add the tomato purée and remaining salt . Cook for 3 to 4 minutes to deepen the flavor and to mix in the flour.

Mix in the stock and Italian herbs, bring to a boil, then mix in the tortellini. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup water or stock to cool the mixture slightly, then fold in the non-dairy cream/yogurt and the spinach. Mix well, and bring to a boil again. Taste and adjust salt, flavor, and herbs. Top with the vegan parmesan and fresh basil, and ladle it into your serving bowls. Sprinkle some of the remaining spice mix over the bowls. For extra heat, add crushed red pepper flakes, as well. Serve with toasted bakery bread or garlic bread. Video Notes Store refrigerated up-to three days, reheat in microwave or a skillet. Flavor Variations: Add 2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomato and fresh basil.

Instead of store-bought non-dairy cream, make cashew cream: soak 1/3 cup cashews in warm water 10 minutes, drain, then blend with 1/2 cup water until smooth, and use. This recipe is nut-free and soy-free if you use nut-free and/or soy-free protein, yogurt, cream, tortellini, and parmesan. To make it gluten-free, use gluten-free protein, tortellini and gluten-free flour Nutrition Calories: 297 kcal , Carbohydrates: 52 g , Protein: 14 g , Fat: 7 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 558 mg , Potassium: 581 mg , Fiber: 9 g , Sugar: 9 g , Vitamin A: 5980 IU , Vitamin C: 17 mg , Calcium: 203 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

spice mix – The sausagey spice mix is a blend of smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, oregano, pepper flakes, and fennel seeds that you lightly grind into a coarse mixture.

– The sausagey spice mix is a blend of smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, oregano, pepper flakes, and fennel seeds that you lightly grind into a coarse mixture. oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. aromatics – Garlic onion, celery, and carrots add a ton of flavor to this tortellini soup!

– Garlic onion, celery, and carrots add a ton of flavor to this tortellini soup! plant based protein – For your sausage mix, you can use vegan sausage or other protein, like lentils, walnuts, pecans, chickpeas, sausage patties, vegan sausages, seitan, soy curls, or a combination of these.

– For your sausage mix, you can use vegan sausage or other protein, like lentils, walnuts, pecans, chickpeas, sausage patties, vegan sausages, seitan, soy curls, or a combination of these. flour – To thicken the sauce. Gluten-free flour is fine to use.

– To thicken the sauce. Gluten-free flour is fine to use. tomato puree – Adds umami to the sauce. You can use tomato sauce instead, if needed.

– Adds umami to the sauce. You can use tomato sauce instead, if needed. vegetable stock – Adds moisture and flavor to the soup.

– Adds moisture and flavor to the soup. Italian herbs – Use a pre-packaged blend or your own mix of basil, thyme, and sage.

– Use a pre-packaged blend or your own mix of basil, thyme, and sage. vegan tortellini – Choose nut-free, gluten-free, and/or soy-free, if needed.

– Choose nut-free, gluten-free, and/or soy-free, if needed. cream element – You can use non-dairy yogurt, cashew cream, or a mix of vegan cream cheese and non-dairy yogurt to make your tortellini soup creamy.

– You can use non-dairy yogurt, cashew cream, or a mix of vegan cream cheese and non-dairy yogurt to make your tortellini soup creamy. spinach – Adds texture and veggies to the dish.

– Adds texture and veggies to the dish. toppings – Top your creamy tortellini soup with vegan parmesan and fresh basil. You can also top with crushed red pepper, if you want more heat.

💡Tips When grinding the spices, don’t overdo it! Those little chunks of fennel seeds give a burst of sausagey flavor!

To make your own cashew cream, soak 1/3 cup cashews in warm water 10 minutes. Drain, then blend with 1/2 cup water until smooth.

How to Make Tortellini Soup

Grind the spices with a mortar and pestle into a coarse mixture. If you don’t have one, pulse in a spice grinder or coffee grinder. You want coarse mixture of spices for bursts of flavor. Set this aside.

Chop all your vegetables and proteins, if you haven’t already. If using a mix of proteins, like walnuts, pecans, chickpeas, sausage patties, etc., chop them together into a coarse mixture. Set these aside.

Heat a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat, and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and cook for a few seconds. Then, mix in the protein mixture, cook for a minute, then add 3/4 of the spice mix. Stir well, and cook another minute to toast the spices and the protein.

Add in the onion, carrot, celery, and half of the salt. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, adding splashes of water as needed so the vegetables cook evenly.

Mix in the flour, then add the tomato purée and remaining salt. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes to deepen the flavor.

Mix in the stock and Italian herbs, bring to a boil, then mix in the tortellini.

Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add 1/4 to 1/2 cup water or stock to cool the mixture slightly, then fold in the non-dairy cream/yogurt and the spinach. Mix well, and bring to a boil again. Taste and adjust salt, flavor, and herbs.

Top with the vegan parmesan and fresh basil, and ladle it into your serving bowls. Sprinkle some of the remaining spice mix over the bowls. For extra heat, add crushed red pepper flakes, as well. Serve with toasted bakery bread or garlic bread.

What to Serve with Tortellini Soup

Serve with toasted bakery bread or garlic bread for an easy meal. You can also serve as a side dish with a green salad, grilled veggie sandwich, mini Tuscan pot pies, or zucchini rolls.