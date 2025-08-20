This hearty bean salad features chickpeas, sweet mango, fresh veggies, and sweet roasted corn in a cumin lime toasted chili oil dressing. Mango chickpea salad is a perfect, one-bowl summer lunch! (gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, oil-free option)

I wanted to make a quick salad that was hearty and not very salad-like. That means not too many leafy greens, because my niece doesn’t like to eat those, but she loves chickpeas. That worked out really well because we added some lime, cumin, and cayenne to give it that Indian chaat-style flavor profile.

This salad is perfect for making the most of ripe, summer mangos and fresh corn on the cob.

It turned out magnificent as is, and then we leveled it up by toasting some red pepper flakes in oil, creating a spiced oil that brought everything together. If you want to make it oil-free, just omit the oil and add the red pepper flakes directly, but the oil definitely adds a nice, smoky, spicy flavor to the salad.

There are three types of heat in this salad:

green chilies cayenne red pepper flakes.

You can adjust the heat by using milder green chilies and reducing the amount of cayenne and red pepper flakes to your preference.

Serve this mango chickpea salad with pita chips, Indian papri/crackers or toasted pita bread for dipping.

Why You’ll Love Mango Chickpea Salad

easy, 1-bowl salad

sweet mango, earthy chickpeas, fresh veggies, and sweet, roasted corn

delicious cumin-lime dressing and red pepper spice oil bring out the flavors

quick and easy summer lunch

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

easy oil-free option

Mango Chickpea Salad

This hearty bean salad features chickpeas, sweet mango, fresh veggies, and sweet roasted corn in a cumin lime toasted chili oil dressing. Mango chickpea salad is a perfect, one-bowl summer lunch! (gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free with oil-free option)

Ingredients

For the Salad
▢ 15- ounce can chickpeas , or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas

, ▢ 2 to 3 ears corn on the cob , or about 1 cup frozen corn

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

▢ 3/4 cups chopped tomato

▢ 3/4 cup finely chopped red onion

▢ 1 to 2 ripe mangoes , chopped small

, ▢ 1 hot green chili , such as serrano or Indian chili, finely chopped

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped cilantro , or more, to taste For the Dressing ▢ 1 teaspoon ground cumin

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne , to taste

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 tablespoons lime juice For the Spiced Oil ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Prep all the veggies if you haven’t already. Drain and rinse the chickpeas . Chop up the bell pepper, tomato, red onion, mango, green chili, and cilantro . If the corn still has the husk, shuck it.

To cook the corn , place the cobs directly on a medium-high gas flame on your stove. Use tongs to turn the corn every minute or so until it begins to blacken. Once it starts getting nicely charred, start flipping it every 10 to 15 seconds until most of the kernels have black spots. Let the corn cool for a few minutes, then use a knife to remove the kernels from the cob. If you’re using frozen corn , toast it in a skillet over medium-high heat until you start to see golden brown spots, about 4 to 6 minutes. Set aside to cool.

To make the dressing , mix all the dry ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Don’t add the lime juice yet. We will do that later.

For the spiced oil , heat a small skillet over medium-low heat, and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, lower the heat to low, add the pepper flakes , stir, and turn off the heat. The pepper flakes will toast in the hot oil and infuse it with heat and a smoky flavor.

Video Notes

Mango chickpea salad is naturally gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free.

I prefer white or bi-color corn on the cob for this recipe, but if you can only find yellow corn, it will work, as well.

If you're not sure how to chop the mango, see the video for how I do it.

The flavors will intensify as the salad sits, but all the chopped vegetables will also begin to soften. It's best to make the salad about an hour before serving. To store for longer, keep the dressing separately and mix it into the salad just before serving.

Variations: Use different beans such as black beans, white beans, or lentils. You can also make this into more of a dense bean salad by using two types of beans, like chickpeas and black beans. Use more of the spices and dressing, depending on the volume of the beans.

Ingredients

chickpeas – Use canned or homemade chickpeas or beans of choice, like white beans, black beans, or lentils

– Use canned or homemade chickpeas or beans of choice, like white beans, black beans, or lentils veggies – Corn (frozen or on the cob), bell pepper, tomato, and onion give the salad so much flavor and CRUNCH!

– Corn (frozen or on the cob), bell pepper, tomato, and onion give the salad so much flavor and CRUNCH! mangoes – Sweet mangoes pair up so well with all of the veggies and spices in this salad!

– Sweet mangoes pair up so well with all of the veggies and spices in this salad! green chilis – Use hot chilis, like Serrano or Indian chilis.

– Use hot chilis, like Serrano or Indian chilis. cilantro – Adds zesty, fresh flavor.

– Adds zesty, fresh flavor. dry spices – For the dressing, you’ll need cumin, salt, cayenne, and black pepper.

– For the dressing, you’ll need cumin, salt, cayenne, and black pepper. lime juice – Adds acidity and flavor.

– Adds acidity and flavor. spiced oil – Toasting red pepper flakes in hot oil adds a rich, smoky heat to the salad. For oil-free, just add the pepper flakes to the salad directly instead of roasting in the oil.

💡Tips I prefer white or bi-color corn on the cob for this recipe, but if you can only find yellow corn, it will work, as well.

If you’re not sure how to chop the mango, see the video for how I do it.

How to Make Mango Chickpea Salad

Prep all the veggies if you haven’t already. Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Chop up the bell pepper, tomato, red onion, mango, green chili, and cilantro. If the corn still has the husk, shuck it.

To cook the corn, place the cobs directly on a medium-high gas flame on your stove. Use tongs to turn the corn every minute or so until it begins to blacken. Once it starts getting nicely charred, start flipping it every 10 to 15 seconds until most of the kernels have black spots.

Let the corn cool for a few minutes, then use a knife to remove the kernels from the cob. If you’re using frozen corn, toast it in a skillet over medium-high heat until you start to see golden brown spots, about 4 to 6 minutes. Set aside to cool.

To make the dressing, mix all the dry ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Don’t add the lime juice yet. We will do that later.

For the spiced oil, heat a small skillet over medium-low heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, lower the heat to low, add the pepper flakes, stir, and turn off the heat. The pepper flakes will toast in the hot oil and infuse it with heat and a smoky flavor.

When ready to serve, add the chickpeas, chopped vegetables, corn, green chili, and cilantro to a large bowl. Sprinkle the dry dressing ingredients and add the lime juice and spiced oil.

Toss everything thoroughly to coat. Serve immediately, or let the salad sit for up to an hour, so the flavors can meld. Serve with pita chips or toasted pita bread.

What to Serve with Mango Chickpea Salad

This is a delicious summer lunch served with pita chips or toasted pita bread for dipping.