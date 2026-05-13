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Marinated white beans with lots of veggies and savory sautéed garlic and cherry tomato are a versatile staple to have in the fridge. There are so many delicious ways to serve them. I have listed 5 of my favorite ways! (gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, budget-friendly)

marinated white bean salad over sweet potatoes with creamy sauce on top
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I always have some marinated white beans in the fridge because they are just so versatile and they are a great source of protein, fiber, iron, magnesium, and potassium. Beans are just a fantastic nutrition boost in every bite, and they’re budget-friendly, too!

close-up of marinated white beans in a white serving bowl with a spoon

This simple salad is also easy to make. First, we take some white beans, such as cannellini beans, and amp them up with plenty of veggies and a delicious dressing. Then, we boost the flavor even more by adding in this quick blistered cherry tomato and crispy garlic topping. 

marinated white bean salad with bread to dip

These marinated beans just have so much flavor! You can serve them as is with some sourdough or garlic bread, or add them to salads with some arugula or spinach. If you’re using a lot of greens, you may want to make a little bit of extra dressing.

You can also serve these on top of roasted sweet potatoes or roasted veggies, add them to wraps, or serve them as a side with any meal. If none of those are your jam, make a marinated white beans bruschetta! Or, spread some hummus or yogurt on a plate and top with these marinated white beans and some sprouts or crispy breadcrumbs. 

The textures and flavors of these marinated white beans are just mind-blowing, no matter how you serve them.

marinated white bean salad served over hummus with bread

Why You’ll Love Marinated White Bean Salad

  • flavor-packed, budget-friendly meal
  • perfect for meal prep! Make a batch on the weekend and serve it many ways all week long.
  • super flavorful with lots of fresh herbs and rich flavors
  • blistered tomato and garlic topping amps up the flavor even more
  • naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

More White Bean Recipes

Marinated White Beans

5 from 1 vote
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 25 minutes
Servings: 2
Course: lunch, Main Course, Salad
Cuisine: Mediterranean
marinated white bean salad over sweet potatoes with creamy sauce on top
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Marinated white beans with lots of veggies and savory sautéed garlic and cherry tomato are a versatile staple to have in the fridge. There are so many delicious ways to serve them. I have listed five of my favorite ways!
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Ingredients 
 

For the Beans

  • 15 ounce can white beans, such as cannellini, great northern, navy beans, or chickpeas, drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked
  • 1/2-1 cup chopped red onion
  • 3 tablespoons chopped mint
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, or use parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

For the Dressing

  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon or more ras el hanout,, baharat or shawarma spice blend
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, optional

For the Cherry Tomato Garlic Topping

  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes

Instructions 

Make the white bean salad.

  • Chop the vegetables and herbs if you haven’t already, and add them to a bowl along with the white beans. Set aside.
  • Zest the lemon for the dressing, then slice and juice it. Make the dressing by adding that plus all of the other dressing ingredients to a bowl. Mix well and taste, adjusting salt, tang with lemon juice or red wine vinegar, and heat with pepper flakes or black pepper, if needed.
  • Add the dressing to the bean mixture and toss well.

Make the cherry tomato garlic topping.

  • Heat a small skillet over medium heat and add the 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic, reduce the heat to low, and cook until it starts to turn golden. Add the cherry tomatoes and mix in, then increase the heat to medium-low and cook until the tomatoes soften slightly. When the tomatoes are almost ready, mix in the pepper flakes.
    • I like to cook the tomatoes and garlic, because they get a little bit sweeter, which pairs really well with the marinated white beans, but if you don’t want to cook them, you can add them fresh, as well.
  • Pour this mixture over the beans and mix lightly. You can also keep the topping separate and add it when serving for a punchier garlic flavor.

Serving Suggestions

  • Serve with toasted sourdough or garlic bread, for scooping, or on top of crostini
  • Pair them with hummus or non-dairy yogurt by spreading the base on a plate, seasoning lightly with salt and pepper, then topping with the marinated beans, sesame seeds, or microgreens and serving with pita or sourdough. For added texture, toast breadcrumbs by heating 1 teaspoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, adding 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, and cooking until golden. Add sesame seeds and cook a few seconds more, then remove from heat. You can add in other flavors at this point, like garlic or Aleppo pepper flakes here, if you like. Sprinkle over the beans before serving.
  • To serve with sweet potatoes, brush halved sweet potatoes with oil and roast them cut-side-down at 400° F (205° C) for about 35 minutes, or until tender. Flip, top with the marinated white beans, drizzle with non-dairy yogurt or tahini dressing, and add the breadcrumb mixture if desired.
  • To make a salad, add chopped greens, such as spinach or arugula, to a bowl with the marinated beans and toss well. Whip up some more dressing to add, if needed, and top with croutons for crunch.
  • You can also pair this with quinoa or cooked grains. Or you can serve as a part of mezze platter or a charcuterie board. It’s incredibly versatile!

Video

Notes

This recipe is nut-free, and soy-free. It’s gluten-free, if you skip the breadcrumb topping or use gluten-free breadcrumbs.
Storage: Stored refrigerated up to four days.
For flavor variations, omit the listed spices, and increase lemon juice and vinegar for a Mediterranean-style dressing, or add basil or oregano for an Italian-style version. For an Indian variation, use garam masala and in the cherry tomato step add mustard seeds and curry leaves before adding the garlic. Cook until mustard seeds change color, then add the garlic and proceed. 
 

Nutrition

Calories: 513kcal, Carbohydrates: 60g, Protein: 18g, Fat: 24g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g, Monounsaturated Fat: 17g, Sodium: 684mg, Potassium: 1549mg, Fiber: 14g, Sugar: 5g, Vitamin A: 1542IU, Vitamin C: 46mg, Calcium: 218mg, Iron: 8mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
marinated white beans ingredients

Ingredients

  • white beans – You can use any white beans of choice or use chickpeas. Homemade or canned are both fine.
  • veggies and herbs – For the salad, you will need red onion, mint, cilantro, and sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil. For the topping, you need cherry tomatoes and some garlic cloves.
  • extra virgin olive oil – For the dressing and to blister the cherry tomatoes.
  • lemon – We are going to zest and juice 1 lemon for the dressing.
  • spices – Ras el hanout, baharat, or shawarma spice blend add so much flavor! You can also add some smoked paprika for a smoky flavor, if you like. For the cherry tomato topping, you also need some Aleppo pepper flakes.
  • Dijon mustard and red wine vinegar – Add flavor and tang to the dressing.

💡Tips

  • To prepare the lemon for the dressing, zest it first, then slice in half and juice it.
  • I like to cook the tomatoes and garlic, because they get a little bit sweeter, which pairs really well with the marinated white beans, but if you don’t want to cook them, you can add them fresh, as well.

How to Make Marinated White Bean Salad

Chop the vegetables and herbs if you haven’t already, and add them to a bowl along with the white beans. Set aside.

adding beans to the bowl
white bean salad ingredients in the bowl

Zest the lemon for the dressing, then slice and juice it. Make the dressing by adding that plus all of the other dressing ingredients to a bowl. Mix well and taste, adjusting salt, tang with lemon juice or red wine vinegar, and heat with pepper flakes or black pepper, if needed.

zesting the lemon
mixing the dressing

Add the dressing to the bean mixture and toss well.

adding dressing to the white beans and veggies
white bean salad after mixing with the dressing

Heat a small skillet over medium heat and add the 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic, reduce the heat to low, and cook until it starts to turn golden. Add the cherry tomatoes and mix in, then increase the heat to medium-low and cook until the tomatoes soften slightly. When the tomatoes are almost ready, mix in the pepper flakes. I like to cook the tomatoes and garlic, because they get a little bit sweeter, which pairs really well with the marinated white beans, but if you don’t want to cook them, you can add them fresh, as well.

frying garlic in a pan
adding cherry tomato to the pan

Pour this mixture over the beans and mix lightly. You can also keep the topping separate and add it when serving for a punchier garlic flavor.

adding fried garlic and tomato to the marinated white bean salad
salad bowl after mixing in the tomato and garlic

What to Serve with Marinated White Bean Salad

Serve with toasted sourdough or garlic bread, either on top or on the side for scooping. 

marinated white bean salad with bread to dip

To serve with sweet potatoes, brush halved sweet potatoes with oil and roast them cut-side-down at 400° F (205° C) for about 35 minutes, or until tender. Flip, top with the marinated white beans, drizzle with non-dairy yogurt or tahini dressing, and add the breadcrumb mixture if desired.

marinated white bean salad over sweet potatoes with creamy sauce on top

Pair them with hummus or non-dairy yogurt by spreading the base on a plate, seasoning lightly with salt and pepper, then topping with the marinated beans, sesame seeds, or microgreens and serving with pita or sourdough. For added texture, toast breadcrumbs by heating 1 teaspoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, adding 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, and cooking until golden. Add sesame seeds and cook a few seconds more, then remove from heat. You can add in other flavors at this point, like garlic or Aleppo pepper flakes here, if you like. Sprinkle over the beans before serving.

marinated white bean salad served over hummus with bread

To make a salad, add chopped greens, such as spinach or arugula, to a bowl with the marinated beans and toss well. Whip up some more dressing to add, if needed, and top with croutons for crunch.

You can also pair this with quinoa or cooked grains. It’s incredibly versatile!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This recipe is nut-free, and soy-free. It’s gluten-free, if you skip the breadcrumb topping or use gluten-free breadcrumbs.

Can I adjust the flavor?

For flavor variations, omit the listed spices, and increase lemon juice and vinegar for a Mediterranean-style dressing, or add basil or oregano for an Italian-style version. For an Indian variation, use garam masala and in the cherry tomato step add mustard seeds and curry leaves before adding the garlic.

About Richa

Hi, I'm Richa! I create flavorful plant based recipes that are inspired by my Indian upbringing, including many gluten-free, soy-free, and oil-free options.

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5 from 1 vote

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6 Comments

  1. Liz says:

    What cookware are you using to cook the tomatoes?

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      It’s sensarte. Most pans are either that or ozeri or caraway in pics

      Reply
  2. Maneesha says:

    5 stars
    What a brilliant recipe, Richa! I loved it! It’s so versatile! I enjoyed it on a bed of arugula and added some chopped nuts too

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Awesome!!

      Reply
  3. Lauren says:

    This looks so good. I’m not a fan of cilantro, is there an herb you recommend as a substitute or just leave out completely?

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      Use parsley

      Reply