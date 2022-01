Mushroom Xacuti – A vegan spin on a Goan xacuti – Flavorful, spiced, meaty western Indian sauce that uses mushrooms instead of chicken! Serve with pav(dinner rolls), naan, roti, rice, or cauliflower rice for low carb. Naturally gluten-free. Nutfree Soyfree

Xacuti (pronounced shakuti) is a popular dish from Goan cuisine. Traditionally, this is a dish that is made with chicken or fish, but I love to use mushrooms here. There are a variety of spices in this recipe. There is also freshly grated coconut, which you can find in frozen section in Indian stores or use dried shredded coconut. Together all these flavors make a delicious, meaty dish that you can serve the traditional way with dinner rolls or add to tacos and wraps.

The spicy sauce is super flavorful and uses a combination of whole and ground spices and roasted coconut to make a deliciously complex flavored sauce.

This Goan mushroom xacuti recipe does use a bunch of spices, but they are worth it. Once you make it you will be inclined to make a larger batch to freeze and serve it with vegan chicken, chickpeas or tofu! Each bite brings you a burst of flavors and textures. Get ready to expand your Indian spice cabinet as I explore a lot more regional Indian cuisine this year.

The recipe also tastes great when using wild or forest mushrooms but you might have to cook them a bit longer than cremini or portabella. Then gather all the spice blend ingredients, grind them together with coconut and water to make a fragrant thick Goan gravy. Then stir fry garlic, chopped onion, and mushrooms and add some tamerind paste and then add the sauce. Simmer and adjust salt and garnish with coriander leaves! Done!

Serve with pav(Indian dinner rolls) rice or flatbread

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Mushroom Xacuti Vegan Mushroom Xacuti - Vegan low carb Goan Xacuti recipe- Flavorful, spiced, meaty western Indian sauce that uses mushrooms instead of chicken! Serve with pav (Indian dinner rolls), naan, roti, rice, or cauliflower rice for low carb. gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 132 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the xacuti spice blend: 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 1/2 tablespoons coriander seeds

8 black peppercorns

1 whole clove spice or use 1/8 tsp ground and add with cinnamon

1 star anise optional

2 dried red chilis Use Kashmiri chilies or any mild chilies such as california red

1.5 teaspoons poppy seeds

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup dried shredded unsweetened coconut or fresh coconut thawed if frozen

1 cup ( 250 ml ) water For the mushroom: 2 teaspoons oil

3 cloves of garlic minced

1 cup finely chopped red onion

18-20 small portabella mushrooms or white or cremini mushrooms quartered

1 tablespoon fresh tamarind pulp or use 1 tablespoon tamarind chutney see notes for substitute

1/2 teaspoon salt

cilantro for garnish Instructions To make the spice mix : Add the fennel seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, peppercorns, cloves, star anise if using, red chili and poppy seeds to a skillet over medium heat and toast until the spices are fragrant and the fennel seeds and coriander seeds change color.

Then add in the coconut, cinnamon, and nutmeg and mix well and continue to roast until the coconut is golden evenly. Then take off heat.

Add to a blender. Add the 1 cup of water and blend until the coconut has mostly broken down. I usually blend 30 seconds then move the mixture and blend again for 30 seconds to a minute to break the coconut and poppy seeds into a sauce

Make the mushroom : Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and mix in for a few seconds.

Then add in the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden.

Add in the mushrooms, another good pinch of salt, a tablespoon of water and mix in and continue to cook for 5 minutes or until mushrooms are golden on some edges. Then add the blended paste and salt and tamarind pulp and mix well.

Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Stir once in between. Check if the mushrooms are done. If the sauce is drying up too much, add a bit more water.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. You can cook uncovered for a few minutes if there is a lot of liquid in the sauce or depends on the consistency you prefer. If you want it saucy, then you can add in more water or some non-dairy milk and simmer for a few minutes.

Garnish with cilantro. A squeeze of lime and or some thinly sliced raw red onion also are great garnishes. Serve with pav(Indian dinner rolls) , flatbread (regular or Glutenfree), or rice. As with all well spiced recipes, the sauce continues to get flavorful as it sits. So definitely make ahead and refrigerate to serve after a couple of hours or the next day, for full flavor impact Notes There is a lot of flavor in this spice mix so even if you don't have all the spices, this will work out just fine. Storage: Refrigerwte for upto 3 days. If you use chickpeas or chicken subs then it can be frozen for upto a month The poppy seeds (khus khus ) used generally in the sauce are white but black poppy seeds work fine as well. Mushroom Substitutes: Use 2 oz rehydrated soycurls. Drain and roast with the onion until golden on some edges and continue. Or use chicken subs of choice or 15 oz can of chickpeas. Cook only a minute for chickpeas or chicken subs with the onion and then add sauce. For (10-12 oz) tofu, cook the tofu (with onion step) until golden , then add sauce . Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mushroom Xacuti Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 132 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 310mg 13% Potassium 804mg 23% Carbohydrates 18g 6% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 220IU 4% Vitamin C 37mg 45% Calcium 82mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



