These easy vegan Peanut Butter cookies require no flour, need just 6 ingredients, and are the Peanuttiest! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a sprinkling of crunchy chopped peanuts on top. Gluten-free vegan Peanut butter cookie

Meet the peanut butter cookies to beat all peanut butter cookies. No flour is added to these cookies meaning these babies are PACKED with flavor as they are pretty much pure peanut butter

Some chopped peanuts on top provide crunch and if you use salted, toasted ones, you get a nice contrast of sweet and salty. These are seriously delish along with a cup of Chai !

This easy peanut butter cookie recipe needs no flour and uses only 6 ingredients and take just 5 minutes to put together! It could not be easier and within minutes you will end up with the most decadent cookies.

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies These easy vegan Peanut Butter cookies require no flour, need just 6 ingredients, and are the Peanuttiest! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a sprinkling of crunchy chopped peanuts on top. The best Gluten-free vegan Peanut butter cookie Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 11 mins Chill 30 mins Total Time 46 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 120 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 130 g ) smooth peanut butter

1/4 cup ( 30 g ) powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt , less or more based on salt content of peanut butter

1 tbsp flaxseed meal mixed with 2 tablespoons water

1.5 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon crushed peanuts

optional add ins: a few drops vanilla extract, or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Mix in the dough. Instructions Scoop and measure the peanut butter and keep at room temperature for 15 mins or so that it’s easier to work with. You can also microwave it for a few seconds. Then add to a bowl.

Add the rest of the ingredients and mix really well. (Use warmed maple syrup to make it easy to mix well) . Chill in the refrigerator for 30 mins

Use a cookie scoop to scoop the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. (Make these into smaller cookies, as there isn’t any gluten to hold making them delicate if too large. I make mine about 1-1.5 tbsp size). Top with crushed peanuts.

Preheat the oven to 340 F (170c) and bake for 10-11 mins. Once the cookies are golden, remove them from the oven.

Let them cool on the sheet for 10 mins. Then transfer to a serving plate or storage container.

These cookies are the best and crisp the day they are made. They will soften a bit the next day. you can reheat them in the oven to crisp them up! Notes For less delicate cookies , add 1-2 tablespoons of tapioca starch or all purpose flour to the dough.

Peanut-free : Use other smooth nut butters or use sunflower seed butter

: Use other smooth nut butters or use sunflower seed butter Powdered sugar: don’t have powdered sugar, put cane sugar or other sugar of choice in a blender, blend until somewhat powdery and use Nutrition Nutrition Facts Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies Amount Per Serving Calories 120 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 80mg 3% Potassium 133mg 4% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin C 0.01mg 0% Calcium 13mg 1% Iron 0.4mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Storage:

Make sure that these peanut butter cookies cool completely before storing them. Store them at room temperature in an air-tight container, like a Tupperware.