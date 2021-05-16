Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Date Caramel Snack Bars

These Vegan Date Caramel Bars are the best grab-and-go snack for all lovers of oatmeal bars, chocolate, and caramel. Easy & delicious oatmeal chocolate chip bars made completely from scratch in no time, layered with creamy homemade date caramel.

These Vegan Oatmeal Date Caramel Bars are a wonderful thing. They are a bit like Carmelita Bars, but with some shredded coconut added on top which makes them even better!

If you have not tried date caramel before, be prepared to fall in love. Date Caramel is basically just softened dates, pureed with a little liquid like a splash of non-dairy milk, some maple syrup, and a bit of fat ( like almond butter). What comes out of the food processor is just so similar to cooked caramel that you can replicate all your favorite non-vegan chocolate bars with it. These Date Caramel Bars are basically Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie Snack Bars with a caramel layer in the middle – just so good!

I mean, it’s pretty hard to go wrong when you combine chewy oats, dark chocolate, and ooey gooey caramel into a snack bar, right? Kids love these and so do adults.

I love to make these vegan date caramel bars in advance and bring them over to a friends’ house for dessert whenever I’m invited for a dinner. They also make an amazing brunch buffet or potluck item. Thankfully, they’re super portable (just bring them over in the pan) and hold up well at room temperature.