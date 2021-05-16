Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Date Caramel Snack Bars

By 3 Comments

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

These Vegan Date Caramel Bars are the best grab-and-go snack for all lovers of oatmeal bars, chocolate, and caramel. Easy & delicious oatmeal chocolate chip bars made completely from scratch in no time, layered with creamy homemade date caramel.

Front shot of vegan date caramel bars topped with chocolate chips and shredded coconut

These Vegan Oatmeal Date Caramel Bars are a wonderful thing. They are a bit like Carmelita Bars, but with some shredded coconut added on top which makes them even better!

If you have not tried date caramel before, be prepared to fall in love. Date Caramel is basically just softened dates, pureed with a little liquid like a splash of non-dairy milk, some maple syrup, and a bit of fat ( like almond butter). What comes out of the food processor is just so similar to cooked caramel that you can replicate all your favorite non-vegan chocolate bars with it. These Date Caramel Bars are basically Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie Snack Bars with a caramel layer in the middle  – just so good!

vegan oatmeal date caramel bars on a wooden board
I mean, it’s pretty hard to go wrong when you combine chewy oats, dark chocolate, and ooey gooey caramel into a snack bar, right? Kids love these and so do adults.
  I love to make these vegan date caramel bars in advance and bring them over to a friends’ house for dessert whenever I’m invited for a dinner. They also make an amazing brunch buffet or potluck item. Thankfully, they’re super portable (just bring them over in the pan) and hold up well at room temperature.
freshly baked vegan carmelita oatmeal caramel bars in a baking pan

Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Date Caramel Snack Bars

These Vegan Date Caramel Bars are the best grab-and-go snack for all lovers of oatmeal bars, chocolate, and caramel. Easy & delicious oatmeal chocolate chip bars made completely from scratch in no time, layered with creamy homemade date caramel.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: vegan carmelita bars, vegan date caramel bars
Servings: 9
Calories: 307kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup smooth almond butter
  • 1/3 cup (78.86 ml) maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) non-dairy milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 3/4 cup (60.75 g) oats
  • 3/4 cup (93.75 g) flour I use all-purpose flour, use gf blend or oat flour for Glutenfree
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/3 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup (56.67 g) chocolate chips or chocolate chunks

For the date caramel:

  • 10-11 soft dates soaked in hot water for 15 minutes
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup (60 ml) non-dairy milk

For topping:

Instructions

  • In a bowl, add the almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla, and oil. Heat the non-dairy milk until it's hot and then add to the bowl. Mix until all of these wet ingredients are well combined.
  • Then add in the oats, flour, baking soda, salt, and chocolate chips and mix well.
  • Line a 8 by 8 inch pan or a similar baking dish with parchment paper and press this mixture into the baking pan. Even it out with a spatula. Put in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180C) for 15 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, make your date caramel. Drain the dates and blend with almond butter, salt, and maple syrup. Add 2-3 tablespoons of milk initially and add more if needed. Blend until it's a smooth mixture.
  • Take the baking pan out of the oven and spread the date caramel all over. Even out with a spatula.
  • Top it with the coconut and chocolate chips and put it back to bake for another 15-20  minutes or until the top is golden to preference.
  • Remove the pan from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes before removing it from the pan and cool for another 10 minutes before slicing.
  • The bars will keep in the counter for a day and in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.

Notes

  • To make this gluten-free, use a gluten-free blend or oat flour.
  • to make this Oilfree just omit the oil from the base 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Date Caramel Snack Bars
Amount Per Serving
Calories 307 Calories from Fat 144
% Daily Value*
Fat 16g25%
Saturated Fat 5g31%
Cholesterol 2mg1%
Sodium 141mg6%
Potassium 269mg8%
Carbohydrates 38g13%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 20g22%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 37IU1%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 96mg10%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

For the base

  •  smooth almond butter mixed with maple syrup, non-dairy milk, vanilla extract, and oil as wet ingredients
  • rolled oats and  flour (I use all-purpose flour but you can use gluten-free) as dry ingredients
  • baking soda for a bit of a rise
  • salt
  • chocolate chips or chocolate chunks because we want chocolate in both layers

For the date caramel:

  • soft dates (soaked in hot water for 15 minutes) – Medjool dates are easiest to blend and have a wonderful caramelly taste.
  • almond butter or any other nut or seed butter that has a neutral taste
  • salt – so important! Don’t skip it as it helps intensify the caramel flavor
  • maple syrup for the perfect drippy texture
  • non-dairy milk to make it all smooth and creamy. Any plant-based milk will do

Toppings

  •  shredded coconut – go for the good stuff – you are looking for small shreds that are super fresh and white.
  • chocolate chips – vegan dark or semisweet chocolate

 

ingredients needed for making vegan date caramel oatmeal bars

Tips

  • Agave syrup or brown rice syrup can be used in lieu of maple syrup.
  • You can use any other nut or seed butter for the date caramel but I recommend you take something neutral-tasting like sun butter or cashew butter.  Peanut butter would be too strong in taste.
To make this gluten-free, use a gluten-free blend or oat flour.

How to make Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Date Caramel Snack Bars

vegan date caramel oatmeal cookie bar ingredients being mixed in a small white bowl

In a bowl, add the almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla, and oil. Heat the non-dairy milk until it’s hot and then add to the bowl. Mix until all of these wet ingredients are well combined.

wet ingredients for vegan date caramel oatmeal bars being mixed
oats and flour being added to wet dough to make vegan oatmeal bars
Then add in the oats, flour, baking soda, salt, and chocolate chips and mix well.
chocolate chips being added to vegan oatmeal bar base
vegan carmelita oatmeal batter with chocolate chips in a mixing bowl
Line a 9 by 5 in loaf pan or a similar baking dish with parchment paper.
vegan date caramel oatmeal bar batter being added to a square baking pan
Press the oatmeal mixture into the baking pan. Even it out with a spatula. Put in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.
oatmeal bar batter in a square brownie pan
Meanwhile, make your date caramel. Drain the dates and blend with almond butter, salt, and maple syrup. Add 2-3 tablespoons of milk initially and add more if needed. Blend until it’s a smooth mixture.
vegan date caramel being spread on oatmeal batter to make vegan date caramel oatmeal bars

Take the baking pan out of the oven and spread the date caramel all over. Even out with a spatula.

Top it with the coconut and chocolate chips and put it back to bake for another 15-20  minutes or until the top is golden to preference.
chocolate chips and shredded coconut being spread on top of oatmeal cookie base and date caramel to make caramel bars

Remove the pan from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes before removing it from the pan and cool for another 10 minutes before slicing.

a square baking pan with vegan caramel oatmeal snack bars

How to store these Vegan Oatmeal Date Caramel Bars:

The bars will keep on the counter for a day and in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.
vegan oatmeal date caramel snack bars topped with shredded coconut and chocolate chips on a cutting board
Why not make a big batch of date caramel and use of the rest making my date caramel granola or my coconut date snack bars.
vegan oatmeal date caramel snack bars on a wooden board


⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. 5 stars
    Looks fantastic! The recipe instructions state a 9 x 5″ loaf pan but the pictures show an 8×8″. Are the two pans interchangeable? Any sub for the oil? Many thanks for all the great recipes. Love them all!

    Reply

    • Omit the oil. I initially was going to make the loaf hence wrote the recipe. But decided with the larger pan. You ca use the loaf pan, it will make slightly thicker bars

      Reply
LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaYouTube
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers