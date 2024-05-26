These vegan peach pancakes are like an upside-down cake that you can eat for breakfast! The vegan pancakes are light and fluffy with tender, sweet, caramelized peaches hiding under each one.
Table of Contents
These are fluffy, simple pancakes, but I level them up by adding a layer of peaches and brown sugar on one side, so they are a peach upside-down cake kind of pancake. The peaches cook down and caramelize with the brown sugar, making this a decadently delicious breakfast.
This recipe is so versatile! You can make these gluten-free by using my gluten-free almond flour pancakes instead of the regular flour pancake batter here. Follow the same process for adding peaches to one side.
You can also make these with other thinly-sliced fruit, such as pineapple, pear, apple, orange, etc. Or, you can make them into a plain pancake by omitting the fruit and the brown sugar and just cooking the batter.
Why You’ll Love these Peach Pancakes
- fluffy pancakes with caramelized peaches
- easy, 30-minute breakfast or brunch
- so versatile! Use other fruits or make it gluten-free.
- naturally nut-free and soy-free as long as you use nut-free or soy-free non-dairy yogurt, butter, and milk as needed.
More Vegan Pancakes
Recipe Card
Save This Recipe in Your Inbox
Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post!
By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa.
Peach Upside-Down Pancakes
Ingredients
Dry Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups (187.5 g) all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons tapioca starch or cornstarch
- 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Wet Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- ½ to 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 cup (236.59 ml) plus 2 tablespoons non-dairy milk
For the Peach Layer
- 1 peach peeled and thinly sliced. I use a mix of yellow and white peach. You can use either of those.
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
Make the pancake batter.
- Add all of the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix really well until combined. Then, in another bowl, mix the wet ingredients really well.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and fold in gently. You don't want to overmix the batter, because overmixing will cause the air to dissipate too much. There'll be a bit of aeration happening, because of the lemon juice and baking powder, and you want to keep that air in the batter for the fluffiest pancakes.
- Let the batter sit for 2 minutes while you prep the rest of the ingredients and preheat the skillet.
Make the pancakes.
- Preheat a skillet over medium heat, and add a little bit of oil.
- Once the skillet is evenly hot, spread ¼ cup or more of the batter in the skillet.
- Place the sliced peaches on top to cover the pancakes, then mix the cinnamon and brown sugar in a bowl and sprinkle some of that on the peaches.
- Repeat for all the pancakes that can fit in the skillet, then cover the skillet with a lid. (Covering the skillet will allow the pancakes to rise more, because of the heat being more focused inside the skillet.) Once the pancakes are starting set on the edges, the batter will get bubbly in the middle, anywhere from 2 to 3 minutes.
- Open the lid and flip the pancakes carefully, and cover with the lid again. Continue to cook for another 1 ½ to 2 minutes, then check the bottoms of the pancakes. If the peaches are not golden yet, then continue to cook for another 1 to 2 minutes.
- Once the peaches are golden and you can see that the batter is well set, then carefully remove the pancakes from the skillet and place them on your serving plate with the peach side up or down, whichever way you like. Repeat for the remaining batter.
- Serve: Serve with vegan butter and a warm maple syrup drizzle. Since these are pretty sweet, you won't need too much maple syrup. You can also serve with a whipped non-dairy cream or a whipped vegan cream cheese and sugar mixture, because they're basically an upside-down peach cake in pancake form!
- Store: Store in a closed container refrigerated for upto 5 days. Freeze for months. Reheat on a skillet or microwave)
Notes
Nutrition
Ingredients and Substitutions
- all-purpose flour – See notes for gluten-free. You’ll be making a totally different batter.
- tapioca starch – You can use cornstarch instead, if needed. A bit of starch lightens up the pancakes.
- baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the batter.
- sugar – For sweetness in the pancake batter.
- cinnamon – Seasons the pancake batter and the peaches.
- non-dairy yogurt – Adds moisture and tang. Use nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.
- lemon juice – Reacts with the baking soda to make these pancakes super fluffy.
- vanilla extract – To flavor the batter.
- melted vegan butter – Adds moisture and fat to the batter. Use nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed, or use oil instead.
- non-dairy milk – Adds more moisture to the batter. I like oat milk, soy milk or almond milk. Use nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.
- peach – A peeled, sliced peach is key to these pancakes! You can use other fruits instead, like apples, pineapple, orange, etc. Or omit the fruit for plain, fluffy pancakes.
- brown sugar – Helps caramelize the peach slices on the bottoms of the pancakes.
🍑 Tips For Making The Best Peach Pancakes
- Cook these pancakes over medium or even a slightly lower heat, especially the peach side.
- Cook these long enough for the peaches to cook down and so that the batter around the peaches is no longer soggy.
- Use a really good nonstick skillet here to prevent the peaches from sticking. If the peaches are sticking, it means your skillet isn’t as nonstick. In this case, mix the peaches into the batter instead.
How to Make Vegan Peach Upside-Down Pancakes
Make the pancake batter.
Add all of the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix really well until combined. Then, in another small bowl, mix the wet ingredients really well.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and fold in gently. You don’t want to overmix the batter, because overmixing will cause the air to dissipate too much. There’ll be a little bit of aeration happening, because of the lemon juice and baking powder, and you want to keep that air in the batter for the fluffiest pancakes.
Let the batter sit for 2 minutes while you prep the rest of the ingredients and preheat the skillet.
Make the pancakes.
Preheat a skillet over medium heat, and add a little bit of oil. Once the skillet is evenly hot, spread ¼ cup or more of the batter in the skillet.
Place the sliced peaches on top to cover the pancakes, then mix the cinnamon and brown sugar in a bowl and sprinkle some of that on the peaches.
Repeat for all the pancakes that can fit in the skillet, then cover the skillet with a lid. Covering the skillet will allow the pancakes to rise more, because of the heat being more focused inside the skillet. Once the pancakes are starting set on the edges, the batter will get bubbly in the middle, anywhere from 2 to 3 minutes.
Open the lid and flip the pancakes carefully, and cover with the lid again. Continue to cook for another 1 ½ to 2 minutes, then check the bottoms of the pancakes. If the peaches are not golden yet, then continue to cook for another 1 to 2 minutes.
Once the peaches are golden and you can see that the batter is well set, then carefully remove the pancakes from the skillet and place them on your serving plate with the peach side up or down, whichever way you like.
Repeat for the remaining batter, then serve with vegan butter and a warm maple syrup drizzle. Since these are pretty sweet, you won’t need too much maple syrup. You can also serve with a whipped non-dairy cream or a whipped vegan cream cheese and sugar mixture, because they’re basically an upside-down peach cake in pancake form.
Frequently Asked Questions
This recipe is naturally nut-free. It’s soy-free as long as you use soy-free non-dairy yogurt, butter, and milk.
You can make these gluten-free by using my gluten-free almond flour pancakes instead of the regular flour pancake batter here. Follow the same process for adding peaches to one side.
There can be two things at play. First, you may have overtaxed the batter, which will make them come out gummy and dense. The other possibility is that they’re just undercooked. The peaches release moisture, so you need to let them cook down to avoid mushy pancakes.
Comments
PamelaB
I love checking email & seeing something from you. 🙂
Looking forward to making these…& then trying different fruits.
Maybe small drops of vanilla Greek yogurt on top instead of a syrup.
Also thoughts of savory with vegetables…w/maybe a miso sauce thing.
Then I saw your vegetable pancake recipe when scrolling down to comment.😀
Thank you, Richa! For being you. And sharing.
Vegan Richa Support
Thank you so much for your kind words!