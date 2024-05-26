These vegan peach pancakes are like an upside-down cake that you can eat for breakfast! The vegan pancakes are light and fluffy with tender, sweet, caramelized peaches hiding under each one.

These are fluffy, simple pancakes, but I level them up by adding a layer of peaches and brown sugar on one side, so they are a peach upside-down cake kind of pancake. The peaches cook down and caramelize with the brown sugar, making this a decadently delicious breakfast.

This recipe is so versatile! You can make these gluten-free by using my gluten-free almond flour pancakes instead of the regular flour pancake batter here. Follow the same process for adding peaches to one side.

You can also make these with other thinly-sliced fruit, such as pineapple, pear, apple, orange, etc. Or, you can make them into a plain pancake by omitting the fruit and the brown sugar and just cooking the batter.

Why You’ll Love these Peach Pancakes

fluffy pancakes with caramelized peaches

easy, 30-minute breakfast or brunch

so versatile! Use other fruits or make it gluten-free.

naturally nut-free and soy-free as long as you use nut-free or soy-free non-dairy yogurt, butter, and milk as needed.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Peach Upside-Down Pancakes These vegan peach pancakes are like an upside-down cake that you can eat for breakfast! The vegan pancakes are light and fluffy with tender, sweet, caramelized peaches hiding under each one. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 299 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 ½ cups ( 187.5 g ) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons tapioca starch or cornstarch

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 3 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt

2 teaspoons lemon juice

½ to 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon melted vegan butter or oil

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) plus 2 tablespoons non-dairy milk For the Peach Layer 1 peach peeled and thinly sliced. I use a mix of yellow and white peach. You can use either of those.

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Ingredients and Substitutions

all-purpose flour – See notes for gluten-free. You’ll be making a totally different batter.

tapioca starch – You can use cornstarch instead, if needed. A bit of starch lightens up the pancakes.

baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the batter.

sugar – For sweetness in the pancake batter.

cinnamon – Seasons the pancake batter and the peaches.

non-dairy yogurt – Adds moisture and tang. Use nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

lemon juice – Reacts with the baking soda to make these pancakes super fluffy.

vanilla extract – To flavor the batter.

melted vegan butter – Adds moisture and fat to the batter. Use nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed, or use oil instead.

non-dairy milk – Adds more moisture to the batter. I like oat milk, soy milk or almond milk. Use nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

peach – A peeled, sliced peach is key to these pancakes! You can use other fruits instead, like apples, pineapple, orange, etc. Or omit the fruit for plain, fluffy pancakes.

brown sugar – Helps caramelize the peach slices on the bottoms of the pancakes.

🍑 Tips For Making The Best Peach Pancakes

Cook these pancakes over medium or even a slightly lower heat, especially the peach side.

Cook these long enough for the peaches to cook down and so that the batter around the peaches is no longer soggy.

Use a really good nonstick skillet here to prevent the peaches from sticking. If the peaches are sticking, it means your skillet isn’t as nonstick. In this case, mix the peaches into the batter instead.

