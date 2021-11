These Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes are baked instead of pan-fried making this pancake recipe perfect for feeding a crowd. Gluten-free option.

Whenever I need to feed a crowd for breakfast I usually resort to some sort of breakfast casserole but let’s face it – especially if there are kids at the table, pancakes would be the most popular option! Enter sheet pan pancakes!

YES, everyone loves a pancake breakfast but making pancakes for more than two people can get too time-consuming! Sheet pan pancakes are the “No sweat” approach to making pancakes. No messy flipping, no burnt bottoms, no uneven batches, and most importantly, a relaxed host that has time to mingle and chat.

These Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes are a real life-saver when it comes to feeding many hungry mouths during the holidays. You can top them with whatever you want. Think, half strawberries and chocolate chips, half nuts, and banana. I like doing half of the sheet pan with berries, and adding a cinnamon swirl the second half!

Print Recipe Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes These Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes are baked instead of pan-fried making this pancake recipe perfect for feeding a crowd. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 127 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 cups ( 250 g ) flour I usually use 1 1/2 cup all-purpose and 1/2 cup whole wheat or whole wheat pastry flour, all all purpose works as well

2 tablespoons cornstarch or tapioca starch

1 tablespoon flaxseed meal

3 tablespoons ( 40 g ) sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon or other spices of choice

2 teaspoons white or apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 cup ( 355 ml ) non-dairy milk I like to use a mix of coconut milk and oatmilk

1/2-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

a few drops of almond extract optional

3 tablespoons oil

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) club soda or use more milk

toppings of choice such as berries chocolate chips, banana, or a cinnamon sugar swirl Instructions In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients: that's the flour, cornstarch, flax meal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon or other spices that you plan to use. Mix really well.

Then in another bowl, mix in the vinegar into the non-dairy milk and let it sit for a few minutes. Add that buttermilk mixture to the dry. Add the oil and vanilla and mix in lightly.

Then add in a 1/4 cup of club soda and mix until the mixture is a smooth batter. If the batter is too stiff, add another tablespoon of club soda.

Prepare a 10x15 inch or larger baking sheet by either greasing really well or lining with parchment. Drop the batter into the baking sheet and spread it out evenly with a spatula.

Top it with toppings of choice then bake at a preheated 425 degrees F (220 c) oven for 15 minutes . Take the baking sheet out of the oven at the 15-minute mark.

Let it sit for 5 minutes to cool then if you lined it with parchment, you can slide the pancake off of the baking sheet. If not then slice within the baking sheet or use cookie cutters to make favorite shaped. Serve with some maple syrup and vegan butter.

For the cinnamon swirl: mix 1 tsp cinnamon with 2 tsp maple syrup and 1 tsp oil (optional) then drop using a spoon. Swirl the cinnamon syrup using a knife or toothpick Notes For Glutenfree: mix 1 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour, 1/2 cup potato starch and use. Use 1 1/4 cup non dairy milk instead of 1 1/2 cups Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes Amount Per Serving Calories 127 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 162mg 7% Potassium 78mg 2% Carbohydrates 19g 6% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 65mg 7% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

all-purpose flour

cornstarch makes the texture extra tender

flax meal is the egg binder

a mix of baking powder and baking soda gives them the perfect rise

cinnamon for added coziness – you can add whichever spices you want

by mixing non-dairy milk with vinegar we create a quick homemade vegan buttermilk that makes these pancakes extra fluffy

oil adds some richness – use a neutral-tasting one

vanilla extract, always

club soda makes these sheet pan pancakes extra fluffy

Tips & Substitutions:

For pumpkin spice swirl pancakes, mix 1-2 tsp pumpkin spice with 1 tbsp maple syrup and optional 1 tsp oil then drop using a spoon. Swirl the syrup using a knife.

If pancake squares are a no-no for you presentation-wise, you could cut them round or even cut out mini pancakes using a big cookie cutter

These pancakes freeze well. Cut them, let them cool down completely, then store them in freezer bags.

For Glutenfree: use 1 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour, 1/2 cup potato starch.

How to make Sheet Pan Pancakes

In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients: that’s flour, cornstarch, flax meal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon or other spices that you plan to use. Mix really well.

Then in another bowl, mix in the vinegar into the non-dairy milk and let it sit for a few minutes. Add that buttermilk mixture to the dry. Add the oil and vanilla and mix in lightly.

Then add in a 1/4 cup of club soda and mix until the mixture is a batter. If the batter is too stiff, add another tablespoon of club soda.

Prepare a 10×15 inch or larger baking sheet by either greasing really well or lining with parchment. Drop the batter into the baking sheet and spread it out evenly with a spatula.

Top it with toppings of choice then bake at a preheated 425 degrees F (220 c) oven for 15 minutes. Take the baking sheet out of the oven at the 15-minute mark.

Let it sit for 5 minutes to cool then if you lined it with parchment, you can slide the pancake off of the baking sheet. If not then slice within the baking sheet and serve with some maple syrup and vegan butter.

For the cinnamon swirl: mix 1 tsp cinnamon with 2 tsp maple syrup and optional 1 tsp oil then drop using a spoon. Swirl the cinnamon syrup using a knife.