Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark- you only need 4 ingredients to make this heavenly vegan chocolate bark! It makes a great holiday gift for friends and family and kids love it too!

These days, I’m all about gifting edibles. Something delish that I made myself that will put a smile on someone’s face.

Gifting consumables is always a win! And should you be looking for an especially simple treat to gift to and share with your friends and family this holiday season, I have the perfect recipe for you!

Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark! Say what?

This Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark is SO easy to make! And can you really ever go wrong with the classic All-American chocolate and peanut butter combo? I don’t think so! It is a match made in heaven! Add some chopped peanuts on top for some crunch and you have a divine snack that tastes even better than the popular candy.

And it’s so forgiving! You can make big pb swirls, small pb swirls, and you can even let the kids help. It’s a fun little weekend project.

You can package the vegan peanut butter cup chocolate bark in cute bags and give it to your friends and family for a delicious holiday treat! They will LOVE it!

Ingredients for Peanut Butter Cup:

Vegan Semi-Sweet Chocolate is what I am using here. As you can see in the pics below, I used bit and bobs – some chocolate chips and some chocolate chunks. Just make sure you chop them up into roughly the same size so they have the same melting time.

is what I am using here. As you can see in the pics below, I used bit and bobs – some chocolate chips and some chocolate chunks. Just make sure you chop them up into roughly the same size so they have the same melting time. Peanut Butter Chips – vegan friendly brand

– vegan friendly brand Peanut butter – all-natural smooth peanut butter. You want it to be smooth to allow for easy swirling.

– all-natural smooth peanut butter. You want it to be smooth to allow for easy swirling. For some crunch, I add coarsely chopped, or crushed roasted peanuts. You can use salted or unsalted based on your preference.

Tips & Substitutions:

If you can manage to keep the chocolate under 88 degrees as it melts it will hold its original crystal structure. The result: your chocolate bark will be perfectly shiny and snappy.

Make sure no water gets into your chocolate mix or it will seize.

An offset spatula makes quick work of spreading the melted chocolate. Being quick is important because you don’t want the chocolate to harden before the swirl and toppings go on.

Make sure your peanut butter mixture is warm and smooth when swirling. If it is too cool by the time you try to ‘swirl’ it, you will have a really hard time. You can try adding a tablespoon or so of unflavored vegetable shortening when melting to smooth it out.

If you don’t have peanut butter chips, you can use 3 tbsp of peanut butter, and 2 tbsp of refined coconut oil mixed in.

To get the toppings to stick, lightly press on them.

Some chopped pretzels would be a great addition.

How to make Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark:

Melt the chocolate on a double boiler, or in a microwave. If melting in microwave, melt in 30-second bursts, then mix to avoid the chocolate seizing up.

Once a good portion of the chocolate is melted, use a spoon and mix really well, and the heat in the bowl will melt the rest of the chocolate. Mix until the mixture is really smooth.

Melt the peanut butter chips and peanut butter in a bowl on a double boiler, or in a microwave. If using a microwave, melt them in bursts of 20 seconds. Once the mixture is starting to melt, just use a spoon to mix really well, and the mixture will become smooth.

Chop or crush your peanuts, and set aside.

On parchment paper, spread the melted chocolate evenly with a spatula into a 11 by 9 inch rectangle.

Then spoon the melted peanut butter onto the chocolate layer.

Use a toothpick or a knife to criss-cross over it to design how you like.

Then sprinkle the crushed peanuts, lightly press so they don’t fall off later on.

Refrigerate this for 30 minutes to set, then use a sharp knife to slice, and store.

How to store homemade Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark:

The bark can be stored in the fridge for over a month.

