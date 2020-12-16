Vegan Richa

Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark

By

Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark- you only need 4 ingredients to make this heavenly vegan chocolate bark! It makes a great holiday gift for friends and family and kids love it too!

overhead shot of a plate with vegan peanut butter chocolate bark with crushed peanuts

These days, I’m all about gifting edibles. Something delish that I made myself that will put a smile on someone’s face.

Gifting consumables is always a win! And should you be looking for an especially simple treat to gift to and share with your friends and family this holiday season, I have the perfect recipe for you!

Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark! Say what?

vegan peanut butter cup chocolate bark in a small paper bag

This Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark is SO easy to make! And can you really ever go wrong with the classic All-American chocolate and peanut butter combo? I don’t think so! It is a match made in heaven! Add some chopped peanuts on top for some crunch and you have a divine snack that tastes even better than the popular candy.

And it’s so forgiving! You can make big pb swirls, small pb swirls, and you can even let the kids help. It’s a fun little weekend project.

overhead shot of broken up peanut butter cup chocolate bark on a sheet of parchment paper

You can package the vegan peanut butter cup chocolate bark in cute bags and give it to your friends and family for a delicious holiday treat! They will LOVE it!

vegan dark chocolate and peanut butter bark with chopped peanuts on a white plate

Ingredients for Peanut Butter Cup:

  • Vegan Semi-Sweet Chocolate is what I am using here. As you can see in the pics below, I used bit and bobs – some chocolate chips and some chocolate chunks. Just make sure you chop them up into roughly the same size so they have the same melting time.
  • Peanut Butter Chips – vegan friendly   brand
  • Peanut butter –  all-natural smooth peanut butter. You want it to be smooth to allow for easy swirling.
  •  For some crunch, I add coarsely chopped, or crushed roasted peanuts. You can use salted or unsalted based on your preference.

ingredients used for making vegan peanut butter chocolate bark

Tips & Substitutions:

  • If you can manage to keep the chocolate under 88 degrees as it melts it will hold its original crystal structure. The result: your chocolate bark will be perfectly shiny and snappy.
  • Make sure no water gets into your chocolate mix or it will seize.
  • An offset spatula makes quick work of spreading the melted chocolate. Being quick is important because you don’t want the chocolate to harden before the swirl and toppings go on.
  • Make sure your peanut butter mixture is warm and smooth when swirling. If it is too cool by the time you try to ‘swirl’ it, you will have a really hard time.  You can try adding a tablespoon or so of unflavored vegetable shortening when melting to smooth it out.
  • If you don’t have peanut butter chips, you can use 3 tbsp of peanut butter, and 2 tbsp of refined coconut oil mixed in.
  • To get the toppings to stick, lightly press on them.
  • Some chopped pretzels would be a great addition.

How to make Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark:

melted chocolate, melted peanut butter and crushed peanuts ready for making peanut butter chocolate bark

Melt the chocolate on a double boiler, or in a microwave. If melting in microwave, melt in 30-second bursts, then mix to avoid the chocolate seizing up.

Once a good portion of the chocolate is melted, use a spoon and mix really well, and the heat in the bowl will melt the rest of the chocolate. Mix until the mixture is really smooth.

Melt the peanut butter chips and peanut butter in a bowl on a double boiler, or in a microwave. If using a microwave, melt them in bursts of 20 seconds. Once the mixture is starting to melt, just use a spoon to mix really well, and the mixture will become smooth.

Chop or crush your peanuts, and set aside.

dark melted vegan chocolate being spread out on a sheet of parchment paper to make bark

On parchment paper, spread the melted chocolate evenly with a spatula into a 11 by 9 inch rectangle.

melted chocolate being spread out into a rectangle to make chocolate bark

Then spoon the melted peanut butter onto the chocolate layer.

melted peanut butter being spread on top of melted chocolate to make bark

Use a toothpick or a knife to criss-cross over it to design how you like.

melted peanut butter being swirled into a rectangle of melted chocolate to make chocolate bark

peanut butter cup chocolate bark on a sheet of parchment paper

Then sprinkle the crushed peanuts, lightly press so they don’t fall off later on.

chopped peanuts being sprinkled on top of vegan peanut butter chocolate bark

Refrigerate this for 30 minutes to set, then use a sharp knife to slice, and store.

overhead shot of set vegan peanut butter cup chocolate bark sprinkled with peanuts

How to store homemade Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark:

The bark can be stored in the fridge for over a month.

homemade vegan peanut butter cup chocolate bark in a green and white Christmas paper bag

Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark

Vegan Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark- you only need 4 ingredients to make this heavenly vegan chocolate bark! It makes a great holiday gift for friends and family and kids love it too!
Prep Time3 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Refrigerate30 mins
Total Time38 mins
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: peanut butter chocolate bark, vegan chocolate bark, vegan peanut butter bark
Servings: 25
Calories: 91kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cups (262.5 g) Vegan Semi-Sweet Chocolate
  • 1/2 Cups (85 g) Vegan Peanut Butter Chips (see notes for substitute)
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup (48.67 g) coarsely chopped roasted peanuts crushed roasted (salted or unsalted based on preference), cashews also work

Instructions

  • Melt the chocolate in a bowl on a double boiler, or in a microwave. If melting in microwave, melt in 30-second bursts, then mix to avoid the chocolate seizing up.
  • Once a good portion of the chocolate is melted, use a spoon and mix really well, and the heat in the bowl will melt the rest of the chocolate. Mix until the mixture is really smooth.
  • Melt the peanut butter chips and peanut butter in a bowl on a double boiler, or in a microwave. If using a microwave, melt them in bursts of 20 seconds. Once the mixture is starting to melt, just use a spoon to mix really well, and the mixture will become smooth.
  • Chop or crush your peanuts, and set aside.
  • On parchment paper, spread the melted chocolate evenly with a spatula into a 11x9 inch rectangle. Then spoon the melted peanut butter onto the chocolate layer, then use a toothpick or a knife to criss-cross over it to design how you like. Then sprinkle the crushed peanuts, lightly press so they don't fall off later on.
  • Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set, then use a sharp knife to slice, and store.
  • The bark can be stored in the fridge for over a month.

Notes

  • An offset spatula makes quick work of spreading the melted chocolate. Being quick is important because you don’t want the chocolate to harden before the swirl and toppings go on.
  • Pb chips sub: If you don't have peanut butter chips, you can use 3 tbsp of peanut butter, and 2 tbsp of refined coconut oil mixed in.
  • Some chopped pretzels would be a great addition.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Bark
Amount Per Serving (1 piece)
Calories 91 Calories from Fat 54
% Daily Value*
Fat 6g9%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Sodium 13mg1%
Potassium 23mg1%
Carbohydrates 9g3%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 7g8%
Protein 2g4%
Calcium 17mg2%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.


