Addictive peanut sesame potatoes are crispy-crunchy on the outside coated with Indian spices, ginger, garlic, peanuts and sesame. Loads of flavor and easy to make. Glutenfree Soyfree recipe. Nutfree option

These sesame potatoes are kind of a mix of Gujarati potatoes and maharashtrian potatoes, that I’ve eaten at several of my friend’s places while growing up. The nuts, sesame seeds, spices, cilantro, ginger and garlic are all crushed up to make a super flavorful mix that is roasted with the potatoes. Potatoes + whole lot of flavor = heaven!

These are great as a side with any yellow dal or curries or as breakfast potatoes or simply as a snack.

Sesame potatoes are best with small or baby potatoes or you can just use cubed potatoes. Keep them at least 3/4-inch in size, so they are not really tiny and there’s enough surface area for all that delicious roasted spice and seed mixture to stick to.

Why You’ll Love Sesame Potatoes

Potatoes 🙂

literally covered in flavor with an amazing texture

addictive side dish or snack that’s easy to make

naturally gluten-free and soy-free

peanut-free and nut-free options

14 ( 784 g ) new potatoes or baby potatoes For the seeds/spice mixture: 2 tablespoons peanuts raw or roasted unsalted

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1" piece ginger

1 garlic clove

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) cilantro

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons oil

1/4 teaspoon salt For garnish: cilantro, red onion Instructions Pre-cook the potatoes. Stove top method: add the potatoes to a large saucepan and cover them with water. Cook them over medium-high heat for 14-18 minutes or until the potatoes are tender (check with a fork). This depends on your stove and the size of the potatoes. Once cooked, drain them, let them cool, and peel them. Set aside. If they are too big, you can halve them.

Instant Pot method: Add the potatoes to the Instant Pot and add enough water to cover them. Close the lid and pressure cook for 6-8 minutes depending on the size of the potatoes. Allow the pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes, then do a quick release. Drain the potatoes, let them cool, and peel them. Set aside. Make the spice mixture while the potatoes cook. Add the peanuts, sesame seeds, spices, cilantro, ginger, garlic salt, and sugar to a food processor and process until the peanuts are broken down and the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Set the mixture aside. Make the sesame potatoes. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add oil. Once the oil is hot, add the spice mixture and roast for 4-6 minutes or until the mixture changes color and is fragrant. Be careful not to burn the seeds, and reduce the heat to medium-low if needed.

Once the mixture is roasted, add the cooked and peeled potatoes to the skillet. Add the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the lemon juice and toss well to coat the potatoes with the mixture. If the mixture isn’t sticking, you can add a splash of water to help the mixture stick to the potatoes. If the potatoes are too large you can break them into halves. Roast them for another 3-4 minutes.

Switch off the heat, and transfer them to your serving dish. Top them with cilantro, chopped onion, and additional lemon juice if needed, and serve. Notes



Nutfree: To make this recipe without peanuts, you can use other nuts such as cashews. To make it completely nut-free, omit the peanuts and add 1 more tablespoon of sesame seeds. These potatoes are great as a snack topped with onion and lemon juice. You can serve them along with breakfast or with yellow dal or curries

Ingredients and Substitutions

potatoes – New potatoes or baby potatoes work best for these sesame potatoes. If you need to use larger potatoes, just cut them into 3/4-inch pieces, so there will be plenty of surface area for the spices and sesame seeds to stick.

peanuts and sesame seeds – This is the base for the flavorful potato coating. You can use other nuts or more sesame seeds in place of the peanuts, if needed.

spices – Coriander, cumin, turmeric, ginger, garlic, salt, sugar, and cilantro make up the rest of the spice coating.

lemon juice – This adds tang and helps the mixture stick to the potatoes.

oil – To roast the spices and help the mixture stick to the potatoes.

garnishes – Fresh cilantro and red onion brighten up the dish and are a delicious contrast to all of those savory spices!

Tips

When roasting the spices, be careful not to burn the sesame seeds. Stir often, and reduce the heat, if needed.

Don’t skip peeling the potatoes! The starch from the peeled potatoes helps the seasonings stick.

How to Make Sesame Roasted Potatoes

The first thing you need to do is cook the potatoes. You can do this on the stovetop or in the Instant Pot.

To cook the potatoes on the stovetop, add them to a large saucepan and cover them with water. Cook them over medium-high heat for 14-18 minutes or until the potatoes are tender (check with a fork). This depends on your stove and the size of the potatoes. Once cooked, drain them, let them cool, and peel them. Set aside. If they are too big, you can halve them.

For the Instant Pot method, add the potatoes to the Instant Pot and add enough water to cover them. Close the lid and pressure cook for 6-8 minutes depending on the size of the potatoes. Allow the pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes, then do a quick release. Drain the potatoes, let them cool, and peel them. Set aside.

While the potatoes cook, make the spice mixture.

Add the peanuts, sesame seeds, spices, cilantro, ginger, garlic salt, and sugar to a food processor and process until the peanuts are broken down and the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Set the mixture aside.





When the potatoes are ready, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add oil. Once the oil is hot, add the spice mixture and roast for 4-6 minutes or until the mixture changes color and is fragrant.

Be careful not to burn the seeds, and reduce the heat to medium-low if needed.

Once the mixture is roasted, add the cooked and peeled potatoes to the skillet. Add the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the lemon juice and toss well to coat the potatoes with the mixture.

If the mixture isn’t sticking, you can add a splash of water to help the mixture stick to the potatoes. If the potatoes are too large you can break them into halves. Roast them for another three to four minutes.

Switch off the heat, and transfer them to your serving dish. Top them with cilantro, chopped onion, and additional lemon juice if needed, and serve.

