Kali mirch beans uses the creamy sauce from North Indian Chicken kali mirch( black pepper chicken curry) but with Beans!. It is incredibly flavorful, but so simple to make. This one pan meal is delicious with flatbread or sourdough for dipping or make it a fusion meal by serving over pasta, baked potato, or roasted cauliflower! (1 pan, 30 minutes, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free)

Murg kali mirch is black pepper chicken curry, a north Indian and Pakistani dish with a spiced, creamy white curry sauce. The only heat in this curry comes from black pepper, and loads of it. Usually, you would marinate the meat in black pepper, ginger, and garlic but we’re making the sauce, and then adding beans to it in this recipe.

This sauce is incredibly versatile! Use other proteins, if you prefer, like other types of beans, chickpeas, chickpea tofu, crisped up or baked tofu, seitan, soy curls, or other vegan chicken substitutes that you like.

If you’re using tofu or any other larger protein, marinate it in about 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper and dashes of salt, garlic, and oil, then bake or pan fry it to golden, before adding to the sauce.

Serve kali mirch beans with naan, flatbread, toasted sourdough, or garlic bread. It’s also delicious spooned over a baked potato, seared cauliflower, or your favorite pasta for a fusion version of this dish.

The sauce is absolutely delicious with just a few ingredients, so definitely try this one!

Why You’ll Love Kali Mirch Beans

creamy black pepper sauce is easy to make in one pan

versatile! Add beans or use your plant-based chicken substitute of choice, and serve with bread to dip or over baked potato, pasta, or seared cauliflower.

simple, one-pan meal ready in 30 minutes

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Kali Mirch Beans (Beans in Indian Black Pepper Cream sauce) 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Indian, north indian, Pakistani SaveSaved Pin Print Kali mirch beans uses the creamy sauce from North Indian Chicken kali mirch( black pepper chicken curry) but with Beans! 1 pan, 30 mins, gluten-free, soy-free. This one pan meal is delicious with flatbread or sourdough for dipping or make it a fusion meal by serving over pasta, baked potato, or roasted cauliflower! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 2 whole cloves (laung)

▢ 1 bay leaf , (tej patta)

, ▢ 2 green cardamom pods partially opened, (hari elaichi)

▢ 2 inch cinnamon stick , (dal chini)

, ▢ 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper , (kali mirch)

, ▢ 1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves , (kasoori methi)

, ▢ 1/2 to 1 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1 cup finely chopped onion

▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste , or 3 cloves of garlic, minced and 1/2” of ginger, minced

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 1/3 cup non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy cream or 1 to 1 1/2 cups of thick non-dairy milk

, ▢ 1 to 2 ounces frozen spinach , or fresh spinach

, ▢ 1 cup water , or stock or non dairy milk

, ▢ 15 ounce can white beans , drained, or 1 1/2 cups cooked beans, such as cannellini, great northern, butter beans, or chickpeas

, ▢ red pepper flakes, black pepper, cilantro, and vegan parmesan , for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the cloves, bay leaf, cardamom, and cinnamon stick and cook for about 30 seconds, until the bay leaf changes color and the cinnamon stick gets fragrant. Then, reduce the heat to medium-low, and add the black pepper, fenugreek, and garam masala . Mix for a few seconds to infuse the oil, then stir in the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt . Increase the heat back to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is golden, about 7 to 10 minutes. Add splashes of water to help the onions cook and brown evenly.

Then, mix in the ginger garlic paste , and cook for 30 seconds. If the paste is splattering, add a splash of water to help it calm down. If you’re using minced ginger and garlic, cook for a minute or until the garlic is starting to turn golden.

Now, mix in the non-dairy yogurt, remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, spinach, and water or stock or non dairy milk , and bring to a boil. Then, stir in the beans . Taste and adjust the salt and flavor. You can add in more black pepper for more heat at this point and more salt, if needed, or some non dairy cream or cheese for creamier. Then partially cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Switch off the heat, then garnish with the red pepper flakes, black pepper, cilantro, and vegan parmesan and serve.

Serve kali mirch beans with garlic bread, naan, flatbread, toasted sourdough. For a fusion dish, you can spoon it over a baked potato, seared cauliflower, or your favorite pasta! Video Notes This recipe is naturally gluten-free. It’s soy-free and nut-free as long as you use soy-free and/or nut-free non-dairy yogurt and vegan parmesan. Use other proteins, if you prefer, like other types of beans, chickpeas, chickpea tofu, crisped up or baked tofu, seitan, soy curls, or other vegan chicken substitutes that you like. If you’re using tofu or any other larger protein, marinate it in about 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper and some salt, garlic, and oil, then bake or pan fry it before adding to the sauce. Nutrition Calories: 232 kcal , Carbohydrates: 42 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 3 g , Saturated Fat: 0.3 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 414 mg , Potassium: 794 mg , Fiber: 10 g , Sugar: 4 g , Vitamin A: 1124 IU , Vitamin C: 8 mg , Calcium: 198 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To toast the spices and sauté the onion.

– To toast the spices and sauté the onion. whole spices – Toasted cloves, bay leaf, cardamom, and cinnamon stick give the first layer of flavor.

– Toasted cloves, bay leaf, cardamom, and cinnamon stick give the first layer of flavor. ground spices – The second layer of flavor comes from black pepper, fenugreek, and garam masala.

– The second layer of flavor comes from black pepper, fenugreek, and garam masala. onion – Caramelized onion is the next layer of flavor and adds so much umami!

– Caramelized onion is the next layer of flavor and adds so much umami! ginger garlic paste – This works with the onion to provide even more umami! You can use minced fresh garlic and ginger instead, if you don’t have ginger garlic paste.

– This works with the onion to provide even more umami! You can use minced fresh garlic and ginger instead, if you don’t have ginger garlic paste. salt – Brings out all of the flavors in this kali mirch.

– Brings out all of the flavors in this kali mirch. non-dairy yogurt – Makes the sauce creamy. You can use other non-dairy creams, like cashew cream, or use 1 to 1 1/2 cups of thick non-dairy milk instead. Use soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– Makes the sauce creamy. You can use other non-dairy creams, like cashew cream, or use 1 to 1 1/2 cups of thick non-dairy milk instead. Use soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. spinach – Fresh or frozen spinach adds veggies and color to the curry.

– Fresh or frozen spinach adds veggies and color to the curry. water – This adds moisture to the sauce.

– This adds moisture to the sauce. beans – Use white beans of choice or your favorite vegan chicken substitute like regular or chickpea tofu, soy curls, seitan, etc. If you’re using something larger, like tofu, marinate it in some black pepper, garlic, salt, and oil, then pan fry or bake before adding to the sauce. Use soy-free and/or nut-free protein, if needed.

– Use white beans of choice or your favorite vegan chicken substitute like regular or chickpea tofu, soy curls, seitan, etc. If you’re using something larger, like tofu, marinate it in some black pepper, garlic, salt, and oil, then pan fry or bake before adding to the sauce. Use soy-free and/or nut-free protein, if needed. garnishes – Garnish with more black pepper plus crushed red pepper flakes, cilantro, and vegan parmesan. Use soy- and/or nut-free vegan parmesan, if needed.

💡 Tips Stir the whole spices constantly while toasting to prevent burning.

Add splashes of water to the onions to help them brown evenly.

If the ginger garlic paste is sputtering and splattering too much in the hot pan, a splash of water will help it stop.

How to Make Kali Mirch Beans (Step Pics)

Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cloves, bay leaf, cardamom, and cinnamon stick and cook for about 30 seconds, until the bay leaf changes color and the cinnamon stick gets fragrant.

Then, reduce the heat to medium-low, and add the black pepper, fenugreek, and garam masala. Mix for a few seconds to infuse the oil, then stir in the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Increase the heat back to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is golden, about 7 to 10 minutes. Add splashes of water to help the onions cook and brown evenly.

Then, mix in the ginger garlic paste, and cook for 30 seconds. If the paste is splattering, add a splash of water to help it calm down. If you’re using minced ginger and garlic, cook for a minute or until the garlic is starting to turn golden.

Now, mix in the non-dairy yogurt, remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, spinach, and water or stock, and bring to a boil.

Then, stir in the beans and taste and adjust the salt and flavor. You can add in more black pepper for more heat at this point and more salt, if needed, or add in some vegan cheese or cream for creamier, then partially cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

Switch off the heat, then garnish with the red pepper flakes, black pepper, cilantro, and vegan parmesan and serve.