For an easy vegan weeknight dinner, whip up these Indo Chinese Manchurian Noodles! Cooked Ramen Noodles and pan-fried tofu are tossed in a spicy sauce to create a dish that is super addictive and fun to eat.
We are huge fans of Indo-Chinese Cuisine in my home! Indo Chinese cuisine has Chinese inspired dishes with a touch of Indian like spices, ginger, local veggies and more. Manchurian sauce is a fave with that perfect balance of spice, sweetness, tang, and umami!
And why you are at it, also try my other jndo chinese recipes! Baked Gobi Manchurian , my Indo Chinese Chilli Garlic Noodles, indo Chinese fried rice, hakka noodles , chili tofu !
These Vegan Manchurian noodles need just 1 pan and everyday ingredients. Ramen noodles are tossed in a sweet and spicy chili, ginger and garlic sauce along with pan-fried tofu chunks that provide a bit of a chew and plant-based protein. A meatless one pan dinner you can whip up on any weeknight.
Why you’ll love these manchurian noodles
- 1 pan noodle dish that’s also flexible to your taste
- Nutfree recipe
- easily made gluten-free with gluten-free noodles
- indo-Chinese flavors are addictive and perfect for everyday meals and parties!
Recipe Card
Manchurian Noodles (Indo-Chinese Ginger Garlic Chili Noodles)
Ingredients
For the tofu:
- 7 ounces (200 g) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes then cubed or sliced into rectangles
- 4 oz (113.4 g) ramen noodles ( 2 ramen noodle packets)
For the Manchurian sauce:
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 6 cloves of garlic chopped
- 1/2 inch of ginger chopped
- 1 green chili such as Serrano or Indian, chopped
- 2-3 tablespoons coarsely chopped white onion or the white parts of a green onion
- 1/2 red bell pepper chopped
- 1/2 green bell pepper chopped
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sambal oelec or Asian chili sauce
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free
- 1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 teaspoons white vinegar or rice vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 3/4 cup water
- Green onions and sesame seeds for garnish
Instructions
- Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already and set aside. Cook your noodles according to the package instructions. Then rinse in cold water and set aside.
- Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and once hot add the tofu and cook until the tofu is golden on most of the edges, 7-9 minutes.
- In the meantime prepare the sauce aromatics; combine the garlic, ginger, green chili, and onion in a small food processor. Process until finely chopped, remove and set aside. Add the bell peppers and process until coarsely chopped. Set those aside as well.
- Remove the tofu from the skillet and add another teaspoon of oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the sauce aromatics(ginger, garlic, chili, onion) that were chopped and a good pinch of salt. cook for one minute then add the chopped bell pepper and another pinch of salt. Cook for another 2-3 minutes
- Add the sambal oelek, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, black and white pepper, and maple syrup. Mix really well until it starts to come to a boil.
- Add the cornstarch and water mixture and mix in. Let the mixture come to a boil for a minute or so. Then add in the cooked noodles and crisped-up tofu and toss really well.
- Switch off the heat and toss again to coat all of the noodles and tofu with the sauce. Top with chopped green onions and sesame seeds and serve.
Notes
Nutrition
Ingredients:
- for this recipe we need firm or extra firm tofu, pressed for 15 minutes then cubed or sliced into rectangles
- ramen noodles are the best choice here – I use 2 ramen noodle packets
- for the base of Manchurian sauce, we sauté garlic, ginger and green chili with chopped green onion, and bell peppers
- the sweet sauce is made by mixing sambal oelek with soy sauce, ketchup, white vinegar, pepper and maple syrup
- green onions and sesame seeds are added for garnish
Tips:
- you can control the heat level by adding more or less sambal oelek and green chili.
- if you don’t have any ramen noodles, make this with cooked rice noodles or spaghetti
Storage:
Store refrigerated for upto 3 days.
Leave a Comment and Rating