For an easy vegan weeknight dinner, whip up these Indo Chinese Manchurian Noodles! Cooked Ramen Noodles and pan-fried tofu are tossed in a spicy sauce to create a dish that is super addictive and fun to eat.

We are huge fans of Indo-Chinese Cuisine in my home! Indo Chinese cuisine has Chinese inspired dishes with a touch of Indian like spices, ginger, local veggies and more. Manchurian sauce is a fave with that perfect balance of spice, sweetness, tang, and umami!

And why you are at it, also try my other jndo chinese recipes! Baked Gobi Manchurian , my Indo Chinese Chilli Garlic Noodles, indo Chinese fried rice, hakka noodles , chili tofu !

These Vegan Manchurian noodles need just 1 pan and everyday ingredients. Ramen noodles are tossed in a sweet and spicy chili, ginger and garlic sauce along with pan-fried tofu chunks that provide a bit of a chew and plant-based protein. A meatless one pan dinner you can whip up on any weeknight.

Why you’ll love these manchurian noodles

1 pan noodle dish that’s also flexible to your taste

Nutfree recipe

easily made gluten-free with gluten-free noodles

indo-Chinese flavors are addictive and perfect for everyday meals and parties!

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Manchurian Noodles (Indo-Chinese Ginger Garlic Chili Noodles) For an easy vegan weeknight dinner, whip up these Indo Chinese Manchurian Noodles! Cooked Ramen Noodles and pan-fried tofu are tossed in a spicy sauce to create a dish that is super addictive and fun to eat . Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 217 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu: 7 ounces ( 200 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes then cubed or sliced into rectangles

4 oz ( 113.4 g ) ramen noodles ( 2 ramen noodle packets) For the Manchurian sauce: 2 teaspoons oil

6 cloves of garlic chopped

1/2 inch of ginger chopped

1 green chili such as Serrano or Indian, chopped

2-3 tablespoons coarsely chopped white onion or the white parts of a green onion

1/2 red bell pepper chopped

1/2 green bell pepper chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons sambal oelec or Asian chili sauce

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free

1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup

2 teaspoons white vinegar or rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 3/4 cup water

Green onions and sesame seeds for garnish Instructions Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already and set aside. Cook your noodles according to the package instructions. Then rinse in cold water and set aside.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and once hot add the tofu and cook until the tofu is golden on most of the edges, 7-9 minutes.

In the meantime prepare the sauce aromatics; combine the garlic, ginger, green chili, and onion in a small food processor. Process until finely chopped, remove and set aside. Add the bell peppers and process until coarsely chopped. Set those aside as well.

Remove the tofu from the skillet and add another teaspoon of oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the sauce aromatics(ginger, garlic, chili, onion) that were chopped and a good pinch of salt. cook for one minute then add the chopped bell pepper and another pinch of salt. Cook for another 2-3 minutes

Add the sambal oelek, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, black and white pepper, and maple syrup. Mix really well until it starts to come to a boil.

Add the cornstarch and water mixture and mix in. Let the mixture come to a boil for a minute or so. Then add in the cooked noodles and crisped-up tofu and toss really well.

Switch off the heat and toss again to coat all of the noodles and tofu with the sauce. Top with chopped green onions and sesame seeds and serve. Notes Gluten-free: Use Glutenfree noodles and use tamari instead of soy sauce This recipe is nut-free Nutrition Nutrition Facts Manchurian Noodles (Indo-Chinese Ginger Garlic Chili Noodles) Amount Per Serving Calories 217 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.5g 3% Sodium 670mg 29% Potassium 176mg 5% Carbohydrates 36g 12% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 619IU 12% Vitamin C 36mg 44% Calcium 91mg 9% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for this recipe we need firm or extra firm tofu, pressed for 15 minutes then cubed or sliced into rectangles

ramen noodles are the best choice here – I use 2 ramen noodle packets

for the base of Manchurian sauce, we sauté garlic, ginger and green chili with chopped green onion, and bell peppers

the sweet sauce is made by mixing sambal oelek with soy sauce, ketchup, white vinegar, pepper and maple syrup

green onions and sesame seeds are added for garnish

Tips:

you can control the heat level by adding more or less sambal oelek and green chili.

if you don’t have any ramen noodles, make this with cooked rice noodles or spaghetti

How to make Manchurian Noodles

Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already and set aside. Cook your noodles according to the packaging instructions. Then rinse in really cold water and set aside.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and once hot add the tofu and cook until the tofu is golden on most of the edges, 7-9 minutes

In the meantime prepare the sauce aromatics; combine the garlic, ginger, green chili, and onion in a small food processor.

Process until finely chopped, remove and set aside. Add the bell peppers and process until coarsely chopped. Set those aside as well.





Remove the tofu from the skillet and add another teaspoon of oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the sauce aromatics that were chopped and a good pinch of salt.

Cook for one minute then add the chopped bell pepper and another pinch of salt. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Add the sambal oelek, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, black and white pepper, and maple syrup. Mix really well until it starts to come to a boil.

Add the cornstarch and water mixture and mix in. Let the mixture come to a boil for a minute or so.

Then add in the cooked noodles and crisped-up tofu and toss really well.

Switch off the heat and toss again to coat all of the noodles and tofu with the sauce. Top with chopped green onions and sesame seeds and serve.

Storage:

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days.