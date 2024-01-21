Vegan Richa
Manchurian Noodles – Indo-Chinese Ginger Garlic Chili Noodles

Published:

For an easy vegan weeknight dinner, whip up these Indo Chinese Manchurian Noodles! Cooked Ramen Noodles and pan-fried tofu are tossed in a spicy sauce to create a dish that is super addictive and fun to eat.

Indo Chinese Manchurian Noodles in a skillet

We are huge fans of Indo-Chinese Cuisine in my home! Indo Chinese cuisine has Chinese inspired dishes with a touch of Indian like spices, ginger, local veggies and more. Manchurian sauce is a fave with that perfect balance of spice, sweetness, tang, and umami!

And why you are at it, also try my other jndo chinese recipes! Baked Gobi Manchurian , my Indo Chinese Chilli Garlic Noodles,  indo Chinese fried rice, hakka noodles  , chili tofu ! 

These Vegan Manchurian noodles need just 1 pan and everyday ingredients. Ramen noodles are tossed in a sweet and spicy chili, ginger and garlic sauce along with pan-fried tofu chunks that provide a bit of a chew and plant-based protein. A meatless one pan dinner you can whip up on any weeknight.

noodles in a skillet with a fork

Why you’ll love these manchurian noodles

  • 1 pan noodle dish that’s also flexible to your taste
  • Nutfree recipe
  • easily made gluten-free with gluten-free noodles
  • indo-Chinese flavors are addictive and perfect for everyday meals and parties!

close-up of Indo chinese manchurian noodles sprinkled with green onions

More easy noodle recipes:

Recipe Card

Manchurian Noodles (Indo-Chinese Ginger Garlic Chili Noodles)

Prep Time15 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Total Time30 minutes
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: sweet and sour noodles, vegan noodle stir-fry
Servings: 4
Calories: 217kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the tofu:

  • 7 ounces (200 g) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes then cubed or sliced into rectangles
  • 4 oz (113.4 g) ramen noodles ( 2 ramen noodle packets)

For the Manchurian sauce:

  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 6 cloves of garlic chopped
  • 1/2 inch of ginger chopped
  • 1 green chili such as Serrano or Indian, chopped
  • 2-3 tablespoons coarsely chopped white onion or the white parts of a green onion
  • 1/2 red bell pepper chopped
  • 1/2 green bell pepper chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sambal oelec or Asian chili sauce
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar or rice vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 3/4 cup water
  • Green onions and sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions

  • Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already and set aside. Cook your noodles according to the package instructions. Then rinse in cold water and set aside.
  • Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and once hot add the tofu and cook until the tofu is golden on most of the edges, 7-9 minutes.
  • In the meantime prepare the sauce aromatics; combine the garlic, ginger, green chili, and onion in a small food processor. Process until finely chopped, remove and set aside. Add the bell peppers and process until coarsely chopped. Set those aside as well.
  • Remove the tofu from the skillet and add another teaspoon of oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the sauce aromatics(ginger, garlic, chili, onion) that were chopped and a good pinch of salt. cook for one minute then add the chopped bell pepper and another pinch of salt. Cook for another 2-3 minutes
  • Add the sambal oelek, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, black and white pepper, and maple syrup. Mix really well until it starts to come to a boil.
  • Add the cornstarch and water mixture and mix in. Let the mixture come to a boil for a minute or so. Then add in the cooked noodles and crisped-up tofu and toss really well.
  • Switch off the heat and toss again to coat all of the noodles and tofu with the sauce. Top with  chopped green onions and sesame seeds and serve.

Notes

Gluten-free: Use Glutenfree noodles and use tamari instead of soy sauce 
This recipe is nut-free

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Manchurian Noodles (Indo-Chinese Ginger Garlic Chili Noodles)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 217 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 0.5g3%
Sodium 670mg29%
Potassium 176mg5%
Carbohydrates 36g12%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 7g8%
Protein 8g16%
Vitamin A 619IU12%
Vitamin C 36mg44%
Calcium 91mg9%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips:

  • you can control the heat level by adding more or less sambal oelek and green chili.
  • if you don’t have any ramen noodles, make this with cooked rice noodles or spaghetti

ingredients used for making Manchurian noodles

How to make Manchurian Noodles

Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already and set aside. Cook your noodles according to the packaging instructions. Then rinse in really cold water and set aside.

ramen noodles being cooked in a metal pot

 

tofu being fried in a pan

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and once hot add the tofu and cook until the tofu is golden on most of the edges, 7-9 minutes

tofu pieces being fried in a pan

In the meantime prepare the sauce aromatics; combine the garlic, ginger, green chili, and onion in a small food processor.

ginger, garlic and chili being processed in a food processor

Process until finely chopped, remove and set aside. Add the bell peppers and process until coarsely chopped. Set those aside as well.


bell pepper, ginger, chili and garlic in a food processor

Remove the tofu from the skillet and add another teaspoon of oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the sauce aromatics that were chopped and a good pinch of salt.

chopped bell pepper, ginger and garlic being fried in a pan

Cook for one minute then add the chopped bell pepper and another pinch of salt. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Manchurian sauce being prepared in a white saucepan

Add the sambal oelek, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, black and white pepper, and maple syrup. Mix really well until it starts to come to a boil.

sweet and spicy Vegan Manchurian Noodle Sauce being prepared in a pan

Add the cornstarch and water mixture and mix in. Let the mixture come to a boil for a minute or so.

Manchurian sauce simmering in a pan

Then add in the cooked noodles and crisped-up tofu and toss really well.

noodles and fried tofu being added to a saucepan with Manchurian Sauce

noodles being added to saucepan with Manchurian sauce and tofu

noodles being tossed with manchurian sauce in a pan

Switch off the heat and toss again to coat all of the noodles and tofu with the sauce. Top with chopped green onions and sesame seeds and serve.

Storage:

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days.

 

«


