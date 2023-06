Crisp on the outside, fluffy and cheesy inside, these spiced tofu and spinach waffles will definitely be a new favorite! You’ll love these Indian palak paneer-inspired savory waffles.

You guys know me, I end up using the waffle maker for making savory things more often than sweet things, and the same goes for pancakes.

Everybody in my house loves savory stuff, so we end up using the waffle maker for mostly savory stuff, like my chickpea flour pakora waffles, potato quinoa (aloo tikki) waffles, and pizza waffles. There are just so many fun ways to make savory waffles, and here’s another one!

This one is inspired from palak paneer, which is an Indian dish with a spinach sauce and paneer cheese cubes, for which I’m using tofu instead. I add some crumbled tofu and spinach to the savory waffle batter, and then spices that usually go in the palak paneer along with nutritional yeast and non-dairy cheese to give it flavor.

We cook the spinach waffles and serve them with salsa, or cucumber salad, mango chutney, or Szechuan sauce. You can use other dips of choice, as well.

These are amazing when they come out fresh off of the waffle maker because they’re the crispiest then. Spinach waffles tend to get softer as they sit because of the extra moisture coming from both the tofu and the spinach. So you do want to serve them immediately after cooking.

You can also put them in the oven to crisp up while you’re making all the waffles, so that you can serve them all together.

Why You’ll Love Palak Tofu Waffles

fluffy, savory waffles packed with Indian spices

one-bowl batter for less mess

nut-free

gluten-free and soy-free options

freeze and reheat like a dream!

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Spinach Waffles (Palak Tofu Waffles) Crisp on the outside, fluffy and cheesy inside, these spiced tofu & spinach waffles are Indian palak paneer-inspired savory waffles. GF option Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr Servings: 4 Calories: 231 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 3/4 cup ( 93.75 g ) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup ( 78.86 g ) semolina or almond flour

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons or more spices of choice, I use garam masala, ground coriander, turmeric and cayenne Wet Ingredients 1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt or use thick non-dairy milk, such as oat milk or coconut milk

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) or more water

1/2 cup ( 78 g ) frozen spinach thawed and squeezed lightly to remove extra moisture, see note for fresh spinach

1/2 cup ( 124 g ) crumbled firm or extra firm tofu

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped onion

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) chopped cilantro optional

2 to 3 tablespoons vegan mozzarella cheese or other cheese of choice Optional Additions 3 tablespoons of sesame seeds or hemp seeds or chia seeds to add more crunch as well as up the protein Equipment waffle maker Instructions In a bowl, add the dry ingredients. That's the flour, semolina, almond flour, salt, spices, baking soda, and nutritional yeast and optional seeds. Mix really well.

Then add in the spinach, tofu, onions, cilantro, cheese, and yogurt. Drizzle in 1/2 cup of water and mix up the batter. The batter will most likely be thick, so keep adding water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you have like a muffin batter consistency that's slightly loose, but not too flowy like pancake batter.

Let this mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes. If you’re using semolina, this mixture will thicken and you will have to add more water as you keep cooking the waffles. With almond flour, you will not need more water.

Preheat your waffle maker, add a few drops of oil, then scoop the waffle batter into the waffle maker. Spread out the batter, drizzle a few more drops of oil on top, and close the waffle maker.

Cook until the waffles are golden on both edges. This will take much longer than your usual waffles because of the extra moisture content in the spinach and tofu. So even if your indicator says that the waffle is done, you want to continue cooking it until it is golden. Remove the waffle and repeat for all the remaining batter. If the batter is thickening up too much while it’s sitting, add another tablespoon of water and mix it in, then continue.

Make all the waffles and set them on a cooling rack or set them in an oven which is heated to 300° F (148° C) so that they stay warm and crisp. Once all the spinach waffles are done, serve them with salsa or some chopped tomatoes. Chutneys — like mango cilantro, or tomato chutney — or ketchup or Szechuan sauce or other dips of choice are great with spinach waffles. Notes Store: Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. These waffles will freeze really well. Let them freeze, then heat them in a toaster oven, regular oven, or your waffle maker to thaw and crisp up a little bit . For a cheesy, sun-dried tomato spinach waffle instead of an Indian-spiced one, use 1 teaspoon Italian herbs, more nutritional yeast, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, and 1 or 2 tablespoons of chopped, sun-dried tomato. To make these gluten-free use a mix of 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/2 cup oat flour, 1/4 cup potato starch or tapioca starch to replace all purpose flour and semolina, mix really well. Use all of this dry mix, and instead of 1/2 cup of water, add 1/4 cup of unsweetened, carbonated water or club soda and 1/4 cup of water. If you don’t want to use club soda, then use all water and add 1/2 teaspoon citric acid to the dry ingredients. To make this recipe soy-free, omit the tofu, or you can add some crumbled up cooked chickpeas instead. This recipe is nut-free if you use semolina and use yogurt that is not nut based Fresh Spinach: blanch or steam and measure to use. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Spinach Waffles (Palak Tofu Waffles) Amount Per Serving Calories 231 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 440mg 19% Potassium 362mg 10% Carbohydrates 37g 12% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 2358IU 47% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 178mg 18% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

flours – These waffles use a mix of all-purpose and with semolina flour or almond flour. Semolina helps crisp them up. You can make this gluten-free by using a mix of 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/2 cup oat flour, 1/4 cup potato starch or tapioca starch instead of the flours. If you do that, you’ll replace 1/4 cup of the water with club soda.

nutritional yeast – Gives the batter a cheesy flavor.

baking powder, baking soda, and salt – These condition the dough for a perfect, fluffy texture inside.

salt and spices – Garlic powder and a mix of either Indian spices or Italian herbs and spices give these spinach waffles such an amazing flavor!

non-dairy yogurt – Adds tanginess and richness to the batter. You can use thick, non-dairy milk instead.

frozen spinach – The waffles’ namesake!

crumbled tofu – This take the place of paneer. You can omit the tofu or use crumbled chickpeas instead.

onion and cilantro – Deepens the flavor of these spinach waffles.

vegan mozzarella – A little bit of non-dairy cheese makes these savory waffles taste so decadent!

sesame seeds – Seeds add a little crunch along with more flavor and protein. You can use hemp or chia seeds instead, if you prefer.

Tips

If you use the semolina flour, the batter will thicken as it sits. Mix in tablespoons of water, as needed, to get it back to muffin batter consistency before pouring into the waffle maker.

Squeeze out that spinach well! Getting the extra moisture out will help the waffles cook more quickly.

Cook the waffles until they’re golden on the edges. The spinach and tofu will release moisture as the waffle batter cooks, making these take longer to cook than traditional waffles. Don’t go by your waffle maker’s indicator. Wait for those good, golden edges instead!

The batter consistency should be thick, like muffin batter, not thinner and pourable, like pancake batter.

If you’re making all of the waffles at once, keep them in an oven at 300° F (148° C) so that they stay warm and crisp.

