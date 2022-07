Cheddar Jalapeno Waffles are the savory vegan breakfast waffles you did not know you were missing out on! Your fave biscuits turned into waffles! Serve them still warm with vegan sour cream and a sprinkle of vegan cheese or vegan bacon! Or make a breakfast waffle sandwich vegan scramble or omelet. Gluten-free option included!

Guys, these savory cheddar jalapeño waffles are the breakfast treat you never knew you were missing in your life. YES, your fave biscuits turned into breakfast waffles! Make a load of these and freeze some (see below for instructions).

You can obviously also choose to eat the waffles on their own but for a truly thrilling breakfast, dress them up a bit.

I love these fresh out of the iron, with a lovely vegan sour cream dip and topped with some tofu scramble. But you can also make a waffle sandwich with sliced tomatoes, vegan deli meats or other toppings. So many options.

And what about a vegan chickpea omelet on top, or a sprinkle of vegan cheese and jalapeños? Do you like your savory with a bit of sweetness? Drizzle them with maple syrup and topped them with some vegan bacon!

Ingredients:

the waffle batter is made with a blend of all-purpose flour and semolina flour or rice flour. The semolina adds a sturdy red to the waffle to make them crispier

baking powder gives the perfect rise

we season the batter with salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper

Wet ingredients are water mixed with 1 tablespoon brine from pickled jalapenos for that flavor kick

recommended add-ins: chopped fresh or pickled jalapenos, vegan cheddar cheese and vegan mozzarella cheese shreds

optional add-ins are nutritional yeast and chopped fresh or dried chives

Tips:

I usually drizzle some oil onto my waffle iron since I like my waffles to get nice and crispy and brown just like pakora fritters

These waffles are served best when they are warm and crispy.

For less spicy waffles, use a mix of bell pepper and jalapeno for the add-ins

How to make Vegan Cheddar Jalapeno Waffles

In a bowl mix all dried ingredients and mix well.

Add in cheeses and chopped jalapeno and mix in.





Then add brine, oil and water and mix to make a thick batter. You want the batter thick but not overly stiff so it’s closer to pancake than a muffin. Add more water if needed.

Heat up your waffle iron, add a few drops of oil and spread the batter.

Then add another drop of oil or two on top and close the waffle iron.

Cook until waffles are somewhat golden on top and remove from waffle iron. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Can I make these gluten-free?

To make these gluten-free, substitute the all-purpose flour with a mix of

1 cup of almond flour

3/4 cup of oat flour

1/3 cup of potato starch

Can I freeze these?

These vegan cheddar jalapeno waffles freeze beautifully too. Place the completely cooled waffles in a large Ziploc bag. Separate them with pieces of parchment paper so they don’t stick together. Then put them in the back of the freezer. That’s it!

You don’t need to thaw them. Just pop them in the microwave or a toaster frozen.