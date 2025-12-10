This sun-dried tomato roast makes a stunning centerpiece for any holiday table. Packed with umami and filled with a hearty blend of mushrooms and potatoes, it delivers deep flavor and satisfying texture in every slice. Completely vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free with an easy nut-free option.

This is my version of a vegan holiday roast. We make this “meat” mixture with some white beans and almond flour, and process it until smooth. I also add some sun dried tomatoes for that rich, umami flavor.

The mixture becomes like a pâté in the food processor, then we spread that onto parchment paper.

Next, make the stuffing with cooked mushrooms, potatoes, and herbs. Place that on top of the bean mixture, roll it up using the parchment, and bake it.

It turns into this delicious, amazing-smelling roast that’s full of herbs and deep umami flavor from the sun dried tomatoes. It’s just perfect!

It’s completely gluten-free, but if you prefer, you can use all-purpose flour instead of tapioca starch. It’s also soy-free, since many of you asked for a soy-free option after I made that very popular tofu holiday roast a few years ago.

You can easily adjust the flavors to your taste! Use fewer sun-dried tomatoes or different herbs, if you like. I usually serve it with a side salad, my simple vegan gravy, and some roasted vegetables for a perfect holiday or dinner plate.

Why You’ll Love Sun Dried Tomato Roast

umami-packed vegan holiday roast

savory mushroom-potato stuffing

make-ahead friendly vegan holiday entree

naturally gluten-free and soy-free with nut-free option

Sun Dried Tomato Roast with Mushroom-Potato Stuffing 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 30 minutes mins Cook: 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Cooling Time: 15 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr 55 minutes mins Servings: 6 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Holiday SaveSaved Pin Print This sun-dried tomato roast makes a stunning centerpiece for any holiday table. Packed with umami and filled with a hearty blend of mushrooms and potatoes, it delivers deep flavor and satisfying texture in every slice. Completely vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free with an easy nut-free option. Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For the Mushroom-Potato Stuffing ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ ½ cup chopped onion

▢ 3 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 8 to 10 ounces small white mushrooms , baby bella, or cremini, sliced or quartered

, ▢ ½ teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon pepper flakes

▢ ½ teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

▢ ¼ cup vegetable stock , or more, as needed

, ▢ 3 to 4 ounces fresh spinach

▢ 1 cup potatoes , peeled and cubed into ¼” pieces. Use russet or yellow potatoes.

, ▢ black pepper , to taste For the Vegan Roast ▢ ½ cup almond flour , or use other nuts, like walnuts. See notes for nut-free option.

, ▢ ¼ cup sun dried tomatoes , packed in oil

, ▢ 2 teaspoons vegetable bouillon paste

▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ 15 ounce can cannellini beans , drained, or 1½ cups cooked white beans of choice

, ▢ 1 teaspoon dried thyme , or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme

, ▢ 1 teaspoon dried sage , or 2 to 3 teaspoons fresh sage

, ▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

▢ ¼ cup tapioca starch

▢ 2 teaspoons oil For the Glaze ▢ 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

▢ 1 teaspoon dried basil

▢ 1 teaspoon maple syrup , optional, for a sweeter, shiny glaze Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the mushroom-potato stuffing. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, onion, garlic, and half of the salt . Cook until the onion turns translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the mushrooms . Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the remaining salt, pepper flakes, thyme, and balsamic vinegar . Mix in the stock , cover with a lid, and let the mushrooms cook until they’re al dente, about 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the size and type. Check them after 5 minutes, and if the pan starts to dry out, add a splash more stock.

Once the mushrooms are cooked, add the cubed potatoes and mix well. Cover and cook another 5 to 7 minutes, until the potatoes are just tender but not fully soft. Fold in the spinach, cover again, and turn off the heat. Alternatively, you can cook the potatoes separately and mix them with the mushrooms right at the end. Make the vegan roast. In a food processor, combine the sun dried tomatoes and almond flour . Process until the tomatoes are finely broken down. Add the bouillon paste, tomato paste, white beans, and all of the spices . Process until the mixture is smooth and hummus-like. If it’s too thick to break down, add a little bit more oil or a tablespoon of water or stock , and process again. Add the nutritional yeast, tapioca starch, and oil . Process for about a minute, until everything is well incorporated. Adjust consistency if needed. It should be thick but spreadable.

Preheat the oven to 385°F (196°C). Use a spatula to spread the bean mixture evenly onto a piece of oiled parchment paper. It should be about an 8×11” rectangle. Make sure the thickness is pretty even. Spoon the mushroom-potato-spinach stuffing down the center of the rectangle. Sprinkle a bit of salt and black pepper .

Using the parchment, roll the rectangle up into a log, like a burrito. If there’s too much stuffing, remove some or spread the bean layer wider. Gently press the bean mixture together at the seams to seal the top, but you don’t need to worry about sealing the ends completely, but push any stuffing that’s falling out back into the log and close it off a little bit. Drizzle a bit of oil over the log, roll it again in the parchment to tighten it, and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Glaze and bake again. Meanwhile, make the glaze by mixing all of the glaze ingredients in a small bowl or cup.

Remove the roast from the oven. Brush with the glaze. Cover lightly with parchment to prevent drying out, and bake another 5 minutes or so, until the bean mixture is fully set and not soft. Let the roast cool for at least 15 minutes before slicing. This helps the filling set and makes it easier to slice. Slice the roast with a sharp knife, and serve with your favorite gravy: either my simple gravy or my mushroom-onion gravy . Add some fresh herbs on top, for garnish, and enjoy! 

Storage: Leftover roast (whole or sliced) keeps well in the fridge for up to 4 days. Freeze: Freeze the slices for a month or longr in an airtight container. Reheat in the oven, air fryer, or on a skillet until crisp on both sides. Make-Ahead Directions: Both the stuffing and bean mixture can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored separately in airtight containers. When ready, assemble and bake, as instructed above. Variations: For extra depth of flavor, add a dash of vegan Worcestershire sauce to either the bean or mushroom mixture. This vegan holiday roast is naturally gluten-free and soy-free. For a nut-free version, use a mix of hemp seeds and sunflower seeds instead of almond flour. Process them first into a coarse powder before adding the sun-dried tomatoes. Nutrition Calories: 226 kcal , Carbohydrates: 33 g , Protein: 11 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 204 mg , Potassium: 634 mg , Fiber: 8 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 1447 IU , Vitamin C: 16 mg , Calcium: 107 mg , Iron: 4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

oil – To sauté. You can broth fry for oil-free.

– To sauté. You can broth fry for oil-free. aromatics – Onion and garlic bring so much umami to the stuffing!

– Onion and garlic bring so much umami to the stuffing! mushrooms – Use whatever small mushrooms you like, and either slice or quarter them. Thinner slices will cook more quickly.

– Use whatever small mushrooms you like, and either slice or quarter them. Thinner slices will cook more quickly. salt and spices – For the stuffing, you will need salt, pepper flakes, and thyme. Season the roast with thyme, sage, onion powder, garlic powder, and nutritional yeast.

– For the stuffing, you will need salt, pepper flakes, and thyme. Season the roast with thyme, sage, onion powder, garlic powder, and nutritional yeast. vegetable stock – To cook the stuffing.

– To cook the stuffing. veggies – For the stuffing, you need fresh spinach and russet or yellow potatoes. For the roast, you need oil-packed sun dried tomatoes.

– For the stuffing, you need fresh spinach and russet or yellow potatoes. For the roast, you need oil-packed sun dried tomatoes. almond flour – As the binder for the roast. You can make flour from other nuts, like walnuts, or use a mix of sunflower seeds and hemp seeds for a gluten-free almond flour substitute.

– As the binder for the roast. You can make flour from other nuts, like walnuts, or use a mix of sunflower seeds and hemp seeds for a gluten-free almond flour substitute. vegetable bouillon paste – To season the roast.

– To season the roast. tomato paste – For more umami and for color.

– For more umami and for color. white beans – Use canned or homemade, any kinds you like.

– Use canned or homemade, any kinds you like. nutritional yeast – Thickens the mixture and adds umami.

– Thickens the mixture and adds umami. tapioca starch – The other binder for the roast. You can use all-purpose flour, just remember that it won’t be gluten-free anymore.

– The other binder for the roast. You can use all-purpose flour, just remember that it won’t be gluten-free anymore. balsamic glaze – A mix of balsamic vinegar and dried basil glazes the roast. You can add a little maple syrup to make it sweeter and shiny, if you like.

💡Tips for the Best Vegan Holiday Roast Check on the mushrooms a couple of times during cooking, and add a small splash of water or stock if they look dry.

If your food processor is having trouble breaking down the almond flour and tomatoes, add a drizzle of oil or stock.

Oil your parchment to prevent the roast from sticking.

When you spread out the bean mixture, keep it as even as possible. You don’t want thick spots, because they won’t cook as well.

How to Make Sun Dried Tomato Roast

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, onion, garlic, and half of the salt. Cook until the onion turns translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the mushrooms. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the remaining salt, pepper flakes, thyme, and balsamic vinegar. Mix in the stock, cover with a lid, and let the mushrooms cook until they’re al dente, about 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the size and type. Check them after 5 minutes, and if the pan starts to dry out, add a splash more stock.

Once the mushrooms are cooked, add the cubed potatoes and mix well. Cover and cook another 5 to 7 minutes, until the potatoes are just tender but not fully soft. Fold in the spinach, cover again, and turn off the heat. Alternatively, you can cook the potatoes separately and mix them with the mushrooms right at the end.

In a food processor, combine the sun dried tomatoes and almond flour. Process until the tomatoes are finely broken down.

Add the bouillon paste, tomato paste, white beans, and all of the spices. Process until the mixture is smooth and hummus-like. If it’s too thick to break down, add a little bit more oil or a tablespoon of water or stock, and process again.

Add the nutritional yeast, tapioca starch, and oil. Process for about a minute, until everything is well incorporated. Adjust consistency if needed. It should be thick but spreadable.

Preheat the oven to 385°F (196°C). Use a spatula to spread the bean mixture evenly onto a piece of oiled parchment paper. It should be about an 8×11” rectangle. Make sure the thickness is pretty even.

Spoon the mushroom-potato-spinach stuffing down the center of the rectangle. Sprinkle a bit of salt and black pepper.

Using the parchment, roll the rectangle up into a log, like a burrito. If there’s too much stuffing, remove some or spread the bean layer wider. Gently press the bean mixture together at the seams to seal the top, but you don’t need to worry about sealing the ends completely, but push any stuffing that’s falling out back into the log and close it off a little bit. Drizzle a bit of oil over the log, roll it again in the parchment to tighten it, and bake for 40 to 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the glaze by mixing all of the glaze ingredients in a small bowl or cup.

Remove the roast from the oven. Brush with the glaze. Cover lightly with parchment to prevent drying out, and bake another 5 minutes or so, until the bean mixture is fully set and not soft.

Let the roast cool for at least 15 minutes before slicing. This helps the filling set and makes it easier to slice. Slice the roast with a sharp knife, and serve with your favorite gravy: either my simple gravy or my mushroom-onion gravy. Add some fresh herbs on top, for garnish, and enjoy!