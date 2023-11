Making your own rich, savory vegan mushroom gravy doesn’t have to be difficult! This flavorful vegan gravy comes together in just one pan. soy-free, with gluten-free and onion-free options.

This is a super easy gravy that I make with mushrooms and onions. Sometimes I make it just with mushrooms, and depending on what I’m planning to serve it with, I will usually add either shallots or sliced pearl onions to the gravy.

It is super versatile and uses only one pan a few everyday ingredients. You can adjust the flavor however you like to go with what you’re making. For a mushroom free gravy try this.

Why You’ll Love Vegan Mushroom Gravy

rich, flavorful gravy with no animals harmed!

versatile recipe – adjust spices as needed to go with what you’re making

30-minute, one-pan recipe

nut-free and soy-free with easy gluten-free and onion-free options

What to Serve with Mushroom Gravy

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Mushroom Gravy Making your own rich, savory vegan mushroom gravy doesn’t have to be difficult! This flavorful vegan gravy with browned mushrooms and pearl onion comes together in just one pan. soy-free, with gluten-free and onion-free options. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 47 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the mushrooms and onions: 3 teaspoons oil or vegan butter, divided

8 ounces ( 226.8 g ) sliced mushrooms(white, cremini or baby portabella) sliced into 1/8 inch or thinner slices

1/2 cup ( 118.29 g ) sliced pearl onions or baby onion or shallots

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper For the rest of the gravy: 1 tablespoon vegan butter

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour or gluten-free all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon dried sage or use 1 teaspoon fresh

1/4 teaspoon Italian herbs or oregano or thyme or whatever flavor that you like

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups ( 0.5 l ) Vegetable or mushroom stock Instructions Brown the mushrooms and onions. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 teaspoons of the oil. Then, add the mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and cook until the mushrooms are golden on at least one side. You want to spread the mushrooms out in the pan, so that they are almost in an even layer, then keep stirring and flipping occasionally, about every 2 minutes or so. Keep cooking for another 4 or 5 minutes, then cover the pan with the lid to allow the mushrooms to cook a bit further and brown a bit more for 2 or 3 minutes or so. Remove the mushrooms from the skillet and set them aside.

Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to the skillet, and add the baby onions and another pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until the onions are starting to caramelize on one side, then flip them and continue to cook for another 2 minutes or so. Remove them from the pan as well, and set them aside with the mushrooms. Make the rest of the gravy. Heat the tablespoon of vegan butter in the same pan, and once melted, add in the bay leaf, flour, and herbs, mixing really well. Continue to cook until the flour is starting to smell a slightly toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes, then add in 1/2 cup of the stock and mix in. Then, mix in another 1/2 cup of the stock, making sure there are no lumps. Mix really well, then mix in the remaining stock, and continue to cook to bring this gravy to a boil. Once it’s boiling rapidly, reduce the heat and simmer for another 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Fold in the mushrooms(reserve some for garnish) and onions and simmer for another 2 minutes, then switch off the heat. Garnish with fresh herbs or black pepper and the reserved brownies mushrooms and serve over vegan meatloafs, mashed potatoes, cauliflower steaks etc Notes This mushroom gravy is naturally nut-free and soy-free. To make this gluten-free, use a gluten-free flour blend of choice or a mix of 1 tablespoon rice flour and 1 tablespoon corn starch. Storage: Refrigerate for upto 3 days. Reheat on the stove, add splashes of water if too thick. If you want to make it without onion, just omit the baby onion and the onion powder.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil and vegan butter – To sauté.

mushrooms – This gives the gravy such an amazing flavor! Use button mushrooms, cremini, or your mushrooms of choice.

pearl onions – You can use red or white pearl onions, baby onions, or use shallots.

salt and pepper – To season the mushrooms and onions and to season the gravy.

herbs – You’re seasoning the gravy with a bay leaf plus sage, Italian herbs, garlic powder, and onion powder. You can replace the Italian herbs with dried herbs of choice that go with whatever you’re making.

stock – The liquid for your gravy. Choose your favorite vegetable stock!

Tips

When you add the flour, it is easy for it to go from toasted to burnt, so stir constantly.

You want to add the liquid to the flour mixture slowly, whisking as you add, to avoid lumps.

How to Make Mushroom Gravy

First, brown the mushrooms and onions.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 teaspoons of the oil. Then, add the mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and cook until the mushrooms are golden on at least one side.

You want to spread the mushrooms out in the pan, so that they are almost in an even layer, then keep stirring occasionally, about every 2 minutes or so. You can also flip them in the pan.

Either way, keep cooking for another 4 or 5 minutes, then cover the pan with the lid to allow the mushrooms to cook a bit further and brown a bit more for 2 or 3 minutes or so. Remove the mushrooms from the skillet and set them aside.

Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to the skillet, and add the baby onions and another pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until the onions are starting to caramelize on one side, then flip them and continue to cook for another 2 minutes or so. Remove them from the pan as well, and set them aside with the mushrooms.





Now, make the rest of the gravy.

Heat the tablespoon of vegan butter in the same pan, and once melted, add in the bay leaf, flour, and spices, mixing really well. Continue to cook until the flour is starting to smell a slightly toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Then, add in 1/2 cup of the stock and mix in. Mix in another 1/2 cup of the stock, making sure there are no lumps. Mix really well, then mix in the remaining stock, and continue to cook to bring this gravy to a boil.

Once it’s boiling rapidly, reduce the heat and simmer for another 2 to 3 minutes. Fold in the mushrooms (reserve some for garnish) and onions and simmer for another 2 minutes, then switch off the heat. Garnish with fresh herbs and reserved mushroom and serve.

