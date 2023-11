Another part of my Thanksgiving spread! These addictive and perfect glazed carrots! Maple syrup, salt, black pepper and Garam masala makes for amazingly flavorful and gorgeous roasted glazed carrots!. And they are baked in just 1 pan!

These spiced, maple glazed carrots are part of my Indianized vegan Thanksgiving spread, but they make an amazing side with almost any meal. They have an incredible texture and a sweet-spiced flavor that will have you asking for seconds.

You can change up the spices and herbs to pair them with a different menu, if you like. Add a bit of oregano or thyme for a more traditional Thanksgiving flavor, or change the seasonings to suit your tastes.

Like the rest of this Indian-inspired Thanksgiving spread, you make these carrots in the oven. We are leaning heavily on the oven for these recipes, so you have a lot less active cooking time. While things are baking, you can actually spend time with family and friends!

For the spread the chickpea loaf has Indian spices, and the gravy is a quick mix and boil butter chikin sauce that you’ll also use as the glaze for the meatloaf. The veggie side are these glazed carrots, and the cranberry sauce is made into a quick dump and bake Baked cranberry chutney with garam masala and green chili added to it. For the Spinach pastry, we are using spinach and vegan cream cheese, but the spinach is spiced like saag or palak tofu.

Why You’ll Love Spiced Glazed Carrots

one dish, oven recipe

7 ingredients and full of FLAVOR!

tender carrots in a sweet-spiced glaze

naturally soy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Spiced Glazed Carrots Spiced glazed carrots with an Indian garam masala maple glaze is an easy side dish for the holidays or any day! And it’s made in 1 Baking pan! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Total Time 45 minutes mins Servings: 6 Calories: 62 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 16 ounces ( 453.59 g ) carrots sliced into 1/8” thick diagonal slices

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons melted vegan butter or oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne or more, to taste

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

Cilantro, basil or other fresh herbs for garnish Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Peel and slice the carrots, if you haven’t already. I like to slice them into nice, diagonal coins, which are about 1/8” or a little bit more thick.

Add the carrots to a baking dish. Add the maple syrup and vegan butter or oil, and toss well to coat.

Mix all of the spices in a small bowl, and sprinkle them all over the carrots. If you’d like to add more flavor to the carrots, you can add in a bit more garam masala. You can also add in some fresh herbs with the carrots, like fresh cilantro or basil. Toss well, and bake the carrots for 20 minutes.

Stir the carrots, cover the baking dish with parchment paper, and continue to bake for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until the carrots are tender to preference. Garnish with some fresh herbs or black pepper, and serve. Notes This recipe is soy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free. Use oregano, thyme or rosemary instead of garam masala and cayenne, for flavor variation Nutrition Nutrition Facts Spiced Glazed Carrots Amount Per Serving Calories 62 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 0.3g 2% Sodium 165mg 7% Potassium 260mg 7% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 1g 2% Vitamin A 12724IU 254% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Calcium 33mg 3% Iron 0.2mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

carrots – You want to peel and slice your carrots into 1/8″ thick, diagonal slices.

maple syrup – This is the base for the glaze.

vegan butter – Melted. Or use oil.

dried spices – Salt, pepper, cayenne, and garam masala gives so much flavor to the glaze!

Tips

Make sure to slice the carrots into uniform sized pieces, so they bake evenly.

Don’t forget to stir the carrots at the 20-minute mark.

Feel free to mix up the spices to suit your own tastes!

