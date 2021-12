Make my Roasted Golden Beets, Fennel & Leeks as a simple side for your holiday meal or use it as a stuffing for your holiday roast. Gluten-free.

Looking for a side for your holiday dinner? Make these roasted root vegetables. I like a mix of roasted golden beets, leeks, sweet potatoes and fennel – the perfect blend. The roasting process caramelizes the natural sugar of the root vegetables so after roasting they taste amazingly sweet and delicious.

The stars of this side dish are the golden beets. Roasting concentrates the natural sweetness of the beets and the golden beets take so beautifully to herbs. Also, they combine easily and naturally with the fragrant aroma of the whole roasted garlic cloves, which enhances their earthy flavor.

I love to serve these roasted root veggies as a simple side or use it as a stuffing for my holiday roast.

Print Recipe Roasted Golden Beets, Leeks & Fennel - the best Roasted Root Vegetables Make my Roasted Golden Beets, Fennel & Leeks as a simple side for your holiday meal or use it as a stuffing for your holiday roast. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 67 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2-3 teaspoons oil

1-2 golden beet peeled and cubed

1 1/2 cup ( 90 g ) chopped fennel

1 1/2 cup ( 90 g ) chopped leek

1 medium sweet potato peeled and cubed

5 garlic cloves whole

1/2 - 3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh herbs such as thyme, rosemary, sage or use up to 2 teaspoons dried herbs Instructions Brush some oil on your baking dish.Then add the cubed raw vegetables to the baking dish.

Add the rest of the oil and toss well to coat. Then sprinkle the salt, pepper, and herbs all over. Gently toss well to coat.

Then put it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.(205 c )

Cover the baking dish with parchment for the first 15-17 minutes so that the vegetables cook faster.

Then remove the parchment covering the baking dish and also move the vegetables around after the first 15 minutes and then continue to bake for 20-30 minutes or until the vegetables are tender to preference. Notes You can also add some toasted bread to the stuffing and sprinkle in some vegetable broth. Do this when the veggies are al dente and then continue to bake for 15-20 mins Parsnips, carrots, celeriac and other root vegetables are great additions as well Nutrition Nutrition Facts Roasted Golden Beets, Leeks & Fennel - the best Roasted Root Vegetables Amount Per Serving Calories 67 Calories from Fat 9 % Daily Value* Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 527mg 23% Potassium 267mg 8% Carbohydrates 13g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 1g 2% Vitamin A 5616IU 112% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

beets – I like golden beets but regular beets work as well

Leeks – You can use onion instead, or spring onions

Fennel – if you cannot find fennel or if you don’t like it, use celery or add more leeks

Sweet potatoes – or use regular potatoes

some oil is added when roasting the vegetables

seasonings: I like my typical stuffing herbs. Thyme, rosemary, sage, or use up to 2 teaspoons dried mixed herbs

Tips & Substitutions:

I like using these roasted veggies as a filling for my holiday roast

Make sure your oven is hot. Turn the oven temperature up to 400°F or even up to 425°F. The high heat will quickly coax out all those naturally sweet flavors while keeping the vegetable tender-crisp. Everything will be golden brown and delicious!

Use the biggest casserole dish you can find or use a sheet pan to ensure the veggies are not layered too much or doubled up and that they roast instead of steam

Celeriac, carrots, and parsnips would be great additions to this dish

You can also add some toasted bread to the stuffing and sprinkle in some vegetable broth. Do this when the veggies are al dente and then continue to bake for 15-20 mins

How to make Roasted Golden Beets, Fennel and Leeks

