Ready in under 30 minutes, these Vegan Thai Green Curry Noodles are the perfect simple weeknight dinner recipe. They’re naturally vegan, packed with veggies, fragrant with flavor, and pair perfectly with any plant-based protein you want to add. No need for store-bought curry paste!

These Thai Green Curry Noodles with tofu are perfect for when you are craving exciting Thai flavors but also want the comfort of a bowl of noodles. A steaming bowl of Thai rice noodles tossed in a homemade quick coconut milk green curry sauce! What’s not to love!?

I love Green curry for its balanced flavors. There’s chili, of course, but also ginger, lime, and garlic, and all those flavors are SO up my alley. I took a shortcut by making a simplified coconut milk-based green curry sauce in the blender. An easy yet flavorful green curry sauce. If you happen to have some lemongrass, feel free to add to the mix. If you’re really pressed for time, a Thai curry paste blended with coconut milk will do the trick.

But even if you use store-bought green curry paste I would recommend you to wake it up a bit by adding in fresh garlic, ginger, and cilantro. It will taste so much fresher.

Besides the amazing Asian flavors, I really love this easy vegan noodle recipe because of how simple it is to throw together on any given busy weeknight. The whole noodle dish is made completely from scratch in under 30 minutes! Let’s do this!

More quick meals from the blog

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Green Curry Noodles Stir Fry Ready in under 30 minutes, these Vegan Thai Green Curry Noodles are the perfect simple weeknight dinner recipe. They’re naturally vegan, packed with healthy veggies, fragrant with flavor and pair perfectly with any plant-based protein you want to add. No need for store-bought curry paste! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 25 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 530 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the green curry: 1 hot green chili use a mild one if you don't want the heat or remove the seeds for less heat

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 inch piece of ginger

3/4 cup ( 12 g ) of packed cilantro with stems

2 teaspoons lime juice

zest of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon of ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 cup ( 250 ml ) of coconut milk For the stir fry: 2 teaspoons oil

7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) extra-firm tofu pressed and cubed

2 green onions chopped keep the greens for garnish

1 red bell pepper thinly sliced

1/2-1 cup ( 50 g ) of other vegetables of choice such as mushrooms broccoli, baby eggplant

6 ounces ( 170. g ) of rice noodles or linguini cooked according to the instructions on the package

pepper flakes, black pepper and green onions for garnish Instructions Make the green curry paste. Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and set aside.

Cook the noodles according to instruction on package and set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add oil. Add the tofu and cook until the tofu is golden in the edges then add in the white parts of the onion and bell pepper and other veggies that you're using.

Add a good dash of salt and cook for 3-4 minutes. Move the veggies to the edge of the skillet so that you can pour the green curry paste in the middle. Pour the green curry in.

Once the paste is starting to boil, mix it in. Add in the noodles and toss well to coat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. I usually add in 1/2 a teaspoon of sugar at this point to balance out the flavor. Adjust the salt, and sweet, and heat at the end. Then serve with pepper flakes, black pepper and green onions as garnish. Notes For Soyfree , use my chickpea tofu , chickpeas/beans, soyfree veggie meats or more veggies

, use my chickpea tofu , chickpeas/beans, soyfree veggie meats or more veggies corn, snow peas, carrots, cocktail tomatoes, small broccoli florets, summer squash, or asparagus would be great additions to this noodle dish

for a richer sauce, add a tbsp of coconut cream when tossing everything in the pan

don't heat the sauce too much or it will use its lovely green color Nutrition Nutrition Facts Green Curry Noodles Stir Fry Amount Per Serving Calories 530 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 7g 44% Sodium 657mg 29% Potassium 546mg 16% Carbohydrates 86g 29% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 13g 26% Vitamin A 2390IU 48% Vitamin C 86mg 104% Calcium 71mg 7% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Green Curry Noodles:

pasta : rice noodles or linguine – cooked according to the instructions on the package.

: rice noodles or linguine – cooked according to the instructions on the package. tofu – pressed and cubed. We want to pan-fry it to golden-crisp perfection so press it for at least 30 minutes to remove water.

– pressed and cubed. We want to pan-fry it to golden-crisp perfection so press it for at least 30 minutes to remove water. coconut milk is the base of our green curry sauce. I recommend full-fat.

is the base of our green curry sauce. I recommend full-fat. for that authentic Thai green curry taste, we add lime juice and zest , ginger, chiles, cilantro, garlic, cumin and coriander to the coconut milk.

, to the coconut milk. as for the veggies, I went with bell peppers and green onions but you can use whatever you want

I went with bell peppers and green onions but you can use whatever you want sugar (optional) – Thai food generally requires a good balance of sweet, spicy and sour and a touch of sugar often really helps balance this dish well.

Tips & Substitutions:

for a less spicy version, skip the chili or use less

corn, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, cocktail tomatoes, small broccoli florets, summer squash, or asparagus would be great additions to this noodle dish

for a richer sauce, add a tbsp or two of coconut cream when tossing everything in the pan

don’t heat the sauce too much or it will use its lovely green color

How to make Green Thai Curry Noodles

Prep:

Make the green curry paste. Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and set aside. Cook the noodles according to instruction on the package and set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil. Add the tofu and cook until the tofu is golden around the edges. Now, add in the white parts of the onion and bell pepper, and other veggies that you’re using.

Add a good dash of salt and cook for 3-4 minutes. Move the veggies to the edge of the skillet so that you can pour the green curry paste in the middle.

Once the paste is starting to boil, mix it in. Add in the noodles and toss well to coat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. I usually add in half a teaspoon of sugar at this point to balance out the flavor. Adjust the salt, and sweet, and heat at the end.

Then serve with pepper flakes, black pepper and green onions as garnish.

These green curry noodles would also be great topped with peanuts, or with slivers of red hot chili peppers if you like things extra spicy!

How to store leftovers:

Leftover rice noodles stir-fries that have been cooked should be kept in a shallow airtight container, or a resealable plastic food bag, in the fridge. The noodles will keep for 3-4 days. Reheat adding a splash of coconut milk in a pan on medium heat.