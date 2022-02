Tofu Vindaloo – pan-seared tofu in a tangy Kashmiri chili garlic vinegar sauce! Make this vegan spin on a restaurant-style Indian dish as an easy weeknight dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree. soyfree option

Tofu Vindaloo! Forget take-out – this is a delicious spicy Vindaloo that you can make right at home. Seared, golden pan-fried tofu with crispy edges simmered in a vibrant and tangy gravy together with Indian spices! What could be better?

Instead of meat, this dish is made with tofu. The tofu is surprisingly reminiscent of paneer – a pressed Indian cheese you often see in Indian curries, and with its mild taste, it works beautifully against the flavorful vindaloo gravy. How’s that for diving in head-first?

Vindaloo is a Portuguese influenced Indian(Goan) dish. Vindaloo means meat marinated in wine, over the years the sauce has adapted to use vinegar. it doesn’t necessarily contain aloo(potato) . The simplest recipe uses just some meat and a chili and vinegar based marinade. The recipes and heat vary and additions like onion, tomato or potato help tone down some of the heat. We use tofu in this version but you can easily use a vegan chicken or pork substitute.

I like serving this thick sauced vindaloo with rice or naan or flatbread and something mild. A dollop of cashew cream or yogurt helps with the heat.

Why will you love this recipe!

Vindaloo is an amazingly flavored sauce

Although it uses some special chilies, they are available on Amazon or in Indian stores

its Glutenfree and Nutfree

Can be easily made without soy

it needs just 1 pan!

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Tofu Vindaloo Tofu Vindaloo - pan-seared tofu in a tangy Kashmiri chili garlic vinegar sauce! Make this vegan spin on a restaurant-style Indian Vindaloo as an easy weeknight dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree, Soyfree option Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 175 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the vindaloo paste: 2 large dried Kashmiri chilies soaked in hot water for 15 minutes, use 3 if medium size

6 cloves garlic

2 whole cloves

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 inch ginger

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoons coriander seeds or ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon black pepper corns use 1/4 teaspoon for less heat (or use freshly ground black pepper)

1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon cayenne or Indian red chili powder

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or white vinegar Or malt vinegar

1 1/2 cups ( 354.88 ml ) water For the tofu: 14 ounce ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes then cubed

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or paprika

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons ( 20 g ) corn starch or tapioca or arrowroot starch For the sauce: 2-3 teaspoons oil

1 1/2 cups ( 240 g ) finely chopped red onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

cilantro and non dairy yogurt or cashew cream for garnish Instructions Vindaloo paste : Drain the soaking chilies and add to blender. Add the rest of the ingredients to the blender and blend until the spices are broken down and the chilies have broken down into a somewhat smooth mix. Then set aside.

For the tofu: Add the cubed tofu to bowl. Sprinkle in the rest of the ingredients and toss well to coat evenly.

Heat the skillet over medium heat with 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu to the skillet and cook until most of the edges are golden.

Then remove the tofu from the skillet into a bowl.(Alternatively, You can bake the tofu at 400 deg F for 20 mins )

Add another teaspoon of oil and add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water if the onion is starting to crisp too quickly, to help it cook evenly, get golden and stay moist.

Then add in the blended vindaloo paste and bring to a good boil. Add the tofu and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Simmer for 10 minutes over medium-low heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more water for saucier consistency if you like. Switch off heat then let it sit for another 5-10 minutes before serving. Garnish with cilantro and some non-dairy yogurt or cashew cream. Serve with rice , naan or flatbread. Store refrigerated for upto 3 days.

Kashmiri Chili Powder sub : Use a mix of sweet paprika and cayenne

: Use a mix of sweet paprika and cayenne Heat : this sauce is hot because of the black pepper and cayenne. Kashmiri chilies are mild. To adjust heat reduce the cayenne and black pepper

: this sauce is hot because of the black pepper and cayenne. Kashmiri chilies are mild. To adjust heat reduce the cayenne and black pepper Soy-free : Use my chickoea tofu, or vegan chicken subs such as soycurls, or some veggies such as cauliflower, zucchini, or use chickpeas. Soak soycurls in hot broth for 10 mins, then drain and use

Nutrition Nutrition Facts Tofu Vindaloo Amount Per Serving Calories 175 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 306mg 13% Potassium 220mg 6% Carbohydrates 17g 6% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 221IU 4% Vitamin C 39mg 47% Calcium 167mg 17% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

firm or extra firm tofu is what works best – make sure to press it for at least 15 minutes

For the vindaloo paste we blend Kashmiri chilis that are soaked in hot water for 15 minutes

vindaloo spices include chili, cinnamon, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander seeds or ground coriander along with black peppercorn!

apple cider vinegar or white vinegar adds the signature tang to the gravy

before frying, the tofu is coated with a small amount of cornstarch and chili or paprika to create crispy edges

sauteed onions: the base of any Indian gravy gravy

cilantro and yogurt or cashew cream for garnish

Tips:

Servings this dish with a dollop of cashew cream or yogurt really helps with the spiciness

How to make Tofu Vindaloo

Vindaloo paste: Drain the soaking chilies and add to blender.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the blender and blend until the whole spices are broken down and the chilies have broken down as well. Then set aside.

For the tofu: Add the cubed tofu to bowl. Sprinkle in the rest of the ingredients and toss well to coat evenly.

Heat the skillet over medium heat with 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu to the skillet and cook until most of the edges are golden.

Then remove the tofu from the skillet into a bowl.(Alternatively, You can bake the tofu at 400 deg F for 20 mins )

Add another teaspoon of oil and add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water if the onion is starting to crisp too quickly, to help it cook evenly, get golden and still stay moist.

Then add in the blended paste and bring to a good boil. Add the tofu and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Simmer for 10 minutes over medium-low heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Switch off heat then let it sit for another 5-10 minutes before serving.

Garnish with cilantro and some non-dairy yogurt or cashew cream. Serve with rice or flatbread.

What to Serve with vindaloo?

Serve this tofu vindaloo with a side of rice, Naan or flatbread(regular or glutenfree).

With a hot and flavorful main such as this, addd milder veggie sides such as okra onion stir fry, cabbage, potatoes, cauliflower and potatoes, corn and greens or other spices seasonal veggie.

Storage

Store refrigerated in a closed container for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto 2 months