Vegan Gluten free Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies are the perfect addition to your holiday cookie platter. Made with almond flour, sweetened with maple syrup, and filled with smooth chocolate, these cookies aren’t too sweet and have an addictive texture. Grain-free option included.

Thumbprint cookies are super popular around the holidays, but really, they make a delicious snack all year round. While most thumbprint cookies are made with jam, these feature a smooth Fudgy chocolate center and are especially good with coffee. What else is special about these? They are gluten-free, made with a blend of almond flour, oat flour and tapioca starch.

I have a few vegan thumbprint cookie recipes on the blog (did you see my pb&j thumbprint cookies), but these have the potential to be my new favorite ones. What I love about these is that they aren’t too sweet and have the perfect ratio between cookie and filling, and they are crisp crumbly and soft right after baking and a bit chewy after cooking. I love them warm while my husband loves the chewy cookiesz Their texture is amazing!

This cookie dough comes together in minutes and once made, you just have you chill the dough for 15 minutes and you’re ready to portion it out and bake your cookies.

More cookie recipes:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Gluten-free Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies Vegan Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies are the perfect addition to your holiday cookie platter. Made with almond flour and oat flour, sweetened with maple syrup, and filled with chocolate, these cookies aren’t too sweet and have an addictive texture. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 24 Calories: 67 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry: 1 cup ( 112 g ) almond flour blanched almond flour preferable

3 tablespoons ( 24 g ) tapioca starch

2 tablespoons ( 20 g ) oat flour or use coconut flour to keep it grain-free

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons powdered sugar you can omit this. Add if you like the cookies sweeter Wet Ingredients: 1 tablespoon semi solid refined coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons maple syrup at room temperature For rolling the cookies: 1 tablespoon cane sugar For the chocolate: 2 ounces ( 56.7 g ) vegan semi sweet chocolate chips or chocolate chunks about 1/3 cup

2 teaspoons coconut oil

2 teaspoons maple syrup

a pinch of cinnamon or a drop of vanilla extract

a good pinch of salt Instructions Add all the dry ingredients for the cookies in a bowl and mix really well.

Then melt your coconut oil and add it to the bowl. Add in your vanilla extract. Add in room temperature maple syrup and mix well until a good dough forms.

Once you have a smooth dough, check if it's too crumbly. Then add in a teaspoon or so more maple syrup if needed. refrigerate for atleast 15 minutes.

Remove the dough from the fridge and use a cookie scoop to scoop out equal size scoops and place on the baking sheet.

Use your hands to even each scoop out into a good even ball. Roll that ball into cane sugar then press into a flat disk on the parchment-lined baking sheet. Use your thumb or 1 teaspoon measuring spoon to make the dents in the cookies.

Then bake the cookies for 13-14 minutes at 330 degrees Fahrenheit (165 c). Remove the baking sheet and cool for 5 minutes. The cookies might have risen a bit in the center. Use your measuring spoon to deepen the dents, then move the cookies to the cooling rack to cool.

Meanwhile, make your chocolate filling. Melt the chocolate with the rest of the ingredients in a double boiler , or microwave for 20 seconds and then mix and then microwave again for 5 seconds and mix and continue to do it until it's smooth.

Once the cookies have cooled for another 10 minutes, add the melted chocolate and even it out on the top. Let it cool for another 10 minutes and serve.

Store on the counter in a covered container for upto a week. Or refrigerate for longer. Notes If the chocolate is starting to solidify, you can microwave it again or use a double boiler and then scoop it and put it in the middle of the cookies.

For Oilfree : omit the oil and add 2-3 tsp more maple syrup.

: omit the oil and add 2-3 tsp more maple syrup. For variation: add jams or preserves! Warm the jam so it’s pliable and use Nutrition Nutrition Facts Gluten-free Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 67 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 18mg 1% Potassium 23mg 1% Carbohydrates 7g 2% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 1g 2% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Calcium 15mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

the cookie dough is made from a mix of almond flour, tapioca starch, and oat flour

baking soda gives these the perfect rise

salt to balance the sweet

I add some tablespoons of powdered sugar to the dough but you can omit this

1 tbsp refined coconut oil is enough to give these a rich texture. Omit it for oil free and add 2-4 tsp more maple syrup

vanilla extract, always

maple syrup is used as a sweetener and to bring the dough together

For the chocolate filling, we melt semi-sweet chocolate with coconut oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, and a drop of vanilla extract

Tips:

If the chocolate is starting to solidify, you can microwave it again or use a double boiler and then scoop it and put it in the middle of the cookies

You could use jam, vegan lemon curd, dulce de leche, or chocolate hazelnut spread to fill the center. It would not be a chocolate thumbprint cookie anymore, but still pretty dang delish

The bigger the indent, the more chocolate you can fit in

You can use coconut flour to keep it grain-free

How to make Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

Add all the dry ingredients for the cookies in a bowl and mix really well.

Then melt your coconut oil and add it to the bowl. Add in your vanilla extract. Add in room temperature maple syrup and mix well until a good dough forms.

Once you have a smooth dough, check if it’s too crumbly. Then add in a teaspoon or so more maple syrup if needed. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Remove your dough from the fridge and use a scoop to scoop out equal size scoops and place on the baking sheet.

Use your hands to even each scoop out into a good even ball. Roll that ball into your cane sugar then press into a flat disk on the parchment-lined baking sheet. Use your thumb or 1/2 to 1 teaspoon measuring spoon to make the dents in the cookies.

Then bake the cookies for 13-14 minutes at 330 degrees Fahrenheit (165 c). Remove the baking sheet and cool for 5 minutes then move the cookies to the cooling rack to cool.

The cookies might have risen a bit in the center. Use your measuring spoon to deepen the dents a little bit while still warm

Meanwhile, make your chocolate filling. Melt the chocolate with the rest of the ingredients in a double boiler , or microwave for 20 seconds and then mix and then microwave again for 5 seconds and mix and continue to do it until it’s smooth.

Once the cookies have cooled for another 10 minutes, add your chocolate filling and even it out on the top. Let it cool for another 10 minutes and serve.

Store on the counter in a covered container for up to a week. Or refrigerate for longer.

Make-ahead tips

You can make the cookie dough ahead of time and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Unbaked cookies freeze well for up to 3 months. Freeze without the chocolate. Add filling in the dent before baking.

Baked thumbprint cookies, with filling, freeze well for up to 3 months. Thaw them overnight in the refrigerator and bring them back up to room temperature, before serving.