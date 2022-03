These Vegan Apple Pie Bars come together so quickly and easily. Almond Butter in crust and crumble topping helps keep these Oilfree and make these taste extra special. Options for Glutenfree and Nutfree

There is nothing like the scent of apple pie baking and cooling in the kitchen. But if you’re like me, sometimes one does not feel like going through the whole process of making pie crust, chilling it, and rolling it out, making sure everything looks pretty then These homemade Apple pie bars are my easy solution for those urgent apple pie cravings!

These Vegan Apple Pie Bars are much easier to make than making a whole pie and are the perfect way to feed a crowd on a budget. They have all the sweet cinnamon flavors of an All-American apple pie but come in hand-held form!

For these vegan apple crumble pie bars , thr dough you make for the crust doubles as the crumb topping. You could even transform them into caramel apple pie bars should you want to make them extra special. Just use my vegan coconut caramel.

Why you’ll love these Apple pie bars!

They are easy and perfect snack size

you don’t need to make a perfect pie dough. The dough is pressed into a loaf pan and works out fine even with a bit less or more binding

there is no added oil

It makes a small portion to help with portion control

These bars satisfy all the pie cravings!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Apple Pie Bars These Vegan Apple Pie Bars come together so quickly and easily. Almond Butter in crust and crumble topping make these taste extra special. Options for Glutenfree and Nutfree Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 164 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the crust and the crumb: 3/4 cup ( 93.75 g ) all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3-4 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract optional

1/3 cup ( 85 g ) plus 1-2 tablespoons smooth almond butter

1 tbsp maple syrup For the apple layer: 1 large honey crisp apple thinly sliced or about 2 cups of thinly sliced apples or you can chop them into small pieces instead

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

zest of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon Instructions Make the crust : In a bowl, add the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar and mix really well.

Then warm up 1/3 cup of the almond butter and add it along with the vanilla extract. Then mix using fork or your hands until the mixture is somewhere crumbly and when you press the mixture in your hand, it kind of stays together a little bit.

If it is too floury, then add in 1-2 tablespoons more almond butter. You can also use 1-2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk in this crust mixture if it's too crumbly.

Transfer half of this mixture to a parchment-lined 9 x 5 inch baking dish or loaf pan.

Press it down until even. Once pressed, set this loaf pan aside.

Make the filling : In a bowl, add the apple, maple syrup, sugar, zest of a lemon, cornstarch, and cinnamon and toss well to coat.

Transfer these apples to the crust and even it out so that there are no pockets of space between apples.

To the rest of the crust mixture, add in 2-4 teaspoons of maple syrup and then add more as needed. Mix until the mixture becomes like a muffin crumb topping kind of mixture.

Then top the apples with this mixture and spread evenly. Bake at 365 degrees Fahrenheit (185 c) for a total of 40 to 45 minutes. Top the loaf pan with parchment after the first 25 minutes so that the crumb does not brown too much.

Then remove from the oven. Let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes then remove from the pan. Slice and serve. Notes For the optional icing, take a 1/4 cup of powdered sugar. Add in a teaspoon or more water or non-dairy milk and mix in until icing consistency then drizzle all over. Nutfree : use 3 tablespoons softened butter, 2 teaspoons flax meal mixed in 1.5 tablespoons water and mix in. Of the mix is not sticking together, add maple syrup 1 teaspoon at a time.

Nutfree : use 3 tablespoons softened butter, 2 teaspoons flax meal mixed in 1.5 tablespoons water and mix in. Of the mix is not sticking together, add maple syrup 1 teaspoon at a time.

: use 3 tablespoons softened butter, 2 teaspoons flax meal mixed in 1.5 tablespoons water and mix in. Of the mix is not sticking together, add maple syrup 1 teaspoon at a time. Gluten-free: Use a mix of 1/3 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup oat flour(or a gf blend), 3 tablespoons potato starch(or other starch) instead of all purpose flour

Ingredients:

the base and crumble topping are made with all purpose flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and vanilla extract

smooth almond butter is used instead of butter or oil and lends the crust a nutty taste you will love

maple syrup is added for sweetness

for the apples, I like honey crisp as they are sweet and, well, crisp

the filling is sweetened with maple syrup and brown sugar

lemon zest adds freshness to the filling

cornstarch thickens the filling you can use tapioca or arrowroot as well

cinnamon is a must-add in. If you want, add some apple pie spice

Tips:

other great baking apples you could use here: Braeburn Jonagold and Gala

for some extra“crunch”, try sprinkling a tablespoon or two of turbinado sugar over the crumble topping right before baking

If you want, add some chopped walnuts or hazelnuts to the crumble topping

Nutfree : use 3 tablespoons softened butter, 2 teaspoons flax meal mixed in 1.5 tablespoons water and mix in. Of the mix is not sticking together, add maple syrup 1 teaspoon at a time.

: use 3 tablespoons softened butter, 2 teaspoons flax meal mixed in 1.5 tablespoons water and mix in. Of the mix is not sticking together, add maple syrup 1 teaspoon at a time. Gluten-free: Use a mix of 1/3 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup oat flour(or a gf blend), 3 tablespoons potato starch(or other starch) instead of all purpose flour

How to make Vegan Apple Pie Crumble Bars:

Make the crust: In a bowl, add the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar and mix really well.

Then warm up 1/3 cup of the almond butter and add it along with the vanilla extract. Then mix using a fork or your hands until the mixture is somewhere crumbly and when you press the mixture in your hand, it kind of stays together a little bit.

If it is too floury, then add in 1-2 tablespoons more almond butter.You can also use 1-2 teaspoons of non-dairy milk in this crust mixture if it’s too crumbly.

Transfer half of this mixture to a parchment-lined 9 x 5-inch baking dish or loaf pan. Press it down until even. Once pressed, set this loaf pan aside.

In a bowl, add the apple, maple syrup, sugar, zest of a lemon , cornstarch, and cinnamon and toss well to coat.

Transfer these apples to the crust and even it out so that there aren’t pockets of too much space between apples.

To the rest of the crust mixture, add in 2-4 teaspoons of maple syrup or one tablespoon maple syrup and then add more as needed.

Mix until the mixture becomes like a crumb muffin, crumb topping kind of mixture.

Then top the apples with this mixture and spread evenly. Bake at 365 degrees Fahrenheit (185c) for a total of 40 to 45 minutes.

Top this loaf pan with parchment after the first 25 minutes so that the crumb does not brown too much.

Then remove from the oven. Let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes then remove from the pan. Slice and serve.

Make an icing

You can also add icing on top before serving.

For the icing, take a 1/4 cup of powdered sugar. Add in a teaspoon or more water or non-dairy milk and mix in until icing consistency then drizzle all over.

Storage:

These bars are best the day they are made, but they can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Or, they can be frozen immediately after cooling