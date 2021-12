This Vegan Gluten free Apple Pear Crisp combines tart apples, sweet pears, and a hint of ginger for a delightful take on classic old-fashioned apple crisp! Topped with oatmeal cookie like crumb! Naturally sweetened + Nut-free option.

This Vegan Gluten free Apple Pear Crisp is all I have been craving lately. We all know apple crisp, but let me tell you, adding pears changes the game! I love the textural difference between the 2 fruits. During baking, the pears get super soft and supple, while the apples stay a little more firm.

If you want, you can cut the apples a little thinner and keep the pears as full slices. You’ll mix the sliced fruit with only a few other simple ingredients, just like we do with regular apple crisp.

Oftentimes I find fruit crisps a tad sweet. This one is naturally sweetened and generally not too sweet as we only use small amounts of maple syrup and coconut sugar. Cinnamon finds its way into both filling and crisp topping and we’ll also add a touch of nutmeg for extra warm spice flavor.

The topping? Oh my goodness the crumble topping is so delicious. It’s a simple mix of almond butter, almond flour, nuts and oats – so gluten-free. It’s a crumbly oatmeal cookie on top!

Print Recipe Apple Pear Crisp Vegan Gluten-free This Vegan Pear Apple Crisp has tart apples, sweet pears, a hint of ginger, is topped with oatmeal cookie like crumb is a delightful take on classic old-fashioned apple crisp ! Naturally sweetened, Gluten-free + Nut-free option. Prep Time 30 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 243 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the apples and pears: 1 large apple thinly sliced

1 red pear thinly sliced, or use another medium apple for Apple crisp

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon cane sugar or coconut sugar optional

1 teaspoon cornstarch

zest of 1/2 lemon

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger For the topping: 2-3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or powder

1/4 cup ( 30 g ) almond flour

2 tablespoons shredded coconut

1/2 cup ( 40.5 g ) oats

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

2 tablespoons slivered or chopped almonds Or pecans or walnuts

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt Instructions In a 6x8 or similar size baking dish, add the sliced apple and pear.You can also chop them into small pieces and use Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix well to coat.

To make the topping, add the almond butter, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, oil to a bowl and microwave it to warm up the almond butter a little bit then mix really well. Or add them to a saucepan and warm over medium low. Mix in vanilla extract.

Add in all of the dry ingredients and mix well. Press and mix so that the mixture is like a crumbly oatmeal cookie dough. Add more maple syrup a teaspoon at a time , if the mixture is too dry.

Transfer spoonfuls of this mixture over the apple and pear mixture and even it out.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius ) for 40 minutes. Check at 35 minutes to check if crumb topping is crisp to preference.

Serve with vegan ice cream or vegan whipped cream of choice. Store on the counter covered for a couple of hours, Refrigerate for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto a month Notes This recipe is gluten free with certified gf oats To make it nut-free, omit the nuts and add some chopped pumpkin seeds. Substitute almond flour with 2 tablespoons flour and 2 tablespoons more oats Oilfree : omit the oil and add more almond butter Nutrition Nutrition Facts Apple Pear Crisp Vegan Gluten-free Amount Per Serving Calories 243 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 56mg 2% Potassium 216mg 6% Carbohydrates 29g 10% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 27IU 1% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 66mg 7% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips:

This recipe is gluten-free, made with certified gf oats

To make it nut-free, omit the nuts and add some chopped pumpkin seeds. Substitute almond flour with 2 tablespoons flour and 2 tablespoons more oats

Change up the spices and nuts in the topping for variation.