This Vegan Egg Casserole is loaded with veggie goodness baked in one pan along with vegan “egg” made from blended tofu. Mushrooms add a touch of earthy flavor and satisfying savoriness to this vegan breakfast casserole. Serve with a quick vegan hollandaise.

Who doesn’t love a breakfast casserole? Savory casseroles and one-pan dishes like this Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole are the queens of any brunch buffet or potluck. Quick, delicious and the clean-up is easy.

But wait? Is it even possible to make a vegan breakfast casserole? Let me tell you, with the help of some of the vegan “fun” foods like tofu, the answer is yes, you can!

This vegan egg casserole recipe features some typical breakfast ingredients like toast, onions, mushrooms, and vegan “eggs” made from a blended tofu mixture. To add an egg benedict spin on this, I served this up with a quick vegan hollandaise sauce but you can also use vegan cashew cheese sauce or a drizzle of hot sauce. Who could say no to all that?!? I guarantee that everyone at the table will be happy.

Serve up this Vegan Breakfast Casserole to a hungry crowd and freeze the leftovers (should there be any) for a quick savory breakfast! An easy breakfast everyone can enjoy!

What I love most about this recipe is how customizable it is! You can add vegan sausage, any veggies you like and even a drizzle of hot sauce, if that’s your jam.

MORE SAVORY BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Print Recipe Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole This Vegan Egg Breakfast Casserole is loaded with veggie goodness baked in one pan along with an easy vegan "egg" sauce made from tofu. Mushrooms add a touch of earthy flavor and savoriness to this vegan breakfast casserole. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 38 mins Total Time 53 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 119 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 slices Sandwich bread toasted then cubed or thinly sliced

1 tsp oil

2 green onions chopped, white and green separated , green used for garnish

1 cup ( 236.59 g ) thinly sliced or chopped mushrooms

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1/8 tsp salt For the egg mix 7 oz ( 198.45 g ) soft or firm tofu

1 tsp flour

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp indian sulfur salt/Kala namak

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/8 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp ground mustard

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) water More additions: 1/2 cup ( 15 g ) chopped spinach

1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) chopped red bell peppers For the vegan hollandaise 1 tbsp vegan butter

2 tbsp all purpose flour

2 tsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp turmeric

1 cup water

1/2 tsp Kala namak (Indian sulphur salt) divided Instructions Toast the slices, and chop if you haven't already, and set aside.

In 8x7 inch or similar size baking dish, add oil, and spread and add mushrooms, onions, thyme, and salt, and toss well. (Add in a few drops of liquid smoke or mix in some vegan bacon here if you wish ). then put it in the oven at 350 degrees F for 6-8 minutes.

Meanwhile, make your egg mix by blending all the ingredients from tofu up to water until smooth.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, then add in the bread, spinach, and peppers, and drizzle the egg sauce all over ,and lightly toss to coat. Even out with a spatula, and bake again for 25-30 minutes, or until the mixture is set in the middle.

Remove the dish from the oven, garnish with the reserved green onions, and serve after 5 minutes.

Make the hollandaise : mix all the ingredients and 1/4 tsp kala namak in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk well to mix the flour. Cook until the mixture thickens evenly then take off heat. Add the remaining kala namak after 5 mins and mix in. Use sauce generously over the casserole Notes Glutenfree: use rice flour or cornstarch instead of flour to thicken. And use Glutenfree bread

Take this into a Mexican direction by adding green chiles or pickled jaleños and drained sweetcorn. Season the egg mix with some cumin and oregano and serve with cilantro and drizzle with hot sauce.

Want the casserole cheesy? Add some vegan cheese shreds to it! Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 119 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 434mg 19% Potassium 291mg 8% Carbohydrates 17g 6% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 998IU 20% Vitamin C 27mg 33% Calcium 61mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Vegan Egg Casserole:

No breakfast bake without bread – use day-old slices of bread or toast! And yes, it NEEDS to be toasted! Sourdough bread adds a nice tanginess to the dish – so use what you have!

– use day-old slices of bread or toast! And yes, it NEEDS to be toasted! Sourdough bread adds a nice tanginess to the dish – so use what you have! we use firm tofu instead of egg : firm tofu makes for a volume for the egg. Silken can be a bit more pasty

firm tofu makes for a volume for the egg. Silken can be a bit more pasty A bit of flour helps thicken the egg and baking powder gives it a bit of a rise like eggs would.

helps thicken the egg and baking powder gives it a bit of a rise like eggs would. Turmeric lends a gorgeous golden hue to the breakfast bake – just like egg yolks would in a regular egg casserole.

lends a gorgeous golden hue to the breakfast bake – just like egg yolks would in a regular egg casserole. Veggies : I like a mix of onions, mushrooms, spinach, and bell peppers here but you can add in peas, corn, chickpeas, swiss chard, kale, or whatever you want really.

: I like a mix of onions, mushrooms, spinach, and bell peppers here but you can add in peas, corn, chickpeas, swiss chard, kale, or whatever you want really. I like to use a mix of salt and Indian Sulfur Salt (kala namak) for the egg sauce. The sulfur salt will give your eggless casserole an egg-like taste. Those who are not accustomed to black sulfur salt often describe the smell as similar to hard boiled eggs. If that sounds a bit scary to you, feel free to skip it.

(kala namak) for the egg sauce. The sulfur salt will give your eggless casserole an egg-like taste. Those who are not accustomed to black sulfur salt often describe the smell as similar to hard boiled eggs. If that sounds a bit scary to you, feel free to skip it. I serve this with a vegan hollandaise made from flour, vegan butter, nutritional yeast and water. Turmeric gives it the signature color!

Tips & Substitutions:

Take this into a Mexican direction by adding green chiles or pickled jalapeños and drained sweetcorn. Season the egg mix with some cumin and oregano and serve with cilantro and drizzle with hot sauce.

Any mushroom will do here – I like portobello or white button. Shiitake would also work and chanterelle or porcini would actually be incredible!

Make sure your bread is vegan. At the bottom of the nutrition information, it will say if it contains eggs or dairy.

Want the casserole cheesy? Add some vegan cheese shreds to it!

Vegan sausage would be another great addition.

How to make Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole:

Toast the bread slices, and chop them if you haven’t already, and set them aside. In an 8×7 inch baking dish, add oil, and spread and add mushrooms, onions, thyme, and salt, and toss well, then put it in the oven at 350 degrees F for 6-8 minutes.

Meanwhile, make your vegan egg mix by blending all the ingredients from tofu up to water until smooth.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, then add in the bread, spinach, and peppers, optional vegan cheese and drizzle the egg mix all over, and lightly toss to coat.

Even out with a spatula, and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the mixture is set in the middle.

Remove the dish from the oven, garnish with the reserved green onions, and serve after 5 minutes with vegan hollandaise (recipe below)

Make the hollandaise : mix all the ingredients and 1/4 tsp kala namak in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk well to mix the flour. Cook until the mixture thickens evenly then take off heat. Add the remaining kala namak after 5 mins and mix in. Use sauce generously over the casserole

Meal Prep:

This vegan breakfast casserole will keep in the fridge for up to 5 days, so it’s perfect for meal prep! You can also freeze some leftovers and thaw/reheat as needed, though the texture will be slightly different.