This vegan brookie recipe combines rich brownie and decadent chocolate chip cookie in a single baking pan to make one epic Pan cookie! Gluten-free grain free almond flour pan cookie.

Instead of making individual cookies, this vegan brookie mixes together two kinds of cookie dough in an 8×8- or 9×9-inch baking pan. Making a pan cookie also reduces active. No need to scoop individual cookie, just bake all the dough into 1 pan. It’s quick and easy to make and is perfect for satisfying those chocolate cravings!

The brownie batter and cookie dough are both based on my almond flour cookie dough recipe. You can use my other almond flour-based cookies like blueberry muffin cookies , snickers cookies, or almond joy cookies. Mix and match to make your own, custom vegan brookie!

This vegan brookie comes out really great if you bake them at the right temperature. They are chewy when slightly under-baked and crispy when just slightly over baked. Since you use almond flour, you want to bake them at a slightly lower temperature.

To make them oil-free omit the oil and use a little bit more maple syrup for each of the doughs.

Why You’ll Love Vegan Brookies

gluten-free , grain-free

packed with chocolatey goodness

oil-free option

versatile and customizable

More Vegan Cookie Recipes

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Brookie (Gluten-free Almond flour Pan Cookie) This vegan brookie recipe combines rich almond flour brownie and decadent chocolate chip cookie in a single baking pan to make one epic pan cookie. Gluten-free grain free . Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 16 mins Total Time 36 mins Servings: 9 Calories: 204 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the chocolate chip cookie: 3/4 cup blanched almond flour

2 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon or more vanilla extract

2 teaspoons solid coconut oil , refined for no coconut flavor, melt before using

2 to 3 tablespoons maple syrup

5 tablespoons chocolate chips For the brownie: 3/4 cup almond flour

2 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons solid coconut oil , melt before using

1 tablespoon applesauce or non dairy yogurt

2 to 3 tablespoons maple syrup Instructions Preheat the oven to 335° F (170° C). Make the chocolate chip cookie dough. In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients (that's almond flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, and salt) and mix really well. Press and mix to break up all of the flour lumps, then add in the wet ingredients (melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, maple syrup) and mix into a dough. It will take a few seconds for the almond flour to incorporate with the wet ingredients, and then it will become a dough, mix in 2 tablespoons of the chocolate chips and set aside. Make the brownie. In another bowl, add the almond flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder and mix really well. Press and mix to break the almond flour lumps, then add in the wet ingredients(melted coconut oil, maple syrup, applesauce) and mix again to make a smooth dough. You can add 1-2 tablespoons chocolate chips to this dough as well, if you like, for an extra chocolatey brownie. Then line a brownie pan or an 8×8- or 9×9-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Make the brookie. Take scoops of each of the doughs and press into the pan. Then even it out with a spatula, top it with as many chocolate chips as you like and press them in. Bake for 16 to 19 minutes. Check at the 17-minute mark. If it is starting to get golden on top, then take the baking dish out. Otherwise, let it bake for another 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes and then transfer the brookie to a cooling rack delicately. Let it cool for another 5 minutes before slicing into bars or squares or whatever shapes you like.

Store in a covered container on the counter for upto a week. Notes The baking time will vary depending on your pan. If you’re using a metal pan, then the cookies will be ready at the 16 to 17 minute mark. If you’re using ceramic, stoneware, or a glass baking dish, then they will probably need about 19 minutes. Check around the 17-minute mark to be on the safe side. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Brookie (Gluten-free Almond flour Pan Cookie) Amount Per Serving Calories 204 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 102mg 4% Potassium 48mg 1% Carbohydrates 20g 7% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 11g 12% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 19IU 0% Vitamin C 0.1mg 0% Calcium 61mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

blanched almond flour – This is the base for both cookies. Blanched almond flour will yield a better color for the chocolate chip cookies. For the brownie, you can use blanched or regular almond flour.

tapioca starch – The starch works as a binder to help the cookies stay together since there is no gluten in almond flour. Use potato or corn starch as substitute

baking soda – These help the cookies rise.

vanilla extract and salt – Vanilla adds a great flavor to both cookie doughs, salt balances the sweet!

coconut oil – A little bit of fat helps the cookies have an amazing texture. You can use vegan butter instead of coconut oil. Use extra maple syrup to make this oil-free

maple syrup – This is your sweetener. You can use agave nectar or other liquid sweetener(date syrup, jaggery syrup) , if you prefer.

chocolate chips – These boost the chocolate quotient, a key for this recipe! Feel free to use more and add some to the brownie, as well, if you like.

applesauce – Only the brownie uses applesauce, which gives it that fudgy, brownie texture.

Tips

You can adjust the texture depending on how long you bake. Slightly underbake for a chewier brookie or bake a bit longer, if you want them crisp.

Baking time varies depending on the pan you use. A metal pan will cook more quickly, around 16-17 minutes. If you’re using other types of pans, your pan cookie may need to bake for up to 19 minutes. Check often, starting around 16 to 17 minutes, to make sure you don’t overcook.

Feel free to mix and match using any of my other almond flour cookie doughs!

Almond flour loves to clump with mixed with liquid, so make sure you press out the clumps when you mix the dough!

Almond flour dough is baked at lower heat as it browns quickly

How to Make a Vegan Brookie

Preheat the oven to 335° F (170° C) while you make the doughs. Start with the chocolate chip cookie dough.

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients, and mix really well. Press and mix to break up all of the flour lumps.

Now, add in the wet ingredients and mix into a dough. It will take a few seconds for the almond flour to incorporate with the wet ingredients, and then it will become a dough.

Mix in half of the chocolate chips and set aside.

In another bowl make the brownie.

Add the almond flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder, and mix really well. Press and mix to break the almond flour lumps, then add in the wet ingredients and mix again to make a smooth dough.





You can add 1-2 tablespoons chocolate chips to this dough as well, if you like, for an extra chocolatey brownie.

Then, line a brownie pan or an 8×8- or 9×9-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

To assemble the vegan brookie, take scoops of each of the doughs and press them into the pan until you have one, giant cookie in two colors.

Then even it out with a spatula, top it with chocolate chips as you like, and press them in.

Bake for 16 to 19 minutes, checking at the 16- or 17-minute mark. If it is starting to get golden on top, then take the baking dish out. Otherwise, let it bake for another 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes and then transfer the brookie to a cooling rack delicately.

Slice into bars or squares or whatever shapes you like.

Frequently Asked Questions