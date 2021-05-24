Vegan Butter Chicken Lasagna Bake – an easy Indian Italian Fusion recipe the whole family will love! This easy vegan lasagna bake is made in one pan with simple pantry ingredients. Can be made in the skillet, too.

Butter Chicken – one of those classic Indian restaurant recipes known and loved all around the world, mostly for the rich and buttery sauce. I veganized this classic Indian recipe in my first book and blog Vegan Butter Chicken and here and added a modern touch by turning it into Lasagna. You can never go wrong with Indian Italian Fusion Recipes. Comfort meets spice – what’s not to love. My entire family loves this easy vegan pasta recipe and I am pretty sure so will yours.

Remember my Vegan Butter Chicken? My vegan spin on the Indian restaurant classic was such a win with you guys. While my Vegan Butter Chicken is made with soy curls and chickpeas, this vegan lasagna bake uses baked mushrooms as a meat substitute. Amazing for those of you who are not into soy. You can add in some soy curls for the chicken texture.

I made this lasagna the classic way, in a casserole dish but below, I included instructions for preparing this dish in a skillet.

Print Recipe 5 from 4 votes Vegan Butter Chicken Lasagna Bake Vegan Butter Chicken Lasagna Bake - an easy Indian Italian Fusion recipe the whole family will love! This easy vegan lasagna bake is made in one pan with simple pantry ingredients. Can be made in the skillet, too. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 55 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 378 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tsp oil

1/2 cup thinly sliced onions

3 cloves of garlic minced

1 hot green chili such as serrano finely chopped

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground cardamom

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/3 tsp cayenne or indian red chili powder

1/2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (optional)

2 cups ( 192 g ) chopped mushrooms or about 4-5 oz. You can also use soy curls here, see notes for details For the Sauce: 16 oz can ( 455 g ) tomato puree (also can be called tomato sauce, use unseasoned)

14 oz can ( 395 ml ) coconut milk or 1 1/4 cup cashew milk

1 cup ( 250 ) water or broth

7-8 regular lasagna sheets or 9-10 no boil lasagna sheets

1/2 tsp salt

cilantro for garnish Instructions In a 9x12 or similar size baking dish, add the oil and spread all over. Add in the onion, garlic, chili on one side, and sprinkle the spices on, and a good dash of salt and mix well.

Add the mushrooms on the other side of the baking dish, add a dash of salt, and toss well to coat with the oil, and even it out.

Put the baking dish in the oven at 400 degrees F (205 c) for 15 minutes, or until the onion and mushrooms are golden.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, then add in the tomato puree, coconut milk/cashew milk, salt, water, and mix well. Then break your lasagna sheets, and distribute all over so they aren't clumped up together.

Put the dish back in the oven, and bake for 35-40 minutes. Cover the dish with parchment after 20 mins, so the sauce doesn't burn on the edges.

Check if your lasagna sheets are done, then remove the dish from the oven. Garnish with some vegan cheese shreds if you like. They'll melt with the heat from the dish. Then add some cilantro and serve.

Make it in a skillet:Pour oil into a skillet over medium heat, and add the onion, garlic, green chili, and spices and mix well. Cook for 4 minutes, or until the onion is translucent.Add in the mushroom, and toss well. Sprinkle in a good pinch of salt, and continue to cook until mushrooms are golden on some edges. This will take a while on the skillet, about 10-12 minutes. Add in the tomato puree, coconut milk, water, and salt, and mix well. Toss in your lasagna sheets, or pasta, and mix well so that they're not clumped up together, and cover the skillet with a lid. Cook for 12-15 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked to preference. Garnish and serve Notes You can also make this with pasta. Use 2 cups of dried pasta such as farfalle, and mix in and bake.

To add some soy curls, soak 3-4 oz of soy curls in vegetable broth, then squeeze a bit and add to the baking dish along with the onions. You can add some mushrooms with it, or use soy curls instead of the mushrooms, and bake. The soy curls will get golden, and then you can continue with the step of adding the tomato puree, and so on. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Butter Chicken Lasagna Bake Amount Per Serving Calories 378 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 7g 44% Sodium 423mg 18% Potassium 1002mg 29% Carbohydrates 61g 20% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 654IU 13% Vitamin C 15mg 18% Calcium 48mg 5% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

