Vegan Chickpea Quinoa Croquettes Recipe

Crispy Vegan Croquettes made with chickpeas and quinoa, with a satisfying nutty flavor and a gorgeous crunchy texture! Paired with tahini sauce, the perfect plant-based snack but they also make a great filling for wraps or vegan burritos. Jump to Recipe

These easy vegan croquettes are a tasty and simple way to include some veggies and quinoa in your diet! The nutty flavor and crunchy texture makes these taste every bit as satisfying as they sound and look. The croquettes are delicious as is, but even better served with chutney, homemade salsa,  a creamy Jalapeno Dip or Tahini Sauce.

To turn them into a whole meal, these vegan croquettes can be accompanied by a side salad or grilled veggies. And what keeps you from using them as a topping for your favorite bowl or as a filling for a wrap or burrito?

The combination of chickpeas and quinoa adds a beautifully nutty flavor to these vegan croquettes and I love serving them with a subtly tangy dip like my tahini dill sauce!

However you serve them, as a pita or burrito filling or as finger food, they will be a huge hit! Such a fantastic shared appetizer or fun crispy-crunchy side! Easy to make and even easier to eat. Kids love these too.

close-up of wraps filled with vegan croquettes and veggies

Vegan Chickpea Croquettes recipe

Easy Crispy Vegan Croquettes made with canned chickpeas and leftover quinoa, with a satisfying nutty flavor and a gorgeous crunchy texture! Paired with tahini dill sauce, the perfect plant-based snack but they also make a great filling for wraps or vegan burritos.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Appetizer, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chickpea croquettes, easy croquettes, vegan croquettes recipe
Servings: 20 Pieces
Calories: 58kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 15 oz (425.24 g) chickpeas drained or 1.5 cups cooked
  • 1 cup (185 g) cooked quinoa
  • 1.5 cup (150 g) of cauliflower florets or use a mix of veggies with the cauliflower
  • 1 tsp dried parsley or 2 tbsp fresh
  • 1/2 tsp dried dill or 1 tbsps fresh
  • 1/2 tsp (1.2 tsp) of garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp or more salt
  • 1 tbsp tahini
  • 1/4 cup (27 g) or more breadcrumbs

For making wraps

Instructions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment and preheat the oven to 425C (220C)
  • Add all of the ingredients under croquettes except bread crumbs to a food processor, pulse for 4-5 secs at a time until the mixture is evenly coarsely chopped
  • Transfer to a bowl, if the mixture is too wet, add 2-3 tbsp of bread crumbs and mix it
  • Shape the mix into whatever style of croquettes that you want
  • Roll each of them in bread crumb and place on a parchment lined baking sheet
  • Bake at 425F (220C) for 18-20 mins or until golden on the top
  • Serve these croquettes in wraps or bowl with the tahini dill sauce and ret of the garnishes

Notes

Use this recipe for the tahini dill sauce
Storage: 
  • These can be stored in the refrigerator up to 3 days and frozen for up to a month
  • If you do plan to freeze them, then add 2-3 tsp of flour before mixing the croquette so that they do not crumble too much when you reheat them

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Chickpea Croquettes recipe
Amount Per Serving (1 croquettes)
Calories 58 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 73mg3%
Potassium 106mg3%
Carbohydrates 9g3%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 6IU0%
Vitamin C 4mg5%
Calcium 17mg2%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • canned chickpeas and cooked quinoa form the base of these vegan croquettes
  • cauliflower florets add some bulk while lightening up the texture of these little fritters!  If you don’t love cauliflower, use a mix of veggies along with the cauliflower to reduce the cauliflower taste to a minimum
  • as seasonings, we add dried or fresh parsley and dill along with garlic powder, black pepper and salt
  • tahini acts as a glue and helps hold all the ingredients together
  • for the crispy coating, we are using dried breadcrumbs – store-bought or homemade

 

Tips & Variations:

  • This is a great recipe to use up leftover day-old quinoa. If cooking fresh quinoa, make sure you let it cool down.
  • You could use canned white beans instead of chickpeas.
  • Instead of tahini, you can use any other drippy nut butter.
  • Feel free to use different spices, herbs, and seasonings to put your own twist on this croquettes recipe. Think za’atar for Middle Eastern Vegan Croquettes or Croquette wraps, or add your favorite curry blends for an Indian twist.
  • These are baked not fried and therefore oil-free. However, you could fry them in a pan if you want.

Line a baking sheet with parchment and preheat the oven to 425F (220C). Add all of the ingredients under croquettes except bread crumbs to a food processor, pulse for 4-5 secs at a time until the mixture is evenly coarsely chopped

mixture for vegan croquettes being mixed in a white bowl

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, if the mixture is too wet, add 2-3 tbsp of bread crumbs and mix them in until you have the desired texture.

unbaked vegan quinoa chickpea croquettes rolled in breadcrumbs on a baking sheet

Shape the mix into whatever style of croquettes that you want and roll each of them in breadcrumbs. Then, place the vegan croquettes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

overhead shot of a tray with freshly baked vegan chickpea quinoa croquettes

 

Bake the vegan croquettes at 425F (220C) for 18-20 mins or until golden on the top and around the edges. Serve these vegan croquettes in wraps or bowl with the tahini dill sauce and ret of the garnishes.

How to make Burritos with Vegan Croquettes:

For making the vegan wraps/ burritos, spread some tahini dill sauce on your tortilla, then top with

  • chopped tomato
  • sliced or chopped onions
  • sliced pickles or pickled Jalapeno

Add the croquettes and drizzle with more tahini sauce.

How to store vegan croquettes:

These can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days and frozen for up to a month. If you do plan to freeze them then add 2-3 tsp of flour before mixing the croquette so that they do not crumble too much when you reheat them

