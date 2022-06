This Creamy Vegan Mushroom Pasta with Spinach and Sun-dried Tomatoes is one of those easy as can be one pot dinners! So delicious and ready in 30! Gluten-free and nutfree option included.

Get ready for your new favorite dinner. This simple One Pot Vegan Creamy Mushroom Fettuccine with Spinach and Sundried Tomatoes is the perfect pasta dinner. Super quick, easy, and so delicious!

Everything is cooked in one pot. You heard me. The dried pasta is cooked along with sauteed mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes as well as Italian seasoning. Then everything is tossed together with homemade cashew cream.

When the hot pasta is tossed with cashew cream everything melts into the most delicious and addictive Italian sauce. It’s so delicious, and one of those all-in-one dinners that everyone at the table will love.

Cashew cream is a great base for creamy pastas! Just blend some soaked cashews until creamy and use. See notes on the recipe below for Nutfree options. One of the options is the tofu cream sauce in my mushroom skillet white lasagna.

Serve with a generous helping of vegan shredded cheese or vegan parmesan, and fresh herbs for that restaurant-style presentation.

Why you’ll love this Creamy Mushtoom and sun dried tomato fettuccine!

it needs just 1 pan!

the sauce is so creamy and so flavorful

it’s quick and easy. Ready in 30 minutes

uses pantry ingredients

has options to make it Nutfree and gluten-free and Soyfree

Book update. You can now view the full list of recipes in the Look inside feature on Amazon!

Here's a fabulous review of the book – Mitzi "A NEW BAR for all IP books! I own all three books by Vegan Richa. I love her recipes beyond what words can say.

In January 2022, I saw her upcoming IP cookbook advertised and I pre-ordered it on Amazon. However, I did NOT own an Instant Pot (and never intended to)… so, I bought one just because I knew I wanted this new book of Richa's.

This one is Better than even the previous vegan and Indian cookbooks. SPLENDID object, gorgeous photos; incredible variety and selection of dishes; excellent through and through. If there's a book prize for cookbooks, this book should be the 2022 winner—hands down!" ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Get a copy! Or write A review

Print Recipe No ratings yet One Pot Mushroom Sundried Tomato Fettuccine This Creamy Vegan Mushroom Pasta with Spinach and Sundried Tomatoes is one of those easy as can be one pot dinners that’s So flavorful and ready in 30! Gluten-free & Nutfree option included. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 279 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the mushrooms: 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves of garlic minced

¼ cup chopped onion

8 ounces ( 230 g ) of mushrooms sliced or quartered

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper flakes

¼ cup ( 60 g ) sundried tomato For the pasta: 2 cups ( 475 ml ) of water or broth

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons miso

1 teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt or use less if using salt in broth

5 ounces ( 140 g ) fettuccine or linguine or similar pasta For the cashew cream 1/3 cup ( 45 g ) raw cashews

2 teaspoons flour

½ cup ( 125 ml ) water

½ cup spinach or other greens.

To add in optional 3-4 tablespoons of vegan parmesan for garnish Instructions Cook the mushrooms : Add the oil to a large skillet over medium heat, add the garlic and onion and a pinch of salt. Cook until the garlic is starting to turn golden on some edges then add the mushrooms, salt and mix well. Cook until mushrooms are starting to turn golden on some edges, stir occasionally. 4-7 mins

Add in the sundried tomato and mix in. Reserve some of this mushroom mixture for garnish.

Cook the pasta : Add in 1 ½ cups of water, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, black pepper and salt. Mix the miso and the remaining other ½ cup of water and then add it to the skillet. Add the fettuccine and peas to submerge.

Partially cover and cook. Cook for 14-18 minutes or cook until the fettuccine or linguine is cooked to preference. Stir once in between.

Meanwhile make your cashew cream by blending the cashews with the flour and water. See notes for nut free option.

Then add the cashew cream mixture to the skillet, mix. Fold in spinach or greens if using. Let the mixture come to a boil then let the cream thicken evenly then taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Switch off heat, add parmesan on top and then cover skillet so that cheese melts for a minute. Top with reserved mushrooms, pepper flakes, fresh herbs such as basil or parsley and serve as iOS or with some warm garlic bread! Notes Nutfree To make this without cashews, use ½ cup of firm or silken tofu and blend it with ¼ or 1/3 cup of water and 2 spoons of flour and add it to the fettuccine. You can also use mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds instead of cashews. To make this gluten free, use gluten-free pasta, depending on the brand it might get cooked a little bit faster. Just keep an eye on pasta and cook until desired softness. Use cornstarch or other starch instead of flour in the cashew cream Soyfree: Use chickpea miso for Soyfree Onion garlic free: omit the onion and garlic. Add 1/4 teaspoons oregano and 1 teaspoon more miso in the cashew cream. Nutrition Nutrition Facts One Pot Mushroom Sundried Tomato Fettuccine Amount Per Serving Calories 279 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Cholesterol 30mg 10% Sodium 548mg 24% Potassium 643mg 18% Carbohydrates 38g 13% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 499IU 10% Vitamin C 8mg 10% Calcium 44mg 4% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

pasta: fettuccine or linguine or similar pasta

garlic and onion sauteed in olive oil form the base of this recipe

mushrooms – any kind works but I find button mushrooms work well

sundried tomatoes lend that authentic Italian taste – I used dried ones but you can also use marinated ones

seasoning: garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, black pepper

miso paste lends the sauce a boost of umami. Use chickpea miso for Soyfree

the creaminess comes from homemade cashew cream made from raw cashews blended with flour and water

I like adding ½ cup spinach or other greens to make the dish more colorful

finish it off with some vegan parmesan for that restaurant-style presentation

Tips & Substitutions:

To make this without cashews , use ½ cup of firm or silken tofu and blend it with ¼ or 1/3 cup of water and 2 spoons of flour and add it to the fettuccine. You can also use mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds instead of cashews.

, use ½ cup of firm or silken tofu and blend it with ¼ or 1/3 cup of water and 2 spoons of flour and add it to the fettuccine. You can also use mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds instead of cashews. To make gluten free, use gluten-free pasta, depending on the brand it might get cooked a little bit faster. Just keep an eye on pasta and cook until desired time.

How to make One Pot Sundried Tomato Mushroom Fettuccine

Cook the mushroom:

Add the oil to a large skillet over medium heat, add the garlic and onion and a pinch of salt.

Cook until the garlic is starting to turn golden on some edges then add the mushrooms, salt and mix well. Cook until mushrooms are starting to turn golden on some edges, stir occasionally. 4-7 mins





Add in the sundried tomato and mix in. Reserve some of this mushroom mixture for garnish.

Then add in 1 ½ cups of water, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, black pepper, and salt.

Mix the miso and the remaining other ½ cup of water and then add it to the skillet. Add in the fettuccine and press in so all the pasta is submerged

Partially cover and cook. Cook for 14-18 minutes or cook until the fettuccine or linguine is cooked to preference. Stir once in between.

Meanwhile make your cashew cream by blending the cashews with the flour and water. See notes for nut free option.

Then add the cashew cream mixture to the skillet, mix.

Fold in spinach or greens if using. Let the mixture come to a boil then let the cream thicken evenly then taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Switch off heat, add parmesan on top and then cover skillet so that cheese melts a little for a minute.

Top with reserved mushrooms, pepper flakes, fresh herbs such as basil or parsley.

Storage

Store in a closed container in the fridge for upto 3 days. To reheat, add a bit of non dairy milk as the sauce would have thickened.

