This Vegan Jalapeno Skillet Mac and Cheese is made in just 1 Skillet! No need for multiple pans! A 30 minute simple vegan spin on a family dinner favorite that is perfectly cheesy with a kick of heat from the added jalapenos. Options for gluten-free soyfree nutfree

Jalapeno Skillet Mac and Cheese in all its cheesy, salty and spicy glory! This is the ultimate vegan comfort food for a cold night and with this recipe, it comes together quicker and easier than one that needs to make the sauce and boil pasta separately!

We make this dish in one skillet on the stovetop. Stovetop Pasta dishes like my Vegan Pesto Skillet Lasagna and my French Onion Skillet Lasagna are among my favorite dishes to make when life gets busy and I crave a comforting meal.



I love the spicy kick of the jalapenos to counterbalance the rich cheese sauce. However, if kids are eating with you, remove the seeds, or add less jalapenos or just to one side of the dish.

We want to bring on the flavor right from the beginning, starting with cooking the pasta in seasoned broth instead of plain water. If your pasta absorbs all the water while cooking, you might want to add a splash more of broth to bring the sauce together.

Why you will love this skillet Mac

It needs just 1 skillet

its easily made without gluten soy nuts

It’s quick comfort food

it takes just 25 mins

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Skillet Jalapeño Mac & Cheese This Vegan Jalapeno Skillet Mac and Cheese is made in just 1 Skillet! No need for multiple pans! A 30 minute simple vegan spin on a family dinner favorite that is perfectly cheesy with a kick of heat from the added jalapenos. Options for gluten-free soyfree nutfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 17 mins Total Time 32 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 257 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 1/2 cups ( 157.5 g ) elbow or macaroni pasta , about 6 ounces, Use gluten-free pasta for gf

2 ½ cups ( 592 ml ) water or broth

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon mellow miso, use chickpea miso for Soyfree

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

2 teaspoons ketchup or 1 teaspoon tomato paste To add later: 1/2 cup ( 113 g ) vegan sour cream or vegan cream cheese or vegan yogurt or cashew cream (1/2 cup cashews blended with 3/4 cup water)

1 tablespoon vegan butter

2 to 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

3/4 cup ( 84 g ) vegan cheese shreds I usually use a mix of vegan mozzarella and vegan cheddar

1/2 teaspoon paprika or smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons tapioca starch

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) water

Optional: Add in one cup of chopped small broccoli or other vegetables of choice. For the topping: 1/4 cup of sliced pickled jalapeño

1 tablespoon of sliced fresh jalapeño Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the water/broth, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, miso, mustard, ketchup, Italian seasoning and mix really well. Press and mix the miso into the broth. It will mix in as the broth starts to heat up.

Add in the dried pasta and mix well. Cover with a lid and cook for 11 to 15 minutes, depending on your skillet and the stove. Check at the 11 minute mark if the pasta is done and accordingly add more cooking time.

Once the pasta is cooked to preference, open the lid. Add in the nutritional yeast, vegan butter, vegan cream cheese or yogurt or sour cream or cashew cream and 1/2 cup of the cheese shreds. Add paprika and black pepper and mix well until the mixture is well incorporated. Now you can add in the broccoli or any other vegetable at this point.

Mix the tapioca starch into the 1/2 cup of water and then add to the skillet and continue to mix until the sauce starts bubbling and is a creamy mixture. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more broth for saucier if it’s thickening too much

Even it out, top it with pickled jalapeño and fresh jalapeño and 1/4 cup or the remaining vegan cheese shreds. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to low and cook for a minute then switch it off. Let the skillet sit for another 1 to 2 minutes for the cheese to melt then open the lid and serve.

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days Notes For variation : top the cooked Mac with some veggie crumbles( sauté the crumbles with a bit of chili powder until cooked to preference then top the Mac).

: top the cooked Mac with some veggie crumbles( sauté the crumbles with a bit of chili powder until cooked to preference then top the Mac). Or Top with some toasted breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning

Nutfree : use soy or coconut or oat based cream cheese or sour cream or yogurt

: use soy or coconut or oat based cream cheese or sour cream or yogurt Cheese shreds Substitute - Use 1/4 cup more cream cheese or cashew cream. Add 1-2 tablespoons more nutrional yeast. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Skillet Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Amount Per Serving Calories 257 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Sodium 636mg 28% Potassium 195mg 6% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 456IU 9% Vitamin C 0.5mg 1% Calcium 63mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

elbow or macaroni pasta works best but penne can also be used

to bump up the umami and get that real savory cheese flavor we use a blend of nutritional yeast, mellow miso, mustard, garlic powder and onion powder

I like adding some Italian seasoning but if you don’t have that particular blend, just use oregano, dried rosemary and/or thyme – in equal parts or just use whatever herb you have

a small amount of ketchup adds sweetness

that perfect rich and creamy cheesy sauce is achieved with a combination of vegan cheese shreds, sour cream, butter and broth, all thickened with a small amount of tapioca starch

for that hint of smokiness to balance the richness, I add paprika or smoked paprika and black pepper

bulk it up with veggies: chopped small broccoli work here but any other vegetable will do

for the topping, use sliced pickled jalapeño and fresh jalapeño

Tips:

To make this gluten free use gluten free pasta

to make this soy-free use chickpea miso

For variation: top the cooked Mac with some veggie crumbles (sauté them with a bit of chili powder until cooked to preference then top the Mac). Or top with some toasted breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning

instead of vegan sour cream, you can use vegan cream cheese or vegan yogurt or cashew cream

I usually use a mix of vegan mozzarella and vegan cheddar for this to get a good mix of melt and sharpness

How to make Vegan Skillet Mac and Cheese

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the water/broth, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, miso, mustard, ketchup, Italian seasoning and mix really well. Press and mix the miso into the broth. It will mix in as the broth/water starts to heat up.





Add in the dried pasta and mix well. Cover with lid and cook for 11 to 15 minutes, depending on your skillet and the stove.

Check at the 11 minute mark if the pasta is done and accordingly add more cooking time.

Once the pasta is cooked to your preference, open the lid.

Add in the nutritional yeast, vegan butter, 1/2 cup of the vegan cream cheese, yogurt or sour cream or cashew cream and 1/2 cup of the cheese shreds, paprika, and black pepper and mix well until the mixture is well incorporated.

Now you can add in the broccoli or any other vegetable you want.

Mix the tapioca starch into the 1/2 cup of water and then add to the mix and continue to mix until the sauce starts bubbling and is a creamy cheese mixture.

Even it out, top it with pickled jalapeño and fresh jalapeño and 1/4 cup or the remaining vegan cheese shreds. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to low and cook for a minute then switch it off.

Let the skillet sit for another 1 to 2 minutes for the cheese to melt then open the lid and serve.

Store: refrigerate in a closed container for upto 3 days