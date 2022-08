This easy Pesto Skillet Lasagna with mushrooms and basil pesto is made on the stove top in 1 Pot! No layering or baking or precooking pasta required. Lasagna noodles cook with browned mushrooms, pesto and broth then topped with pesto and vegan cheese for an excellent lasagna dinner! Soyfree Recipe. Options for gluten-free Nutfree 30 g Protein!

Looking for a new family-style dinner to make on a busy weeknight or on a lazy Sunday? Make Pesto Skillet Lasagna.

This easy vegan Pesto Skillet Lasagna is a great way to change up a traditional lasagna recipe. Instead of vegan minced meat or veggie crumbles, we add some umami-rich mushrooms and homemade pesto. Plus, this recipe is way easier than a traditional lasagna as we actually make the whole thing on the stovetop in just One pan – no layering and precooking required here.

While the mushrooms brown, you add your broken up lasagna noodles. They boil to al dente perfection in the mushroom broth and then you only need to add big dollops of pesto and some vegan mozzarella and parmesan cheese for an amazing Lasagna dinner that your whole family will love!

Why you will love this pesto skillet lasagna

it needs just one skillet

It’s allergy friendly

vibrant refreshing pesto adds amazing flavor

mushroom add a deep umami flavor

fantastic flavors with easy ingredients

Vegan Pesto Skillet Lasagna Ingredients 1/3 to 1/2 cup ( 82.67 g ) pesto of choice divided, you can make my pesto or get a store-bought one (for the recipe see notes) For the mushrooms: 2 teaspoons oil

2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped white onion

16 oz thinly sliced mushrooms, (2 cups or more)

2 tbsp chopped green onions

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp pepper flakes

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 cup broth or 2 tbsp white wine For the sauce: 2 ½ cups of broth or water

1 tbsp nutritional yeast or use 1 teaspoon miso

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp prepared mustard or Dijon mustard

2 tsp ketchup optional

1/2 tsp salt use less if using salted broth

6 no-boil lasagna noodles broken into pieces or 5 regular lasagna noodles broken into pieces

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) of vegan Mozzarella

3 tbsp of pesto from above

1/4 cup vegan parmesan

pepper flakes and remaining pesto for garnish Instructions Make the pesto if you haven’t already and set it aside.

Cook the mushrooms ; Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat, add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

Note: You want to use a large skillet because we will make the lasagna in it as well. If it is too thin then the lasagna sheets tend to stick to the bottom. Hence use a thick bottom large skillet.

Add in the mushrooms, green onion, salt, black pepper, and pepper flakes, and toss well. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until the mushrooms start to get golden around the edges.

Then, add broth or white wine and mix well. Cover the skillet and cook for another 3-5 minutes, depends of thickness of the mushrooms

Once the mushrooms are done to your preference then open the lid and remove half of the mushrooms and keep them for topping.

Add broth, nutritional yeast, thyme, oregano, mustard, onion powder, ketchup, and salt.

Mix really well and bring it to a boil then, add the broken lasagna noodles and press them into the broth. If there isn't enough broth, you can add in a 1/4 cup of more broth.

Cover and cook for 15-18 minutes. Stir once in between at 12 minutes, and see if the water isn't evaporating too much and the noodles are not sticking to the bottom. Stir well and dislodge sticking noodles. If there are larger pieces you can break them down.

Open the lid, carefully taste and adjust salt and pepper and check of the lasagna sheets are cooked to preference. add in the mozzarella, some broth (if needed), and 3 to 4 tablespoons of pesto, and mix it in. Let it come to a boil for a minute or two. Then top it with the vegan parmesan, pepper flakes, and the remaining pesto and reserved mushrooms. Cover the lid and switch off the heat.

Pesto recipe here

Glutenfree ; use gluten-free lasagna noodles or pasta.

; use gluten-free lasagna noodles or pasta. Use about 5 oz. of pasta as a sub.

Nutfree : Use a mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds to make the pesto

: Use a mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds to make the pesto To make it creamier, add vegan cream like 1/2 cup of cashew cream or 1/4 cup of vegan yogurt and vegan mozzarella and bring it to a good simmer until it thickens.

Onion garlic free: Use zucchini or more mushrooms instead of onion. omit onion powder. Use 1 teaspoon miso and 1 teaspoons dried oregano in the pesto instead of garlic.

Ingredients:

I use no-boil lasagna noodles for this recipe. You want to break them into pieces. Regular lasagna noodles work as well. They will need a few minutes more to cook

mushrooms – I used button mushrooms but portobello would also work

the mushrooms are sauteed in oil along with garlic and white as well as green onions

some broth or white wine is added to deglaze the pan

broth is added to have enough liquid for the lasagna noodles to boil in

herbs & spices: I like to add some pepper, dried oregano, thyme as well as onion powder

a combination of mustard, ketchup and nutritional yeast ups the umami of the mushroom broth

for the perfect cheesiness I use a mix of vegan mozzarella and parmesan

pesto: I make my own pesto but store-bought green pesto also works

Tips:

To make this gluten-free; use gluten-free lasagna noodles or pasta.

Use about 5 oz. of pasta as a sub.

To make it creamier, add vegan cream like 1/2 cup of cashew cream or 1/4 cup of vegan yogurt and vegan mozzarella and bring it to a good simmer until it thickens.

How to Make Pesto & Mushroom Skillet Lasagna

Make the pesto

To make the pesto: Add 2-3 cups of well-packed fresh basil, 1/2 to 1 cup of frozen spinach (thawed, I just add it for bulking it up and color), 1/4 tsp. of salt, 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper, 1 or 2 cloves of garlic, 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 1 tbsp lemon juice into a food processor.

If you need more liquid, add more lemon juice or a few teaspoons of water.

Add in a 1/4 cup of seeds like pumpkin seeds or a mix of seeds, pecans, or cashews.

Then process all of this until the nuts are broken down into a coarse meal and the basil and spinach are chopped pretty well

Adjust flavor, pulse a few more times if needed. Store this pesto in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Cook the mushrooms:

Add oil to a large skillet(12 inch) over medium heat, add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

Note: You want to use a large skillet because we will make the lasagna in it as well. Use a thick bottom large skillet to reduce chances of lasagna sheets sticking to the bottom





Add in the mushrooms, green onion, salt, black pepper, and pepper flakes, and toss well.

Cook for 3-5 minutes or until the mushrooms start to get golden around the edges.

Then, add broth or white wine and mix well.

Cover the skillet and cook for another 3-5 minutes, depends on the thickness of the sliced the mushrooms.

Once the mushrooms are done to your preference, open the lid and remove half of the mushrooms and keep them for topping later.

Add broth, nutritional yeast, thyme, oregano, mustard, onion powder, ketchup, and salt.

Mix really well and bring it to a boil. Then add the broken lasagna noodles and press them into the broth. If there isn’t enough broth, you can add in a 1/4 cup or more broth.

Cover and cook for 15-18 minutes. Stir once in between and see if the water isn’t evaporating too much and the noodles are not sticking to the bottom.

Stir well and dislodge sticking noodles. If there are larger pieces you can break them down. Note: I usually check them around the 12-13 minute mark to check if the noodles are soft so you can break them into smaller pieces or if they are stuck then dislodge them. Add more broth if needed

Open the lid, carefully taste and adjust salt and pepper and check of the lasagna sheets are cooked to preference. add in the mozzarella, some broth (if needed), and 3 to 4 tablespoons of pesto, and mix it in. Let it come to a boil for a minute or two. Then top it with the vegan parmesan, pepper flakes, and the remaining reserved mushrooms.

Also, top it with some more pesto. Cover the lid and switch off the heat.

Let it sit for 2-3 minutes for the parmesan and flavors to meld. Open the lid and it is ready to serve.

Storage

Refrigerate for upto 3 days.

variations: Use other roasted veggies instead of mushrooms such as zucchini, asparagus etc. use non dairy cream instead of vegan mozzarella in the end for thickening the sauce. Use different pesto of choice