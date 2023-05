One-bowl vegan lemon poppyseed cookies are amazingly chewy and zesty! Made with almond flour, they are gluten-free and grain-free.

These lemon poppyseed cookies are based on my other almond flour cookies. This cookie base turns out great every single time! No wonder I keep going back to that to make all sorts of cookies!. It uses just a little bit of maple syrup for sweetening, and no butter or sugar so no beating those up. Just add all the ingredients to a bowl, mix for 5 seconds and done! Scoop and bake. These are my 9 yr niece approved and she makes many of my almond flour cookies easily. Even with some measuring errors, they turn out fab.

You can bake the cookies it a bit longer for a crispier cookie or a minute or so less for chewier cookies. I often use lime zest in these cookies for the extra zing. You can use lemon or lime, and you can add poppyseeds or chia seeds or just omit them. You’ll want to double this recipe, because the cookies just disappear super quickly.

Why You’ll Love These Lemon Poppyseed Cookies

These cookies need just 1 Bowl

Maple syrup adds sweetness. No beating up butter and sugar for the perfect shortbread like crumb!

tangy cookies are crunchy outside and chewy inside

crunchy poppyseeds add amazing texture

naturally gluten-free and grain-free

makes a delicious dessert or snack

Print Recipe 5 from 4 votes Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Cookies Gluten-free One-bowl vegan lemon poppyseed cookies are amazingly chewy and zesty! Made with almond flour, they are gluten-free and grain-free. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 11 mins Chilling Time 10 mins Total Time 31 mins Servings: 10 Calories: 106 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients: 1 cup ( 236.59 g ) blanched almond flour

3 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, powdered or cane, optional

1 teaspoon poppyseeds or use chia seeds Wet Ingredients: 1 tablespoon solid coconut oil, melt before using

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon lemon or lime juice

zest of half a lemon or lime

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla powder

good pinch of turmeric (optional) Instructions In a bowl, add all of the dry ingredients — that's the almond flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, salt, sugar and poppyseeds — and mix really well. Press and mix to break any almond flour lumps.

Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients, and add the melted coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon/lime juice, zest, and vanilla. Add a pinch of turmeric, if you want a more vibrant color cookie. Mix the wet ingredients together in the well, then mix them into the dry ingredients. Press and mix to make a soft dough. The dough might be slightly sticky, depending on how precisely you measured and the almond flour you used. If it is on the dryer side, add another tablespoon maple syrup.

Chill the dough in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes while you preheat the oven to 335° F (168° C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove the cookie dough from the freezer, then use a cookie scoop and scoop it onto the baking sheet (I use a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop). Keep them pretty far apart, because they will spread during baking.

Bake for 10 to 11 minutes, depending on your oven and the texture of cookie that you want. For chewier cookies, check at 10 minutes. If they are starting to turn golden on the edges, then they're done. For crispier, let them bake for another minute or two.

Store your lemon poppyseed cookies on the counter in a closed container for up to four days. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Oilfree: Omit the oil and use 1 tbsp maple syrup Almond substitute: To make these without almond flour, you can use other nut flours, like cashew flour or use a mix of half seed flour, such as hemp and sunflower seed, and half all-purpose flour or a gluten-free flour blend.

Ingredients and Substitutions

almond flour – This is the base for your gluten-free cookie dough. To make these without almond flour, you can use other nut flours, like cashew flour or use a mix of seed flour, such as hemp and sunflower seed, and all-purpose flour or a gluten-free flour blend. Many gluten free blends are very thirsty, so they will need more moisture. They also bake out a bit too dry, which is why I like to use almond flour to make gluten-free versions of cookies.h

tapioca starch – Since almond flour contains no gluten, you need extra starch to help the cookies hold together. You can use cornstarch instead, if needed.

baking soda – helps the dough rise and stay tender as the cookies bake.

sugar – For sweetness.

salt – to balance out the sweet

Poppyseeds – For crunchy! Use chia seeds, instead, if you prefer, or omit the seeds.

coconut oil – A little bit of fat adds moisture to the dough. Make sure you measure your tablespoon of coconut oil, then melt it.

maple syrup – Adds sweetness and moisture.

lemon juice and zest – Give these cookies a tangy, citrusy flavor. Use lime juice and zest for lime cookies.

vanilla extract – Gives these cookies an amazing flavor!

Tips

For crunchier cookies, bake for a minute or two longer. If you prefer your lemon poppyseed cookies to be softer and chewier, bake for a minute less than directed.

Make sure you chill the dough! These cookies spread a lot during baking, and chilling keeps that under control, so you don't end up with them all sticking together on the baking sheet.

Space the cookies about two inches apart on the baking sheet, so they'll have room to spread significantly.

If you want your cookies to be a more vibrant color, add a pinch of turmeric to the dough.

How to Make Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Cookies

In a bowl, add all of the dry ingredients — that’s the almond flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, salt, sugar and poppyseeds — and mix really well. Press and mix to break any almond flour lumps

Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients, and add the melted coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon/lime juice, zest, and vanilla. Mix the wet ingredients together in the well, then mix them really well into the dry ingredients. Press and mix to make a soft dough.

Add a pinch of turmeric to the wet before mixing, if you want a more vibrant color cookie.

The dough might be slightly sticky, depending on how precisely you measured and the almond flour you used.

Chill the dough in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes while you preheat the oven to 335° F (168° C).

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, remove the cookie dough from the freezer, then use a cookie scoop and scoop it onto the baking sheet (I use a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop). Keep them pretty far apart, because they will spread thin during baking.





Bake for 10 to 11 minutes, depending on your oven and the texture of cookie that you want.

For chewier cookies, you want to check at 10 minutes. If they are starting to turn golden on the edges, then they’re done. For crispier, let them go for another minute or two.

Remove the cookie sheet from the oven. The cookies will be soft to touch, so let them cool for 2 to 3 minutes, then gently pull the parchment off of the hot baking sheet and let them cool for another 5 minutes before serving or storing.

Frequently Asked Questions