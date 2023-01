This Vegan Matar Tofu is a plant-based spin on Matar Paneer. It uses crispy pan-fried or baked tofu instead of paneer cheese which is simmered in a flavorful Indian sauce! Serve with flatbread for the ultimate Indian comfort dinner. Soyfree substitute included

This quick vegan Tofu “paneer” and pea curry is my vegan version of paneer pea curry. Matar Paneer(curried pea paneer cheese) used to be a popular weekend meal. It has its signature spices and flavors and can be made with thicker or thinner sauce.

The sauce is flavored with toasted cumin seeds, some fresh julienne ginger, dried fenugreek leaves and thickened a bit with besan or flour.

In the traditional version fresh or toasted cubes of paneer are added to the sauce. I use baked tofu instead of the paneer cheese. The tofu gets flavored with spices and nutritional yeast to add a cheesy flavor. and along with the peas, it makes for an amazing vegan matar tofu paneer.

The sauce is onion tomato based and usually doesn’t include a creamy component. You can add in some non dairy cream or coconut milk per preference.

More Vegan Tofu curries:

Malaysian Tofu Curry

Baked Tofu Curry (Easy Tofu Makhani)

Asparagus Curry with Spinach & Chickpea-Tofu

Madras Curry Tofu Casserole

Print Recipe No ratings yet Matar Tofu This Vegan Matar Tofu is a plant-based spin on Matar Paneer. It uses crispy pan-fried or baked tofu instead of paneer cheese which is simmered in a flavorful Indian sauce! Serve with flatbread for the ultimate Indian comfort dinner. Soyfree substitute included Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 184 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu: 14 oz ( 400 g ) firm or extra firm tofu, pressed for at least 15 minutes, cubed

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon cornstarch or tapioca starch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika For the sauce: 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1-2 bay leaves

1 cup chopped onion

1 green chili finely chopped, I use serrano or Indian

2 teaspoons ginger garlic paste or minced ginger and garlic

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or paprika

2 teaspoons chickpea flour or regular flour

1 cup ( 262 g ) tomato puree, About 8 oz

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup peas fresh or frozen

1/2 inch of ginger julienned

1/4 teaspoon Kasuri Methi dried fenugreek leaves

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 - 1.5 cups ( 250 ml ) of water For garnish: Cilantro

Reserved julliened ginger Instructions Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already and add it to a bowl. Add the nutritional yeast, cornstarch, salt, and paprika and toss well to coat.

Crisp up the Tofu: I n a skillet heat 2 teaspoons of oil over medium-high heat. Once hot add the tofu and panfry until golden on most edges and crisp. 7-8 mins. You can also bake the tofu instead of frying it. Transfer the tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet, spreading it evenly, and bake it at 400ºF (205C) for 20-25 minutes.

Make the sauce ; heat the oil in that same skillet over medium heat. Once hot add the cumin seeds. When they darken in color and fragrant, add the bay leaves, onion, green chili, and ginger-garlic, and a good pinch of salt. Cook until the onion is golden. Then add in the ground spices; turmeric, coriander, Kashmiri chili powder, and chickpea flour, and mix in.

Cook until the flour and the spices are a bit roasted(half a minute). Add in the tomato puree, salt, water, fenugreek leaves, garam masala, and julienned ginger (reserve some of the julienned ginger for garnish)

Let the tomato mixture come to a boil, and mix in the tofu and the peas. continue to simmer for 5 minutes. Add more water if needed for saucier. Take off the heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Garnish with cilantro and the reserved julienned ginger and serve with some naan , flatbread, or rice. Store: refrigerate for upto 3 days, freeze for upto a month Notes Soyfree: use chickpea tofu or 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas Oilfree: Bake the tofu without oil. Dry toast the cumin seeds, then add 2-3 tbsp broth and onion and sauté. No onion garlic: Use zucchini, summer squash, opo squash or fennel instead of onion. Add a good pinch of asafetida(hint) with the cumin seeds Nutrition Nutrition Facts Matar Tofu Amount Per Serving Calories 184 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 510mg 22% Potassium 459mg 13% Carbohydrates 19g 6% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 13g 26% Vitamin A 728IU 15% Vitamin C 19mg 23% Calcium 160mg 16% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

firm or extra-firm tofu works best for this recipe – make sure to press it

we coat the tofu with a mix of nutritional yeast, cornstarch, salt and paprika before baking

we start the sauce with a flavorful base of cumin seeds and bay leaves

onion, chili, and ginger garlic paste are added to the oil for adding flavor

ground spices: turmeric, ground coriander, Kashmiri chili powder, garam masala,

chickpea flour or regular flour is added for thickening

this is a tomato-based sauce – use tomato puree and make sure it comes unseasoned

peas are a must-addition to this recipe because “Matar” is peas

Tips

use chickpea tofu or cooked chickpeas for soy-free

play around with the heat level and add more or less chili according to your personal spice tolerance

How to make Matar Tofu Curry:

Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already and add it to a bowl. Add the nutritional yeast, cornstarch, salt, and paprika and toss well to coat.

In a skillet heat 2 teaspoons of oil over medium-high heat. Once hot add the tofu and panfry until crispy.

You can also bake the tofu instead of frying it, Transfer the tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet, spreading it evenly, and bake it at 400ºF (205) for 20-25 minutes.

Make the sauce; heat the oil in that same skillet over medium heat. Once hot add the cumin seeds.





When they get golden and fragrant add the bay leaves, onion, green chili, and ginger-garlic, and cook until the onion is golden.

Then add in the ground spices; turmeric, coriander, Kashmiri chili powder, and chickpea flour, and mix in.

Cook until the flour and the spices are a little bit roasted(half a minute). Add in the tomato puree, salt, water, fenugreek leaves, garam masala, and julienned ginger (reserve some of the julienned ginger for garnish)

Let the tomato mixture come to a boil, and mix in the tofu and the peas. continue to simmer for 5 minutes.

Take off the heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Garnish with cilantro and the reserved julienned ginger and serve with some naan, flatbread, or rice.

Store: Refrigerate leftovers in a closed container for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto a month