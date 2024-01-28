Vegan mocha cake with a layer of rich chocolate mocha mousse is a showstopping dessert that’s surprisingly easy to make. The cake is moist and that creamy layer of mousse really puts this dessert over the top! The mousse frosting is a quick blender frosting without any butter and loads of sugar!

I based this mocha cake recipe on my tiramisu cake, because I just love the combination of moist cake with a coffee flavor. For this cake I make a chocolate cake and add a drizzle of coffee all over for that mocha flavor. Then, make this thick, creamy mocha chocolate pudding mixture and layer it between the cake layers to get really nice, mousse-y layers between those cakes.

The mousse frosting is a quick blender frosting without any butter and loads of sugar that you need for a regular buttercream frosting! And hence no need for whipping it up.

It just makes an excellent chocolate mocha mousse cake.

You can change up the flavors to your preference or omit the coffee, if you want to keep it completely chocolate. You can also add in a layer of raspberry preserves for a break in the chocolate, if you like, but definitely make this for your next event or birthday!

Why You’ll Love Vegan Mocha Cake

moist, mocha cake with layers of creamy, mocha mousse in between

one bowl cake batter, and you make the mousse all in the blender!

less sugar and no butter needed for the mousse frosting

2-ingredient coffee syrup requires no cooking, just mix and drizzle

soy-free with gluten-free and nut-free options

More Amazing Vegan Cakes

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Mocha Cake Vegan mocha cake with a layer of rich chocolate mocha mousse is a showstopping dessert that’s surprisingly easy to make. The cake is moist and that creamy layer of mousse is an easy blender mousse without butter and loads of sugar ! Prep Time 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Chilling/Resting Time 2 hours hrs Total Time 3 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Servings: 10 Calories: 303 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 1/2 cups ( 187.5 g ) all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/3 cup ( 66.67 g ) sugar plus 2 tablespoon more for sweeter

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 3 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or more

3/4 cup ( 177.44 ml ) non-dairy milk

1/2 cup boiling water For the Coffee Syrup 1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) coffee (1 use 2 shots of espresso plus enough water to make it 1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon maple syrup For the Mocha Mousse Layer 1/2 cup ( 87.5 g ) vegan semi-sweet chocolate

1 cup ( 129 g ) raw cashews soaked for at least 15 minutes in hot water

15 ounce ( 425.24 ml ) can full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup ( 66.67 g ) sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 to 2 tablespoons coffee syrup from above Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (177° C), and line either an 8×8” or 9×9” brownie pan or a 9” tall circle cake pan, or you can use 2 tall 6” pans. To line the pan, put 2 strips of parchment paper across the bottom of the pan which are long enough to hang over the sides of the cake pan, so that it's easy to remove the cake from the pan. Make the mocha cake. In a bowl add all of the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Add in the oil, yogurt, vanilla, and milk, and just lightly mix together.

Add the boiling water slowly and keep mixing until you get a nice smooth batter. Depending on any measuring and scaling errors, you may need more or less water. While you're pouring the boiling water, stop as soon as you get a smooth batter. If the batter is too thick, you can add in another tablespoon of boiling water. You want the batter not to be too thin but just about smooth and flowy.

Drop the batter into the pan (or pans) and even it out. Bake for 18 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of your pan. Check with a toothpick in the middle for doneness – it should come out completely clean. If you’re using 2 6” pans, check at about 18-minute mark. If you’re using the larger pans, check at about the 28-minute mark. When done, remove the cake from the oven, and let it cool for 5 minutes on the counter, then put it in the fridge to cool further while you prepare the rest of the elements. Make the coffee syrup. Mix the coffee and the maple syrup really well. If you want your cake to be sweeter, you can add in a tablespoon of sugar to this coffee mixture, and mix it really well. Make the mocha chocolate mousse layer First, melt the chocolate. Add the chocolate to a skillet with about 1/4 cup of the coconut milk over medium heat, and mix really well. Once the milk starts boiling, the chocolate will start melting. Switch off the heat. Continue to mix until the chocolate is completely smooth. You can also just microwave the chocolate in bursts of 30 seconds, and once it starts to melt on the edges, whisk really well until all of chocolate is melted.

Add the cashews, remaining coconut milk, cocoa powder, vanilla, sugar, salt, and the melted chocolate to a blender, along with a tablespoon of the coffee syrup, and then blend. I usually blend it for a minute, then let the blender sit for 5 to 10 minutes, so the cashews can soak up more moisture, and then blend again for 30 seconds. Then, wait for a minute, then blend again for 30 seconds, and repeat until the mixture is very smooth. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to thicken

Taste and adjust the sweetness and flavor, if you like. You can add more cocoa powder, coffee or more vanilla or sugar, and blend well after adding. Decorate and chill again. Meanwhile, the cake has cooled in the fridge. Remove the cake from the fridge, and tap to release it from the pan. Then, using a serrated knife, slice the cake or cakes in half. Using a toothpick, poke holes in all of the cake layers.

Place one layer of cake back into the greased or lined cake pan or cake pans, sliced-side-up. Drizzle some of the coffee syrup all over that cake layer, then pour on half of the chocolate mousse, and place the other cake piece sliced-side-up on top of the chocolate mousse layer. Press it down slightly to even it out, then drizzle the remaining coffee syrup over that cake layer, as well, to cover, then pour the remaining chocolate mousse all over this layer of the cake. Even it out on top by tapping, so that if there are any air bubbles, they will pop out. Alternatively , chill the chocolate frosting for an hour, it will thicken enough so you can frost the cakes like a buttercream frosting. Then skip the next steps, slice and serve.

Put this cake in the freezer for up to 2 hours. This will help set the chocolate cream into a nice mousse texture. Move it to the fridge to store it for up to 3 days. The mousse will maintain its texture, even after thawing in the refrigerator.

Once you remove the cake from the freezer, put some hot water in a shallow bowl, and put the cake pan in the hot water. This will loosen the cake from the pan. Then, use the hanging sides of the parchment paper to remove the cake from the cake pan.

Place the cake on your cake stand, and you can either just smooth out the slightly-softened mousse on the edges so, that it covers the cake and it looks like a frosted cake, or you can stick some shaved chocolate on the sides of the cake, so that it looks pretty. The top is already covered with a nice, chocolate cream, but the edges will have that layered look of the cake and the mousse, so you can just stick lots of shaved chocolate on the edges to make it pretty.

Let it sit on the counter for at least 15 minutes, if it's completely frozen, so that the texture of the mousse becomes more soft, and then you can slice and serve, or you can store it in your refrigerator for up to 3 days, or slice and freeze in a closed container for upto 3 months. Let sit on the counter for 10-15 mins before serving the frozen cake Notes To make this gluten-free, use a mix of 1 cup of almond flour, 1/2 cup of oat flour and 1/2 cup of potato starch, and then use this for making the cake. To make this nut free, use 1 cup of coconut cream instead of the cup of cashews. Coconut cream is the thick, white part that separates out in a full-fat coconut milk can. This recipe is soy-free as long as your chocolate chips are soy-free. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Mocha Cake Amount Per Serving Calories 303 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 4g 25% Sodium 172mg 7% Potassium 209mg 6% Carbohydrates 42g 14% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 21g 23% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin C 0.5mg 1% Calcium 95mg 10% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

all-purpose flour – This is part of the dry ingredients for the cake. To make this gluten-free, use a mix of 1 cup of almond flour, 1/2 cup of oat flour and 1/2 cup of potato starch, and then use this for making the cake instead.

cocoa powder – To give the cake and the mousse its chocolatey flavor.

sugar – To sweeten the cake and the mousse.

baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter. A little bit of salt also brings out the flavors in the mocha mousse.

oil – To moisten the cake.

non-dairy yogurt – Adds more moisture and tang.

vanilla extract – To flavor the mocha cake batter and the mocha mousse.

non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to the cake.

coffee – Use coffee or espresso plus a little water for the coffee syrup.

maple syrup – Sweetens and thickens the coffee syrup with no need to cook!

vegan semi-sweet chocolate – Adds even more rich chocolatiness to the mousse.

cashews – To thicken the mousse. You can use coconut cream instead for nut-free.

coconut milk – Adds moisture and thickness to the mousse.

Tips

Don’t skip lining the baking pan with parchment strips! They make it so easy to pop the cake right out after baking.

Depending on any measuring and scaling errors, you may need more or less water. While you’re pouring the boiling water, stop as soon as you get a smooth batter. If the batter is too thick, you can add in another tablespoon of boiling water. You want the batter not to be too flowy but just about smooth and flowy.

After blending the mousse ingredients for the first time, wait and then blend again in a few bursts of 30 seconds. This will give you the smoothest texture by allowing the cashews to soak up more moisture.

