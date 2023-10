This easy vegan chocolate pudding has a layer of creamy chocolate mousse and a thicker, dark chocolate layer that makes it super decadent. Top it with cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate for a dreamy dessert.

This chocolate pudding is decadent, creamy and delicious! It’s perfect for the chocolate craving. It has a texture in between a chocolate mousse and a pudding. You can adjust it by or freezing it for a bit, so the texture is more like a mousse. Or you can refrigerate it for a more pudding-like texture.

It is absolutely delicious and easy to make! It uses just 6 ingredients, and comes together quickly in a blender. Serve it with some cocoa powder on top or shaved chocolate for a gorgeous look.

You can also use this vegan chocolate pudding over any chocolate cake or as ice cream. Just freeze it, and it makes amazing ice cream.

It’s just so chocolatey and versatile!

Why You’ll Love Vegan Chocolate Pudding

rich and creamy with a fluffy, mousse-like texture

TWO layers of decadent chocolate!

8 simple ingredients

naturally gluten-free and soy-free

nut-free and coconut-free options

For the base mousse: 1 cup ( 129 g ) raw cashews

15- ounce ( 425.24 ml ) can full fat coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar For the darker layer: 1/4 cup ( 45 g ) semi-sweet chocolate chips For topping: cocoa powder or chocolate ribbons made from a grated chocolate bar. You can also top it with some whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream. Equipment blender

double boiler Instructions Make the mousse layer: Soak the cashews in hot water for at least 15 minutes or preferably for an hour, if you can do this beforehand, then drain and add to a blender with the coconut milk and the rest of the mousse layer ingredients. Blend for a minute, then let the mixture sit for 5 minutes and then blend again for a minute. Repeat until the mixture is super smooth and also slightly fluffy. Make the darker layer: In a double boiler, add the chocolate chips and melt until smooth. Then remove from the heat. In that same bowl, add half of the the blended chocolate mousse mixture and mix in. If your coconut milk mixture was too cold, you may have trouble mixing the mousse mixture with the warmer chocolate. If so, put that bowl back on the double boiler and mix it for a few seconds until well mixed.

Divide the darker mixture between your serving cups, glasses or bowls, and freeze for 15 minutes to half an hour so that it sets a little bit, so that you can pour the other layer on top easily. Assemble the pudding: Remove the serving bowls from the freezer and pour the remaining mousse mixture on top. Chill the chocolate pudding in the refrigerator for at least an hour (see notes).

Sprinkle some cocoa powder or use a peeler to make chocolate ribbons out of a chocolate bar on top. You can also add a dollop of whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream on top. Notes For a more mousse-like texture, put it the layered chocolate pudding in the freezer for half an hour or so and then serve. Nutfree:, use 1 cup of coconut cream instead of the cashews. Coconut cream is the white part that separates out from the translucent liquid in a chilled can of full fat coconut milk. Use just the white part. Coconut-free, use an extra 1 cup of raw cashews and blend the 2 total cups of soaked and drained cashews with 3/4 cup of water or nondairy milk. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Chocolate Pudding Amount Per Serving Calories 318 Calories from Fat 180 % Daily Value* Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Sodium 151mg 7% Potassium 317mg 9% Carbohydrates 30g 10% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 18g 20% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 6IU 0% Vitamin C 0.2mg 0% Calcium 67mg 7% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

cashews and coconut milk – This is the pudding base. You can use more cashews and omit the coconut or vice-versa.

vanilla and almond extracts – Give this chocolate pudding an amazing flavor!

cocoa powder – Brings that chocolatey goodness.

salt and sugar – A teeny bit of salt brings out the chocolate flavor, and the sugar sweetens the mixture.

chocolate chips – Melted chocolate chips turn half of the chocolate pudding mixture into a dark chocolate layer!

toppings – You can top with cocoa powder, grated dark chocolate, whipped coconut cream, and/or vanilla ice cream.

Tips

Don’t skip soaking your cashews! You want them nice and soft, so they’ll blend down into a creamy base.

Make sure to blend the mousse mixture really well. Keep blending until it’s smooth and a bit fluffy.

Chilling the mixture a bit longer will make it more mousse-like. A shorter chilling time yields a more pudding-like consistency.

How to Make Chocolate Pudding (step pictures)

Start by making the mousse layer.

Soak the cashews in hot water for at least 15 minutes or preferably for an hour, if you can do this beforehand, then drain and add to a blender with the coconut milk and the rest of the mousse layer ingredients.

Blend for a minute, then let the mixture sit for 5 minutes and then blend again for a minute. Repeat until the mixture is super smooth and also slightly fluffy.

Now, make the darker layer.

In a double boiler, add the chocolate chips and melt until smooth. Then remove from the heat. In that same bowl, add half of the the blended chocolate mousse mixture and mix in.





If your coconut milk mixture was too cold, you may have trouble mixing the mousse mixture with the warmer chocolate. If so, put that bowl back on the double boiler and mix it for a few seconds until well mixed.

Divide the darker mixture between your serving bowls, and freeze for 15 minutes to half an hour so that it sets a little bit, so that you can pour the other layer on top easily.

Then, assemble the pudding.

Remove the serving bowls from the freezer and pour the remaining mousse mixture on top. Chill the chocolate pudding in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

Sprinkle some cocoa powder or use a peeler to make chocolate ribbons out of a chocolate bar on top. You can also add a dollop of whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream on top.

