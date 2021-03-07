Vegan Richa

This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff recipe is packed with earthy flavor and umami from mushrooms and so creamy you won’t believe it’s dairy-free. Paired with pasta and sprinkled with parsley it’s the ultimate vegan comfort food. And it’s all made in just 1 Skillet!

overhead shot of two plates of vegan mushroom stroganoff served on farfalle topped with chopped parsley

Lovers of creamy mushroom sauces, you gotta try this vegan mushroom stroganoff recipe – it is so good. It has all that lovely earthy mushroom flavor you can dream of and is finished off with that signature Stroganoff tang from some homemade vegan cashew sour cream and a touch of white wine.

The smell of brown mushrooms cooking with garlic and fresh herbs, is one of my favorite scents ever! Plus, this recipe is EASY! The most difficult part of the recipe is slicing mushrooms and chopping some garlic and onions. If you wanted to make this even easier you can purchase pre-sliced mushrooms .

two plates with farfalle pasta topped with vegan mushroom stroganoff

5 from 1 vote

Mushroom Stroganoff

This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff recipe is packed with earthy flavor and umami from mushrooms and so creamy you won’t believe it’s dairy-free. Made in just 1 skillet! Paired with pasta or mashed potatoes, it’s the ultimate vegan comfort food.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Russian
Keyword: dairyfree stroganoff, Vegan stroganoff recipe
Servings: 4
Calories: 254kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1/2 medium onion finely chopped, about 3/4 cup
  • 4 garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 10-12 oz (283.5 g) mushrooms white, cremini or combination, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 tsp salt or to taste
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free
  • 1 tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) white wine or use vegetable broth
  • 2.5 cups (600 ml) mushroom stock or vegetable broth.
  • 2.5 cups (150 g) dried pasta such as fusilli or farfalle
  • 1/4 cup (60 g) cashew cream which is 1/4 cup cashews blended with 1/4 cup water
  • fresh black pepper pepper flakes, vegan parm, and dill for serving.

Instructions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil, and add in the onion, garlic, and mushrooms, and half of the salt and mix in.
  • Cook until the mushrooms are golden brown on most of the edges, about 9-12 minutes. Stir occasionally in between
  • Once the mushrooms are golden brown, remove half of the mushrooms to use as a garnish later.
  • Add in the sauces, herbs, stock, and mix in, and add in the rest of the salt, pasta, and mix in. If the stock doesn't cover the pasta, add in 1/4 cup more stock.
  • Cover the skillet and cook for 19-21 minutes, or until the stock is absorbed by the pasta, and the pasta is well cooked.
  • Stir the pasta once in between, so that any of the pasta that is on the top also gets cooked evenly.
  • Add in the cashew cream, and mix in. Cook for a minute or two to thicken, taste and adjust salt and flavor.
  • Then serve the pasta in bowls, topped with the reserved mushrooms, top with pepper flakes, vegan parm, and dill or parsley, and serve. The pasta will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.
  • To make without Pasta: blend 1/3 cup cashews with 1 cup stock 2 tsp flour or cornstarch. Add the well blended mix to the skillet at step 4, bring to a boil and cook for 2-3 more mins minutes to thicken then use.

Notes

  • Cashew cream substitute: you can use cashew butter, or vegan sour cream, or blended up silken tofu. Or, if you want to use a store-bought vegan sour cream then you can.
  • Prepare the vegan cashew sour cream before you start with the recipe so that you have that all ready to go. If your blender is not exactly high-speed you may also need to soak your cashews beforehand, so just bear that in mind.
  • To make without Pasta: blend 1/3 cup cashews with 1 cup stock 2 tsp flour or cornstarch. Add the well blended mix to the skillet at step 4, bring to a boil and cook for 2-3 more mins minutes to thicken then use.
  • For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce and gluten-free pasta. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Mushroom Stroganoff
Amount Per Serving
Calories 254 Calories from Fat 54
% Daily Value*
Fat 6g9%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 621mg27%
Potassium 452mg13%
Carbohydrates 39g13%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 9g18%
Vitamin A 323IU6%
Vitamin C 5mg6%
Calcium 31mg3%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff:

  • chopped onion and garlic – a must for all mushrooms sauces. If you don’t like garlic, skip it or use 1 -2 tsp of garlic powder instead of fresh
  • mushrooms – I find Cremini mushrooms are great for this recipe – they are sometimes sold as baby bella or, portobellini mushrooms or simply brown button mushrooms. White button mushrooms would also work fine for this
  • to up the umami, we add some soy sauce, vegan Worcestershire sauce and dijon mustard
  • dried thyme is a great herbs to add to creamy mushroom dishes
  • to get the signature tang of stroganoff, we add some white wine but you can also use vegetable broth and add in some lemon juice
  • to intensify this sauce, I like adding mushroom stock, but you can also use  vegetable broth.
  • use Farfalle or fusilli or other pasta
  • Cashews make this sauce creamy and should be soaked for at least an hour. Alternatively, do a quick soak by boiling them in hot water for 5 minutes
  • lemon juice brightens up the flavor of the creamy sauce and makes it feel light

ingredients needed for making vegan stroganoff

Tips:

  • If you don’t want to use cashew cream, you can use cashew butter, or vegan sour cream, or blended up silken tofu. Or, if you want to use a store-bought vegan sour cream then you can.
  • Prepare the vegan cashew sour cream before you start with the recipe so that you have that all ready to go. If your blender is not exactly high-speed you may also need to soak your cashews beforehand, so just bear that in mind.
  • I really recommend you use mushroom stock for this recipe. You can buy it, or make your own.
  • If you want, you can also add in some leeks.
  • For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce and gluten-free pasta.

How to make Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

garlic, mushrooms and minced garlic in a frying pan

Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil, and add in the onion, garlic, and mushrooms, and half of the salt and mix in.

sauteed mushrooms in a frying pan

Cook until the mushrooms are golden brown on most of the edges, about 9-12 minutes. Stir occasionally in between
Once the mushrooms are golden brown, remove half of the mushrooms to use as a garnish later.

farfalle pasta being added to a pan with mushroom sauce

Add in the sauces, herbs, stock, and mix in, and add in the rest of the salt, pasta, and mix in. If the stock doesn’t cover the pasta, add in 1/4 cup more stock.

uncooked farafalle pasta and mushroom sauce cooking in a saucepan

Cover and cook for 19-21 minutes, or until the stock is absorbed by the pasta, and the pasta is well cooked. Stir the pasta once in between, so that any of the pasta that is on the top also gets cooked evenly.

vegan cashew cream being added to mushroom stroganoff

Add in the cashew cream, and mix in. Cook for a minute or two to thicken, taste and adjust salt and flavor.

creamy vegan mushroom stroganoff in a saucepan

Then serve the pasta in bowls, topped with the reserved mushrooms, top with pepper flakes, vegan parm, and dill or parsley, and serve. The pasta will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.

two plates with vegan mushroom stroganoff

 



Comments

  2. This looks delicious and simple enough. I was wondering if egg noodles could be substituted for the pasta (only because that is what I have on hand,). Since the pasta takes longer to cook than egg noodles, will the sauce not have enough time to come together having been cooked for a shorter time? I think the egg noodles cook in 6 minutes.

    Thanks

    Reply

  3. At what point would you freeze this (before adding pasta OR after pasta is cooked through?)

    Thanks for posting this — I currently have about 1 pound of mushrooms waiting in fridge!

    Reply

    • See the notes for making just the sauce without the pasta. And freezer. Make the pasta Separately and mix in the sauce. You can add an additional broth if the sauce has thickened too much

      Reply

  5. I’m really trying to cut back on pasta, but would love to try this recipe. If I were to use zoodles, how do you recommend I adjust the liquids?

    Reply

      • Oh goodness…I must have missed it. I swear I did look. Thanks for your kind reply. Looking forward to making this 🙂

        Reply

  6. 5 stars
    Fabulous!!!i It was my Sunday dinner. Perfect balance of flavors. Had fresh thyme. Also, to simplify, I cooked the pasta separately, added less stock to the mushrooms. Worked for me. Will make often again. May add a vegetable next time, like zucchini. This is company food!

    Reply
