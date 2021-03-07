This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff recipe is packed with earthy flavor and umami from mushrooms and so creamy you won’t believe it’s dairy-free. Paired with pasta and sprinkled with parsley it’s the ultimate vegan comfort food. And it’s all made in just 1 Skillet!

Lovers of creamy mushroom sauces, you gotta try this vegan mushroom stroganoff recipe – it is so good. It has all that lovely earthy mushroom flavor you can dream of and is finished off with that signature Stroganoff tang from some homemade vegan cashew sour cream and a touch of white wine.

The smell of brown mushrooms cooking with garlic and fresh herbs, is one of my favorite scents ever! Plus, this recipe is EASY! The most difficult part of the recipe is slicing mushrooms and chopping some garlic and onions. If you wanted to make this even easier you can purchase pre-sliced mushrooms .

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Mushroom Stroganoff This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff recipe is packed with earthy flavor and umami from mushrooms and so creamy you won’t believe it’s dairy-free. Made in just 1 skillet! Paired with pasta or mashed potatoes, it’s the ultimate vegan comfort food. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 254 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tsp oil

1/2 medium onion finely chopped, about 3/4 cup

4 garlic cloves finely chopped

10-12 oz ( 283.5 g ) mushrooms white, cremini or combination, thinly sliced

1/4 tsp salt or to taste

1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free

1 tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) white wine or use vegetable broth

2.5 cups ( 600 ml ) mushroom stock or vegetable broth.

2.5 cups ( 150 g ) dried pasta such as fusilli or farfalle

1/4 cup ( 60 g ) cashew cream which is 1/4 cup cashews blended with 1/4 cup water

fresh black pepper pepper flakes, vegan parm, and dill for serving. Instructions Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil, and add in the onion, garlic, and mushrooms, and half of the salt and mix in.

Cook until the mushrooms are golden brown on most of the edges, about 9-12 minutes. Stir occasionally in between

Once the mushrooms are golden brown, remove half of the mushrooms to use as a garnish later.

Add in the sauces, herbs, stock, and mix in, and add in the rest of the salt, pasta, and mix in. If the stock doesn't cover the pasta, add in 1/4 cup more stock.

Cover the skillet and cook for 19-21 minutes, or until the stock is absorbed by the pasta, and the pasta is well cooked.

Stir the pasta once in between, so that any of the pasta that is on the top also gets cooked evenly.

Add in the cashew cream, and mix in. Cook for a minute or two to thicken, taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Then serve the pasta in bowls, topped with the reserved mushrooms, top with pepper flakes, vegan parm, and dill or parsley, and serve. The pasta will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.

To make without Pasta: blend 1/3 cup cashews with 1 cup stock 2 tsp flour or cornstarch. Add the well blended mix to the skillet at step 4, bring to a boil and cook for 2-3 more mins minutes to thicken then use. Notes Cashew cream substitute: you can use cashew butter, or vegan sour cream, or blended up silken tofu. Or, if you want to use a store-bought vegan sour cream then you can.

For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce and gluten-free pasta. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mushroom Stroganoff Amount Per Serving Calories 254 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 621mg 27% Potassium 452mg 13% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 323IU 6% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Calcium 31mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff:

chopped onion and garlic – a must for all mushrooms sauces. If you don’t like garlic, skip it or use 1 -2 tsp of garlic powder instead of fresh

mushrooms – I find Cremini mushrooms are great for this recipe – they are sometimes sold as baby bella or, portobellini mushrooms or simply brown button mushrooms. White button mushrooms would also work fine for this

to up the umami, we add some soy sauce, vegan Worcestershire sauce and dijon mustard

dried thyme is a great herbs to add to creamy mushroom dishes

to get the signature tang of stroganoff, we add some white wine but you can also use vegetable broth and add in some lemon juice

to intensify this sauce, I like adding mushroom stock, but you can also use vegetable broth.

use Farfalle or fusilli or other pasta

Cashews make this sauce creamy and should be soaked for at least an hour. Alternatively, do a quick soak by boiling them in hot water for 5 minutes

lemon juice brightens up the flavor of the creamy sauce and makes it feel light

Tips:

If you want, you can also add in some leeks.

For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce and gluten-free pasta.

How to make Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

