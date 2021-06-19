Tostada meets quesadilla in these Mexican vegan mushroom pepper tostadillas ! Tortillas baked in the oven until crunchy then filled with a spicy mushroom & bell pepper mix and cheese and baked again to reach crispy melty cheesy vegan tostada perfection.

If a Mexican version of a veggie and cheese sandwich sounds like your thing you will love these vegan mushroom tostadillas!

They are like a quesadilla but baked instead of pan-fried – so more like a tostada. But I’ll explain the difference in a second and just call these tostadillas for now. Some might know these under Mexican Pizzas. You can call them whatever you want as long as you try them because these are delish. Admittedly, they are messy to eat! So not the best thing to serve for a first date – but every bite is a heavenly combination of crunchy – toasty and savory- cheesy that will make you fall in love with these double-decker vegan tostadas!

What are tostadas?

Tostada is Spanish and means “toasted”so tostada can refer to various Mexican / Latinamerican dishes which are toasted or use a toasted ingredient. But to keep it simple – Mexican tostadas, (in diminutive also called Tostaditas) are typically wheat tortillas that are baked, deep-fried or toasted in a pan until crispy, then topped with whatever you like! Refried beans, grated cheese, chopped avocado and tomato, sliced lettuce, and salsa are the most common toppings.

For this recipe, we adopt the tostada concept but make our vegan tostadas twice as delicious by adding a second layer of tortilla and cheese on top of the bottom layer and serving it with typical tostadas toppings. So a cross between quesadilla and tostadas.

Print Recipe Vegan Spicy Mushroom Pepper Tostadas Mexican tostada meets quesadilla in these vegan mushroom pepper tostadillas ! Tortillas baked in the oven until crunchy then filled with a spicy mushroom & bell pepper mix and cheese and baked again to reach crispy melty cheesy tostada perfection. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 190 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Mushroom Pepper Filling: 2 teaspoons oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) thinly sliced onions

1/2 green bell pepper thinly sliced

1/2 red bell pepper thinly sliced

8 ounce ( 230 g ) mushrooms thinly sliced, white or cremini or other

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder or add in 1 tablespoon of adobo sauce from the can along with the 1 chipotle pepper

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) water For the rest of the tostadillas: 4-8 tortillas depending on the size of the tortillas I used 8 inch tortillas and needed 6 of them

3/4 cup vegan cheese shreds more or less to taste

1 cup chopped romaine lettuce

1 cup pico de gallo or other salsa of choice Instructions To make the filling, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil. Add in the onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and a dash of salt and toss well. Cook until the onions are starting to turn translucent. Then add in the rest of the ingredients except water and mix well.

Cook the spices for a minute then add in the water and mix in and then continue to cook this mixture until it thickens and the mushrooms are cooked to preference and take off heat.

To prepare the tostadillas, line a large baking sheet parchment. Place tortillas on the baking sheet and put them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c) for 3-5 minutes or until they start to get crisp.

Remove half the tortillas from the oven then add a layer of the filling on one of the tortillas, top with vegan cheese shreds and another baked tortilla and press down. You can also sprinkle cheese on the top tortilla if you like.

Repeat until the filling is gone.

Place tostadas back in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205c) and bake until the cheese melts and the tortillas are crisp.

Move the baking sheet around after 7-8 minutes for even browning of the tortillas.

Remove the tostadillas from the baking sheet and slice as you like. To serve, place the tostadillas in a plate top with some lettuce and pico de gallo and serve immediately. Notes As a variation, you can also use a mixture of jackfruit and mushrooms instead of all mushrooms in the filling.

use corn tortilla or Glutenfree tortillas to make this Glutenfree Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Spicy Mushroom Pepper Tostadas Amount Per Serving Calories 190 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 677mg 29% Potassium 513mg 15% Carbohydrates 34g 11% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 2473IU 49% Vitamin C 41mg 50% Calcium 77mg 8% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Storing vegan tostadas and quesadillas:

Got leftover? Pop them in the fridge for meals for the next day or two. Refrigerate any tostadilla leftovers for up to 2 days, then reheat on a grill, and serve. That’s dinner!

These vegan tostadas are my new favorite quick dinner fix and with all those veggies and the melted cheese, I just can’t get enough of them!