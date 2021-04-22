Vegan Pasta e Fagioli is a hearty, nourishing, and nutritious white bean and pasta soup packed with healthy veggies and plant-based protein! An Italian comfort food classic that is perfect all year round but especially on chilly nights. Serve with garlic bread.

When it comes to Italian soups, most people know minestrone and then maybe Italian wedding soup. Let me tell you, you are missing out on a goodie! Pasta e Fagioli -which translates to pasta and beans and that sums it up pretty well. Reminds you of minestrone? Well, it’s similar, but there are differences – mostly in texture and some ingredients.

What is the difference between Pasta e Fagioli and minestrone?

Both Pasta e Fagioli and minestrone are hearty Italian soups made from a tomato base with added beans and pasta. While a classic Italian minestrone soup often has a whole array of colorful veggies added (like green beans or zucchini), Pasta e Fagioli is typically just white beans and pasta. So while minestrone is a bit lighter, Pasta e Fagioli is meant to be very thick! While there are not too many veggies added in the original version, in my recipe, I add some celery and carrots as well to make the broth more flavorful and the soup more colorful!

In the traditional version, this Italian white bean soup is often made with pancetta or bacon. To make this a vegan Pasta e Fagioli recipe, we skip those additions and up the umami by adding tomato paste. You can add vegan bacon if you wish. Plenty of Italian herbs take care of the rest! This soup tastes amazing!

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Pasta e Fagioli Vegan Pasta e Fagioli is a hearty, nourishing, and nutritious white bean and pasta soup packed with healthy veggies and plant-based protein! An Italian comfort food classic that is perfect all year round but especially for chilly nights. Serve with garlic bread. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 328 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tsp olive oil

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped red onion

2 garlic cloves minced

1/2 cup carrots thinly sliced, or chopped small

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 tbsp tomato paste

15 oz ( 425 g ) can of diced tomatoes

3 cups ( 710 ml ) of broth

15 oz ( 425 g ) can of white beans such as northern beans, cannelloni or navy or other white beans of choice

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 cup ( 100 g ) small pasta shells elbows, or other

1/2 tsp rosemary

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp dried oregano

fresh basil and red pepper flakes for garnish Instructions In a large saucepan, add oil over medium heat. Add in the onion, garlic, carrots, and celery, and cook until the onion is translucent. Then add in the tomato paste and mix in.

Add in the tomatoes, and the herbs, and mix in, and cook until the tomatoes are tender.

Then add in your broth, beans, salt, and pepper, and mix in, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, make your pasta separately according to the directions on the package. Add in your pasta to the boiling soup, mix in, taste and adjust flavor, and garnish with basil.

Add red pepper flakes and serve with a side of garlic bread. Notes If you prefer a more soupy texture, just add more broth.

For a fancier version, add a splash of white wine after adding the tomato paste and let it reduce before adding the diced tomatoes.

To add some more color, stir in a cup of spinach before serving. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Pasta e Fagioli Amount Per Serving Calories 328 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 584mg 25% Potassium 1170mg 33% Carbohydrates 61g 20% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 16g 32% Vitamin A 3466IU 69% Vitamin C 15mg 18% Calcium 165mg 17% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

like with any good soup, we start by frying chopped onion and minced garlic cloves then add some carrots and celery.

tomato paste ups the umami.

broth and diced tomatoes are added to create that signature tomato broth Pasta e Fagioli is known for.

for the pasta, you can use any small shape pasta you enjoy. Elbows or ‘macaroni’ and shells are my favorites – but use what you have. Even if that means tossing in some broken spaghetti!

to save time, I use canned cannellini beans but you can cook your own. Navy beans or great northern beans would also work.

for that amazing Italian flavor, we add some dried rosemary, thyme, oregano, and basil!

red pepper flakes make for an amazing garnish.

Tips:

You could also add a bay leaf, if you want.

Can this be frozen?

Yes, this vegan soup can also be frozen, either in a large batch or in individual portions, for up to 3 months.