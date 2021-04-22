Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Pasta e Fagioli

By 1 Comment

Vegan Pasta e Fagioli is a hearty, nourishing, and nutritious white bean and pasta soup packed with healthy veggies and plant-based protein! An Italian comfort food classic that is perfect all year round but especially on chilly nights. Serve with garlic bread. 

overhead shot of two bowls of vegan pasta e fagioli garnished with chopped basil

When it comes to Italian soups, most people know minestrone and then maybe Italian wedding soup.  Let me tell you, you are missing out on a goodie! Pasta e Fagioli -which translates to pasta and beans and that sums it up pretty well. Reminds you of minestrone? Well, it’s similar, but there are differences – mostly in texture and some ingredients.

What is the difference between Pasta e Fagioli and minestrone?

Both Pasta e Fagioli and minestrone are hearty Italian soups made from a tomato base with added beans and pasta. While a classic Italian minestrone soup often has a whole array of colorful veggies added (like green beans or zucchini), Pasta e Fagioli is typically just white beans and pasta. So while minestrone is a bit lighter, Pasta e Fagioli is meant to be very thick! While there are not too many veggies added in the original version, in my recipe, I add some celery and carrots as well to make the broth more flavorful and the soup more colorful!

overhead shot of two bowls of vegan pasta e fagioli soup

In the traditional version, this Italian white bean soup is often made with pancetta or bacon. To make this a vegan Pasta e Fagioli recipe, we skip those additions and up the umami by adding tomato paste. You can add vegan bacon if you wish. Plenty of Italian herbs take care of the rest! This soup tastes amazing!

two bowls of vegan pasta e fagioli with spoons

MORE VEGAN PASTA RECIPES FROM THE BLOG:

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Vegan Pasta e Fagioli

Vegan Pasta e Fagioli is a hearty, nourishing, and nutritious white bean and pasta soup packed with healthy veggies and plant-based protein! An Italian comfort food classic that is perfect all year round but especially for chilly nights. Serve with garlic bread. 
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: vegan Italian comfort food, vegan pasta soup
Servings: 4
Calories: 328kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1/2 cup (80 g) chopped red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1/2 cup carrots thinly sliced, or chopped small
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 15 oz (425 g) can of diced tomatoes
  • 3 cups (710 ml) of broth
  • 15 oz (425 g) can of white beans such as northern beans, cannelloni or navy or other white beans of choice
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1 cup (100 g) small pasta shells elbows, or other
  • 1/2 tsp rosemary
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano
  • fresh basil and red pepper flakes for garnish

Instructions

  • In a large saucepan, add oil over medium heat. Add in the onion, garlic, carrots, and celery, and cook until the onion is translucent. Then add in the tomato paste and mix in.
  • Add in the tomatoes, and the herbs, and mix in, and cook until the tomatoes are tender.
  • Then add in your broth, beans, salt, and pepper, and mix in, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, make your pasta separately according to the directions on the package. Add in your pasta to the boiling soup, mix in, taste and adjust flavor, and garnish with basil.
  • Add red pepper flakes and serve with a side of garlic bread.

Notes

  • If you prefer a more soupy texture, just add more broth. 
  • For a fancier version, add a splash of white wine after adding the tomato paste and let it reduce before adding the diced tomatoes. 
  • To add some more color, stir in a cup of spinach before serving. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Pasta e Fagioli
Amount Per Serving
Calories 328 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Fat 3g5%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 584mg25%
Potassium 1170mg33%
Carbohydrates 61g20%
Fiber 11g46%
Sugar 10g11%
Protein 16g32%
Vitamin A 3466IU69%
Vitamin C 15mg18%
Calcium 165mg17%
Iron 6mg33%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • like with any good soup, we start by frying chopped onion and minced garlic cloves then add some carrots and celery.
  • tomato paste ups the umami.
  • broth and diced tomatoes are added to create that signature tomato broth Pasta e Fagioli is known for.
  • for the pasta, you can use any small shape pasta you enjoy. Elbows or ‘macaroni’ and shells are my favorites – but use what you have. Even if that means tossing in some broken spaghetti!
  •  to save time,  I use canned cannellini beans but you can cook your own. Navy beans or great northern beans would also work.
  • for that amazing Italian flavor, we add some dried rosemary, thyme, oregano, and basil!
  • red pepper flakes make for an amazing garnish.

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making pasta e fagioli

Tips:

  • If you prefer a more soupy texture, just add more broth.
  • For a fancier version, add a splash of white wine after adding the tomato paste and let it reduce before adding the diced tomatoes.
  • To add some more color, stir in a cup of spinach before serving.
  • You could also add a bay leaf, if you want.

chopped veggies in a saucepan

In a large saucepan, add oil over medium heat. Add in the onion, garlic, carrots, and celery, and cook until the onion is translucent.

celery carrots and onions sauteeing in a saucepan

Then add in the tomato paste and mix in. Add in the tomatoes, and the herbs, and mix in, and cook until the tomatoes are tender.

overhead shot of a pot with sauteed veggies with tomato paste and diced tomatoes

chopped veggies cooking in tomato broth to make vegan pasta e fagioli

Then add in your broth, beans, salt, and pepper, and mix in, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

pasta and white beans simmering in tomato broth in a saucepan

Meanwhile, make your pasta separately according to the directions on the package. Add in your pasta to the boiling soup, mix in, taste and adjust flavor, and garnish with basil.

Add red pepper flakes and serve with a side of garlic bread.

two bowls filled with vegan pasta e fagioli white bean and pasta soup with spoons on the side

Can this be frozen?

Yes, this vegan soup can also be frozen, either in a large batch or in individual portions, for up to 3 months.

 



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Comments

  1. 5 stars
    Great recipe but I much prefer it with red kidney beans. The deep hearty flavour of red kidney beans blends in so wonderfully with that of the other ingredients. If I’m out of tomato paste, I substitute ketchup. I like this with tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes rather than diced tomatoes. I often toss in a bit of frozen chopped spinach if I have it on hand. Pasta e Fagioli is definitely one of my favourite go-to recipes. It freezes well too 🙂

    Reply
