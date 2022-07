Vegan Pepperoni Pasta, A simple weeknight dinner, takes a few steps, but tastes gourmet and packs a flavor punch! This pepperoni pasta is made with homemade vegan pepperoni, fragrant Italian herbs, spinach, and vegan parmesan cheese and takes just 30 minutes. Glutenfree option

I am always on the lookout for a 30-minute-or-less pasta dinner that everyone at the table will be excited about eating. This vegan pepperoni pasta is one of those recipes.

I had a bunch of my from scratch vegan and gluten-free pepperoni to use up from the test batches, and what better way than a quick weeknight meal! The pepperoni is easy and fun and also really cheap to make. Here is the recipe to try it out!

If you don’t have the time to make your own vegan pepperoni, you can use some store-bought Italian vegan sausage or vegan pepperoni for this pasta. And then grab some pasta, spinach and a few other ingredients and we’re ready to make a restaurant-quality comforting pasta dish.

This pasta sauce is layered with flavors and has a nice spicy kick from red pepper flakes. Adding a splash of pasta water to the sauce along with the cooked pasta helps the sauce to thicken and will bring everything together.

Why you will love this pepperoni pasta

It’s a quick weeknight fix

its super flavorful with just a few ingredients

it pleases everyone! All the delicious smoky cheesy flavor!

It’s allergy friendly. The pepperoni is gluten-free. Use gf pasta if needed

It’s Nutfree

the recipe is flexible to your flavor and ingredient preferences

6 ounces ( 170 g ) pasta , use Glutenfree if needed For the sauce: 2 teaspoons vegan butter or olive oil

2 cloves garlic minced

2 tablespoons onion chopped

½ teaspoon crushed fennel seeds

½ teaspoon pepper flakes

1 cup ( 200 g ) chopped pepperoni I use my gluten-free chickpea flour pepperoni, or use store bought vegan pepperoni or sausage

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Zest of ½ lemon

½ cup ( 120 ml ) pasta water

½ cup frozen spinach thawed

1/3 cup vegan parmesan ,divided

½ teaspoon dried basil or 2 tablespoons fresh basil to add later

Optional add some toasted pine nuts for garnish Instructions Cook your pasta according to instructions on the package if you haven’t already. Rinse in cold water and set aside

Make the sauce : Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the butter is hot and melted add the garlic, onion, fennel seeds, pepper flakes and pepperoni and toss well.

Cook over medium heat until the onion, garlic and pepperoni are golden. Stir occasionally

Then add in the tomato paste, zest, spinach and ¼ teaspoon salt and mix in. Add in pasta water and half the vegan parmesan and mix in. Now bring to a boil. Add basil and the pasta and toss well then switch off heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor and then top it with the rest of the vegan parmesan and pine nuts if using. Cover and let it sit for another 2-3 minutes for the parmesan to kind of soften a little, then serve immediately. Notes To take this to the next level, add some toasted pine nuts for garnish

Add a splash of vegan red wine after you sautee the onion with the pepperoni for added umami

Glutenfree: Use Glutenfree pasta and gluten-free pepperoni. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Pepperoni Pasta Amount Per Serving Calories 542 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 687mg 30% Potassium 452mg 13% Carbohydrates 82g 27% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 18g 36% Vitamin A 5034IU 101% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Calcium 102mg 10% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

pasta – use your favorite kind, gluten-free if you want

vegan butter makes this sauce taste rich – use your favorite brand

This delicious pasta sauce starts with sauteed garlic and onion

fennel seeds go so well with any tomato-based pasta sauce

pepper flakes for some heat – add as much as you like

chopped pepperoni, I use my gf chickpea flour pepperoni but you can use a store-bought kind

tomato paste adds umami and tomato flavor

lemon brightens up the flavor profile

spinach adds some color – use fresh or frozen and thawed

vegan parmesan is a great addition and, when combined with some hot pasta water, helps bind the sauce to creamy prefection

dried basil or fresh basil for that authentic Italian taste

Tips:

to take this to the next level, add some toasted pine nuts for garnish

If you want, add a splash of vegan red wine after you sautee the onion with the pepperoni

use any shape of pasta you like – fusilli, penne, farfalle, rotini

How to make Vegan Pepperoni Pasta:

Cook your pasta according to instructions if you haven’t already. Rinse in cold water and set aside

Make the sauce, heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the butter is hot and melted add the garlic, onion, fennel seeds, pepper flakes, and pepperoni and toss well.

Cook over medium heat until the onion, garlic and pepperoni are golden.





Then add in the tomato paste, zest, spinach, and ¼ teaspoon salt and mix in.

Pour in some of the pasta water and half tbe vegan parmesan and mix in, then bring to a boil.

Add basil and the pasta and toss well then take off the heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor and then top it with the rest of the vegan parmesan and pine nuts if using. Cover and let it sit for 2-3 minutes for the parmesan to kind of soften a little, then serve immediately.

storage:

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Add some broth while reheating