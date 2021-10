This easy Vegan Quiche Recipe features an almond flour pastry and cheesy, savory tofu filling with sauteed mushrooms, leeks, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach! Perfect for brunch! Gluten-free option. Oil-free option

For a winning breakfast or brunch, try my Easy Vegan Quiche recipe! Just the thing to serve to a hungry crowd. The filling is savory and cheesy and packed with flavor from sautéed mushrooms, leeks, and spinach. I like adding some sun-dried tomatoes in the end but fresh tomatoes work just as well, especially when they are in season.

While many vegan quiche recipes call for pre-made pie crust, I opted to make my pie crust from scratch and I recommend you try it too! The pastry comes together in a food processor within minutes and is just perfect. Rich yet tender, and it holds up well, too.

Print Recipe Vegan Quiche Recipe This easy Vegan Quiche Recipe features an almond flour pastry and cheesy, savory tofu filling with sauteed mushrooms, leeks, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach! Perfect for brunch! Gluten-free option. Oil-free option Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 55 mins Total Time 1 hr 20 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 114 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the pie crust: 3/4 cup ( 0.75 g ) plus 2 tablespoons flour I use all-purpose. You can also use oat flour to make it gluten-free.

3/4 cup ( 85 g ) plus 2 tablespoons, almond flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons flaxseed meal mixed with 2 tablespoons of water

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon thyme these herbs are optional

4-5 tablespoons non-dairy milk For the filling: 14 ounces ( 400 g ) firm tofu pressed for 5 mins

1 tablespoon flour or use chickpea flour

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Indian Sulfur salt or Kala Namak

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1-2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons water To mix into the filling: 1 teaspoon oil or use 2-3 tbsp broth to sauté to make Oilfree

3 garlic cloves minced

3/4 cup chopped leeks

1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms

3/4 cup frozen spinach thawed and squeezed lightly Instructions Make the Pie crust: In a bowl or food processor, add the flour, almond flour, salt, herbs, and pulse or mix. Add in the flax egg and mix in.

Then add in 4 tablespoons of non-dairy milk and mix well or process 10-15 seconds

If the dough is somewhat dry, add in more non-dairy milk, 1 teaspoon at a time until you can make a dough which is somewhat sticky and crumbly, not necessarily all together, but sticks when you press.

Press this dough into a greased 9 inch tart pan (or use a pie pan) . Use a fork to create holes in the dough. Then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 c) for 13 minutes.

Meanwhile for the filling: heat up oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for half a minute. Then add in the leeks, mushrooms, and a pinch of salt and continue to cook until the mushrooms are golden.

Once the mushrooms are somewhat golden, add in the spinach. Mix in and continue until the spinach moisture is evaporated for 3-4 minutes. Cool this mixture for 10 mins

Make the tofu egg mixture by adding all of the ingredients to a food processor with 2 tablespoons of water and processing it until the mixture is somewhat smooth.

Mix your mushroom leek filling in this mixture and then transfer it to the baked pie crust.

Even it out. Top it with some cherry tomatoes or sun-dried tomatoes and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Once the center is set and not jiggly, the quiche is done. Take it out of the oven and let it sit for 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Notes Use oat flour or Glutenfree blend instead of all purpose to make the first Glutenfree .

. To make this Soyfree , use my chickpea flour frittata mixture

, use my chickpea flour frittata mixture If you're pressed for time or for Nutfree crust, you can use a regular flour and vegan butter crust or store-bought pie crust. Many pie crusts are vegan by default and some are labeled vegan. Just check the ingredients before you purchase. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Quiche Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 114 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 205mg 9% Potassium 86mg 2% Carbohydrates 11g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 272IU 5% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 77mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips & Tricks:

I suggest pressing the tofu for the filling for at least 10 minutes because the filling might get a little too soft depending on the water content of the tofu

How to Make Vegan Quiche

Make the pie crust: In a a food processor or bowl , add the flour, almond flour, salt, herbs, and mix in.

Add in the flax egg and mix in.

Then add in 4 tablespoons of non-dairy milk and process or mix well with a spoon

If the dough is somewhat dry, add in more non-dairy milk, 1 teaspoon at a time and process/mix until you can make a dough that is somewhat sticky and crumbly, not necessarily all sticking together.

Press this dough into a tart pan. Use a fork to create holes in the dough. Then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, for the filling, heat up oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for half a minute. Then add in the leeks, mushrooms, and continue to cook until the mushrooms are golden. Add in a pinch of salt to help them brown faster.

Once the mushrooms are somewhat golden, add in the spinach. Mix in and continue until the spinach moisture is evaporated for 3-4 minutes. Cool this mixture.

Make the tofu egg mixture by adding all of the ingredients to a food processor with 2 tablespoons of water and processing it until the mixture is somewhat smooth.

Mix your mushroom leek filling in this mixture and then transfer it to the baked pie crust.

Even it out. Top it with some cherry tomatoes or sun-dried tomatoes and bake for 30-35 minutes. Once the center is set and not jiggly, the quiche is done.

Take it out of the oven and let it sit for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Can I make this quiche ahead of time?

Yes! You can fully bake the quiche and refrigerate it after it has cooled. I recommend you keep it covered. Then you can reheat your quiche in the oven at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes. Cover it with parchment to avoid over browning

How to store leftover quiche

Keep the whole quiche or any leftover slices covered in the fridge and eat within 3 to 4 days. The vegan quiche is delicious served warm or cold. I often eat it straight from the fridge.