Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot Cookbook is out now

Its celebration day, gratitude day and preview day for the book that is releasing today and should be in your hands soon.
🎉 Celebrate
It’s a long time coming. I have been patiently waiting, like everyone who pre-ordered but that wait is over. And you all should be getting it your mail hopefully today. The book was conceived in 2019, got an agent and publisher that year and now it is here! And I am busy signing copies. yay 🥳
🙏 Gratitude | Mega Launch Giveaway
I loved creating this labor of love and I sincerely wish you all will love cooking from it. As a creator, I derive the most satisfaction from creating flavor packed vegan recipes and this collection of recipes should hit all the right places.
Here are 3 steps on how to spread your love of flavor and win doing it —
- 5 recipes to try today, see previous post for the details.
- Remake a recipe or simply share picture of the book you received! And post on social with #veganrichainstantpot.
- That’s it, you get entered in my weekly draws where I am giving away multiples of what you see in this image. (Instant pot, exclusive vegan richa spice boxes!, instant pot accessories, nutribullet blender, spice tiffins(spice storage) and fave pasta bowls)
🤓 What Are They Saying So Far
Take Instant Pot cooking to the next level with a pot-in-pot technique – Washington Post!!
- “I was immediately sold on the possibility. After all, the Instant Pot’s greatest gift to home kitchens isn’t the speed; it’s the hands-off cooking. Multiply the number of dishes you can make this way at once, and the efficiency can’t be beat.”
With Vegan Richa, You Can Make Amazing Indian Food in an Instant Pot – Treehugger review
- “Vegan Richa’s recipe for Butter Chicken Sauce paired with the Baked Tofu was heavenly—and I’ve tried many versions, vegan and not, over the years. I couldn’t stop scooping it out of the pot, even as I was getting ready to serve my hungry kids. They loved it, too.”
- “Whether you’re vegan or not, if you own an Instant Pot this is a cookbook worth ordering. Since getting my copy, I’ve used it multiple times a week because everything is just so easy and delicious.”
- ”For delicious meals that can be made in a pinch, Hingle is a wise and unwavering guide.
- “To showcase how versatile it is, she presents a wide array of vegan dishes that includes Indian comfort food, crispy Mexican crunch wraps, and desserts, and arms readers with the techniques, substitutions, and cooking times to create them, no matter where one lives (readers living at higher altitudes will particularly appreciate the adjustments made to accommodate).”
