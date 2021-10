Vegan Meat Lasagna made in one skillet – a vegan spin on classic Italian Lasagna cooked on the stove! No baking required! An easy One Skillet pasta dinner your family will love! Gluten-free option included.

Pasta lovers, this easy Vegan One Skillet Meat Lasagna is going to be a new fave dinner for you. I’m obsessed with one skillet dinners like this Stovetop Lasagna! Easy preparation and quick clean up – check and check. This vegan spin on classic lasagna bolognese makes the perfect weeknight meal. It is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes!

Preparing Lasagna on the stovetop is a lot quicker than making a regular lasagna in the oven and there will be way fewer dishes to clean than with a traditional lasagna as we skip the bechamel part. This also means that there is no layering needed which cuts down on prep time dramatically. Those lasagna sheets just go in with all the other ingredients. All the other ingredients being simple pantry staples like marinara sauce, Italian herbs, onions and garlic. After the popular French onion skillet lasagna and the spinach Alfredo skillet lasagna, this is your classic red sauce and meat skillet version!

If vegan meat crumbles or veggie crumbles aren’t your thing, you can easily substitute with cooked lentils. I prefer the crumbles as they make the dish feel like totally authentic Italian comfort food, but both options work nicely.

Ingredients:

lasagna noodles – boil or no-boil are both ok. If using no-boil, use 7

We start the meat sauce off with sauteed onions and garlic – add as much garlic as you want here

thyme, fennel seeds, red pepper, oregano and basil are my favorite herbs and spices to add to pasta sauce

veggie crumbles or vegan meat substitute. You can use other veggie meats of choice, or use a mix of 3/4 cup of brown lentils and 1/4 cup of coarsely crushed walnuts

balsamic vinegar adds both acidity and sweetness

I make my vegan ragu with a jar of marinara sauce

vegan cheese shreds are a must in this recipe. You can also use a cup of my cashew mozzarella

Tips & Variations:

For different veggie meat, use 3/4 cup of lentils, mixed with a 1/4 cup of coarsely crushed walnuts, and add a tsp more Italian herbs to the mixture.

This lasagna can easily be made gluten-free with gluten-free lasagna noodles.

This recipe is perfect for using up those broken lasagna sheets you always get at the bottom of the pack. You can also use other flat pasta of choice

While the lasagna is cooking, you might want to dial down the temperature a bit. It’s best to reduce the heat to medium or medium low to allow for even cooking.

How to make Vegan Meat Lasagna on the Stovestop

Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add oil, then add in the onion, garlic, mix in, and cook until the onion is translucent, then add in the herbs, crumbles, fennel seeds, balsamic and salt, and mix in.

Cook until the crumbles are golden on the edges, 3-5 minutes.

Remove half of the crumbles from the skillet, to add later, then add in the pasta sauce, and mix in. Cook for 2 minutes to heat through, then add in the water, salt, and mix in.

Break lasagna noodles and add them into the mixture, and press, so that all the lasagna noodles are covered in the water/sauce mixture. Cover and cook for 14-17 minutes, or until the lasagna noodles are cooked to preference. Stir once in between.

Open the lid, check the noodles and taste for salt and adjust, fold in the spinach if using, then sprinkle the rest of the veggie crumbles, and top it with the vegan cheese, cover, and cook for another 2-4 minutes, to melt the cheese.



Open the skillet, switch off heat, garnish with pepper flakes and fresh basil, and serve.

How to store:

Store leftover lasagna in an airtight container in the fridge. Refrigerated it will stay good for to 3 days. It will thicken as the pasta soaks up more liquid so add jn some broth or wine while reheating.