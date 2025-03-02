This deliciously flavorful lentil bean stew is rich and creamy with deep flavors from North Indian spices! It’s an easy, 1-pan 30 minute white bean stew with split lentils that you can serve on its own or with rice, flatbread, or naan. Naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

I wanted to create a 1-pan lentil bean stew using the flavor profiles from my rara chicken and Angara chicken recipes. This super easy and hearty stovetop recipe is adapted from my herb lentil and chickpea stew by incorporating those amazing North Indian spices to that 1-pot format.

This is a quick recipe once you have all of the spices together, and it is also super flexible. If you don’t have every spice, it will still turn out absolutely delicious. Just add more garam masala or curry powder instead. See recipe notes for alternate flavor options.

You can also use different beans or chickpeas in this stew. I use split red lentils, but brown lentils and petite yellow lentils work well, too, as well as any other quick-cooking lentils. If you’re using whole brown lentils, the cooking time will nearly double, so just be mindful of that.

This is a super soothing and delicious lentil bean stew. You can adjust the flavors to preference, like folding in some garam masala or curry powder in the end to deepen the flavor. Basically, just make it your own.

Why You’ll Love Lentil Bean Stew

1-pan comfort food dinner ready in 30 minutes

amazing flavor from North Indian spices!

flexible: mix and match beans and spices to make it your own

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free with easy coconut-free and oil-free options

Spicy Lentil Bean Stew

Ingredients

For the Spice Mix
▢ 1 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder or paprika

▢ ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon , (scant measure as some brands have a stronger flavor)

, ▢ 1/8 teaspoon ground clove Optional Spices ▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ 1 teaspoon garam masala or curry powder For the Stew ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1½ cups chopped onion

▢ 1 bay leaf

▢ 1 black cardamom pod , partially opened (optional)

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon crushed fennel seeds

▢ 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste , or use 5 cloves garlic minced and half an inch ginger minced

, ▢ 1 cup chopped tomato , or ½ cup tomato purée or Passata

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 15 oz can full-fat coconut milk

▢ 1½ cups water or stock

▢ ¼ to ⅓ cup split red lentils

▢ 15 oz can white beans , drained, or 1½ cups cooked white beans, like cannellini or great northern or use chickpeas

, ▢ ½ cup frozen spinach , thawed or 2 oz fresh chopped spinach

, ▢ cilantro, lemon juice, red pepper flakes , for garnish

, ▢ non-dairy cream or yogurt , for garnish, optional Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a small bowl, combine all of the spice mix ingredients , and any optional spices and set this aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a generous pinch of salt . Mix and cook until the onions turn translucent, about 3 minutes or so.

Mix in the bay leaf, black cardamom, and crushed fennel seeds . Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, and add a splash of water to help the onions cook evenly. Once the onions are starting to turn golden, add in about ¾ of your spice mix along with a splash of water to keep the spices from burning. Cook this for 10 to 15 seconds, reduce the heat to medium, then mix in the ginger-garlic paste, tomato, and another splash of water . Cook, until the tomatoes become jammy, about 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently to the tomatoes don’t scorch. Make sure to press the larger pieces of tomato to help them break down.

When the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan and you see a sheen of oil on the top, mix in the coconut milk, water or stock, and the remaining salt . Add the lentils and white beans , and mix those in, as well. Partially cover and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the lentils are cooked to preference. Check in at the 12-minute mark, and if they’re not done yet, cover again and keep simmering.

Open the lid and fold in the frozen spinach and cook for 1 more minute. Taste and adjust the salt and flavor, adding more salt, if needed. Add a splash of lemon juice for tang, and add ¼ teaspoon or more sugar or maple syrup to balance out the savoriness and heat, if needed.

Switch off the heat and sprinkle the remaining spice blend on top. Garnish with cilantro, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and optional non-dairy cream or yogurt. Serve this hot, delicious stew with sourdough, garlic bread, naan, flatbread, rice, quinoa, baked potatoes, or cauliflower steaks. Video Notes This stew is naturally gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free. For coconut-free, use cashew milk or another non-dairy milk of choice. For oil-free, sauté the onion in a few tablespoons water or stock instead of oil. To make its without the spice mix, use 2 teaspoons or more garam masala or curry powder or Berbere or Cajun blend instead.

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

💡 Tips If the onion is drying out while you are cooking it, you can add splashes of water to prevent burning and help it cook more evenly.

When you add the spice mix to the pan, add another splash of water to keep the spices from scorching.

How to Make Lentil Bean Stew

In a small bowl, combine all of the spice mix ingredients, and set this aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a generous pinch of salt. Mix and cook until the onions turn translucent, about 3 minutes or so.

Mix in the bay leaf, black cardamom, and crushed fennel seeds. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, and add a splash of water to help the onions cook evenly.

Once the onions are starting to turn golden, add in about ¾ of your spice mix along with a splash of water to keep the spices from burning. Cook this for 10 to 15 seconds, reduce the heat to medium, then mix in the ginger-garlic paste, tomato, and another splash of water. Cook, until the tomatoes become jammy, about 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently to the tomatoes don’t scorch.

Make sure to press the larger pieces of tomato to help them break down. When the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan and you see a sheen of oil on the top, mix in the coconut milk, water or stock, and the remaining salt.

Add the lentils and white beans, and mix those in, as well. Partially cover and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the lentils are cooked to preference. Check in at the 12-minute mark, and if they’re not done yet, cover again and keep simmering.

Open the lid and fold in the spinach and cook for 1 more minute. Taste and adjust the salt and flavor, adding more salt, if needed. Add a splash of lemon juice for tang, and add ¼ teaspoon or more sugar to balance out the savoriness, if needed.

Switch off the heat and sprinkle the remaining spice mix on top.

Garnish with cilantro, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and optional non-dairy cream or yogurt.

What to Serve with Lentil Bean Stew

Serve this hot, delicious stew with sourdough, garlic bread, naan, flatbread, rice, quinoa, baked potatoes, or cauliflower steaks.