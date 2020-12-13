Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Tiramisu Truffles

By 3 Comments

These vegan tiramisu truffles are a bite-sized spin on the classic Italian dessert – so rich and creamy. Made with Fudgy almond vegan cream cheese mix inside, espresso coffee and chocolate coating, and rolled in cocoa powder, these are so easy to make and they are the perfect gift for the holidays!

vegan tiramisu truffles on a cake stand with one truffle cut open

If you like classic tiramisu you will surely love these vegan tiramisu truffles.

Tiramisu – who doesn’t love the deep, rich flavor of a real Italian tiramisu! A coffee lover’s dessert dream. This Tiramisu Truffles recipe is a great way to combine the flavors of tiramisu to create a dainty bite-sized treat that makes for the perfect gift for the holidays.

vegan tiramisu truffles rolled in cocoa powder presented on a cake stand

To get those classic tiramisu flavors, we use almond extract and espresso as well as some good old chocolate.

In place of mascarpone cream cheese, which is traditionally used to make tiramisu,  I use a bit of vegan cream cheese with almond flour for a Fudgy middle.

vegan homemade tiramisu truffles in a small pink bowl placed on a cake stand

Then the chocolate. All chocolate lovers will be delighted to hear that we double-dip into chocolate here. The soft almond-scented center gets dunked in a coffee-flavored chocolate mixture. Twice! Double-dipping for the win! Double dipping creates a thick Fudgy chocolate layer on the truffles! Don’t want to deal with the messy double dipping? , make them into bars. Even put half the chocolate mixture on parchment lined loaf pan, Freeze for 30 mins, then even out the almond mixture on top. Then the remaining chocolate, dust with cocoa powder or chocolate shavings and freeze for an hour, slice and refrigerate.

By using high-quality ingredients you can create delicious homemade chocolates that taste as amazing as the pricey little truffles from the chocolate boutique. You will love these vegan coffee truffles!

Tiramisu Truffles

These vegan tiramisu truffles are a bite-sized spin on the classic Italian dessert - so rich and creamy. Made with vegan cream cheese, espresso coffee chocolate and rolled in cocoa powder. It is so easy to make them and they are the perfect gift for the holidays!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Setting / Chilling30 mins
Total Time55 mins
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: tiramisu truffles, vegan chocolate truffles, vegan coffee truffles
Servings: 20
Calories: 131kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the chocolate mixture

  • 1 1/2 cups (270 g) of vegan semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup (120 g) of coconut cream (Thick coconut milk from a can of full fat coconut milk. Chill a can for a few hours in scoop to take coconut cream)
  • 2 tbsp espresso shot

For the cheese mixture

  • 1/2 cup (56 g) plus 2 tbsp almond flour
  • 1 drop of almond extract optional
  • 2 tbsp vegan cream cheese
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp lemon juice

Instructions

  • Add the coconut cream and espresso to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Switch off heat, then add the chocolate chips in. Let them sit for a few seconds, and then whisk until the chocolate is melted evenly. Set aside. If it is too thin, then refrigerate it for 10 minutes.
  • To make the cheese mixture:
  • Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix really well. Add more almond flour as needed. If it's still too sticky, add in a tsp of neutral flour such as oat flour, and mix in. Refrigerate this mixture for 15 minutes so that it stiffens up a little bit.
  • Take scoops of the cheese mixture and make it into half-inch balls, then coat these balls in the melted chocolate mixture and set it on parchment. Repeat for all of the mixture. Chill these balls for 15 minutes so that the chocolate sets and hardens a little bit. You can just put them in the freezer for faster setting. Then dip them in the chocolate again. The double-dipping creates a thick fudgy chocolate coating. You don't have to make them look pretty or even, because we are going to eventually roll them up. So however the shape is, just coat them in the thick chocolate mixture, and set them on parchment, and let them chill for another 15-20 minutes, or until they are nicely set.
  • Now take all of these truffles out, add two tbsp of cocoa powder in a shallow bowl.
  • Take each truffle and roll it between your palms so that it is an even sphere. The heat of your palms will help warm the chocolate and even it out. Roll them in the cocoa powder and set aside. Keep these truffles refrigerated until ready to serve.

Notes

  • If you are a bit of a barista and happen to have Amaretto-flavored Coffee Syrup feel free to add some instead of maple syrup.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Tiramisu Truffles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 131 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 5g31%
Cholesterol 1mg0%
Sodium 39mg2%
Potassium 90mg3%
Carbohydrates 15g5%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 11g12%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 50mg5%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Ingredients for making Tiramisu Truffles:

These truffles are a two-layer affair:

  • On the inside, we have an almond extract-scented vegan cream cheese mixture.
  • Almond Flour is used to firm the mixture up and makes it almost marzipan/almond paste-like. SO delish!
  • A small amount of lemon juice and a pinch of salt brightens the flavor of the almond center and provides the perfect contrast to the chocolate coating.
  • The cream cheese mixture is covered with a mix of melted semi-sweet chocolate chips, coconut cream, and espresso.
  • The tiramisu truffles are finished off with a good dusting of cocoa powder. The most forgiving coating for truffles.

Tips & Substitutions:

  • If you are a bit of a barista and happen to have Amaretto-flavored coffee syrup, feel free to add some instead of maple syrup.
  • Not a fan of almond-flavored things? No problem, just skip the almond essence. If you want, add a drop of brandy or rum baking aroma instead.
  • These truffles contain vegan cream cheese and must therefore be chilled.

ingredients used for making vegan tiramisu truffles

How to make Tiramisu Truffles:

overhead shot of a bowl with melted chocolate mixture for vegan coffee truffles

Add the coconut cream and espresso to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Take off heat, then add the chocolate chips in. Let them sit for a few seconds, and then whisk until the chocolate is melted evenly. Set aside. If it is too thin, then refrigerate it for 10 minutes.

Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix really well. Add more almond flour as needed. If it’s still too sticky, add in a tsp of neutral flour such as oat flour, and mix in. Refrigerate this mixture for 15 minutes so that it stiffens up a little bit.

a bowl of melted chocolate glaze and a bowl with vegan almond truffle mixture

Take scoops of the cheese mixture and make it into half-inch balls, then coat these balls in the melted chocolate mixture and set it on parchment.

almond mixture being dipped into chocolate mixture for making vegan tiramisu truffles

Repeat for all of the mixture. Chill these balls for 15 minutes so that the chocolate sets and hardens a little bit. You can just put them in the freezer for faster setting.

overhead shot of a plate with freshly coated vegan tiramisu truffles

Then dip them in the chocolate again. The double-dipping creates a thick fudgy chocolate coating. You don’t have to make them look pretty or even, because we are going to eventually roll them up.

So however the shape is, just coat them in the thick chocolate mixture, and set them on parchment, and let them chill for another 15-20 minutes, or until they are nicely set.

vegan tiramisu truffles being rolled in cocoa powder

Now take all of these truffles out, take two tbsp of cocoa powder in a shallow bowl.

Take each truffle and roll it between your palms so that it is an even sphere. The heat of your palms will help even out the chocolate. Roll them in the cocoa powder and set aside. Keep these truffles refrigerated until ready to serve.

a cake stand with cocoa-dusted vegan Tiramisu truffles made with vegan cream cheese



