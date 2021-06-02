This easy Vegetable Balti is a really delicious way to get the family to eat healthy veggies like bell pepper and cauliflower, as the Balti Spices add a fantastic Indian flavor to them. Glutenfree Soyfree and Nutfree!. Serve it with rice.

Meet vegetable balti! An easy veggie-forward weeknight dinner made in one casserole!

What is Vegetable Balti and how is it different from other curries

Balti translates to “bucket” in Hindi and refers to the style of cooking used for this dish. The food is cooked in an iron pan with two handles that looks a bit like a bucket. This style of cooking is said to have originated in a Pakistani restaurant in Birmingham, back in the 1970s.

The now-famous balti curry has become a restaurant favorite as it is flavorful yet mild! My Balti spice blend really takes mere moments to make and lends such an incredible depth of flavor to the vegetables. While there are balti spice pastes available, the homemade spice blend is far superior to anything found in bottles or ready-made pastes.

Think of vegetable balti as a type of stir-fry. We bake this dish in the oven. No burnt spices! If you loved my Vegetable Curry Casserole , you will love this one too!

What is Balti Flavour?

Balti sauce is a fragrant Indian sauce based on garlic, onions and ginger and a blend of Indian spices. Fresh whole spices are ground and used for the best flavor. They add umami flavor to the sauce. Balti sauce is generally not creamy but you can easily add coconut milk or cashew milk instead of water. Balti gosht is eaten in Pakistan and North India, as well as other parts of the world, such as Great Britain.

Print Recipe Vegetable Balti This easy Vegetable Balti is a really delicious way to get the family to eat healthy veggies like bell pepper and cauliflower, as the Balti Spices add a fantastic Indian flavor to them. A wonderfully rich and hearty Indian dish that is packed with vitamins. Glutenfree Soyfree and Nutfree. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 55 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 128 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the spice mix: 3/4 teaspoon coriander seeds or use ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon nigella seeds or use 1 teaspoon dried onion flakes

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds or use ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek leaves or 1/8 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne For the curry: 2 teaspoons oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) thinly sliced red onions

4 cloves garlic minced

1/2 inch ( 4 g ) ginger minced

1 red bell pepper sliced or use a mix of red and green

1 cup ( 100 g ) cauliflower florets

1 cup ( 140 g ) cubed sweet potato or butternut squash

1 cup ( 96 g ) sliced mushrooms

2 tomatoes chopped small

8 ounce ( 226.8 g ) tomato puree canned also called tomato sauce depending on the brand. Use unseasoned

1 cup ( 250 ml ) water

3/4 teaspoon salt Instructions Grind the spices in a spice grinder and set aside.

In a baking dish, add the oil, onion, garlic, and ginger and the spice mix and mix well, and spread it around.

Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c) for 9-11 minutes or until the onion is translucent.

Then add in the veggies, tomatoes, tomato puree, salt, and water and mix well.

Then put the dish back in the oven to bake for 35-45 minutes.

Cover the dish after the first 20 minutes so that the edges don't burn too much. Check if the cauliflower and sweet potato are cooked to preference. Otherwise, bake a little bit longer.

Remove from the oven. Garnish with cilantro and lime juice and serve with Roth flatbread, naan or rice Notes To make this creamy, you can use 1 cup of full fat coconut milk instead of water. You can also add in protein like cubed tofu or chickpeas. Replace some of the veggies with the chickpea volume so you have enough sauce Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegetable Balti Amount Per Serving Calories 128 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 489mg 21% Potassium 819mg 23% Carbohydrates 24g 8% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 6682IU 134% Vitamin C 70mg 85% Calcium 61mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

This is a dish that tastes even better the next day when the flavors have had a chance to sit together and meld.

