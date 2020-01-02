Vegan Richa

Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten-free)

These Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes need just 7 ingredients and a blender. Gluten-free, satisfying and delicious Banana Oatmeal Pancakes! Vegan Breakfast Soy-free Recipe.  Jump to Recipe

Starting the new year with these Easy Banana Oat Pancakes! Just blend up banana, oats, sweetener, leavening and a bit of almond flour and done!

These pancakes are best served fresh as they are fluffy right off the girdle. With no gluten, the fluffyness tends to reduce on cooling. Refrigerate the batter to keep for longer and make the pancakes when ready to serve! Add spices or blends of choice for flavor, add some candied fruits, chocolate chips or nuts to the batter for variation

Ingredients for Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes

  • a ripe banana
  • old fashioned oats
  • almond flour for a bit of hold, moisture and texture. You can use other ground up nuts or seeds such as sunflower or pumpkin. Some of these will add a stronger flavor.
  • tapioca starch or other starch for binding
  • baking powder and lemon juice for leavening
  • cinnamon or vanilla for flavor
  • non dairy milk such as almond milk, soy milk, light coconut milk or oat milk

How to make Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes

Blend everything for a minute. Let sit for 5 mins, then blend again until smooth.

Cook the batter on a skillet over medium heat. Cover he pan in between to keep the moisture in and to cook the pancakes faster.

Once bubbly, Flip and cook the other side. Stack and serve with maple syrup, vegan butter, fruits or toasted nuts.

More Pancakes to try

Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten-free)

These Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes need just 7 ingredients and a blender. Gluten-free, satisfying and delicious Banana Oatmeal Pancakes! Vegan Breakfast Soy-free Recipe.

Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Servings: 6
Calories: 98.09kcal
Ingredients

  • 1 medium ripe banana
  • 1 cup (81 g) old fashioned oats , certified gluten-free if needed
  • 3 tbsp almond flour , (or other nut flour or pumpkin seed flour - i havent tested with these)
  • 1 tbsp tapioca starch , or cornstarch
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon or vanilla extract , or other spice blends of choice such as pumpkin pie spice or chai spice
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup (177.44 ml) non dairy milk such as almond milk , soy milk, light coconut milk or oat milk

Instructions

  • Add everything to a blender. Blend everything for a minute. Let sit for 5 mins, then blend again until smooth.
  • Heat a thick bottom skillet over medium heat. Grease if needed. Add a ladleful of the batter. Cook for 2 tot 3 minutes, cover the pan to help keep the moisture in and cook the pancakes faster. When the pancake batter gets bubbly, slip and cook for another 2 mins. (Cooking time varies with pans and stoves)
  • Stack and serve immediately with maple syrup, vegan butter, fruits or toasted nuts.
  • Variations: Add spices or blends of choice for flavor, add some candied fruits, chocolate chips or nuts to the batter for variation

Notes

Fold in chocolate chips, berries, chopped nuts in the batter for variation. 
Serve the pancakes fresh off the girdle for best texture. The pancakes are gluten-free without extra starch and gums to hold the fluffy texture, so the fluffyness tends to settle after a while when cool. For the same reason, the texture of the pancakes is different from classic pancakes. 
Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten-free)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 98.09 Calories from Fat 28
% Daily Value*
Fat 3.06g5%
Saturated Fat 0.29g2%
Sodium 42.24mg2%
Potassium 186.61mg5%
Carbohydrates 16.03g5%
Fiber 2.34g10%
Sugar 2.72g3%
Protein 2.89g6%
Vitamin A 12.59IU0%
Vitamin C 2.03mg2%
Calcium 80.75mg8%
Iron 0.81mg5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Hi Richa
    Your recipes are lovely specially for my son who is allergic to Dairy , wheat , soy , eggs & nuts and list goes on
    Thanks for sharing it !
    Can I use xanthum gum instead of starch in it ? If yes how much plz

