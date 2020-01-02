Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten-free)

These Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes need just 7 ingredients and a blender. Gluten-free, satisfying and delicious Banana Oatmeal Pancakes! Vegan Breakfast Soy-free Recipe. Jump to Recipe

Starting the new year with these Easy Banana Oat Pancakes! Just blend up banana, oats, sweetener, leavening and a bit of almond flour and done!

These pancakes are best served fresh as they are fluffy right off the girdle. With no gluten, the fluffyness tends to reduce on cooling. Refrigerate the batter to keep for longer and make the pancakes when ready to serve! Add spices or blends of choice for flavor, add some candied fruits, chocolate chips or nuts to the batter for variation

Ingredients for Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes

a ripe banana

old fashioned oats

almond flour for a bit of hold, moisture and texture. You can use other ground up nuts or seeds such as sunflower or pumpkin. Some of these will add a stronger flavor.

tapioca starch or other starch for binding

baking powder and lemon juice for leavening

cinnamon or vanilla for flavor

non dairy milk such as almond milk, soy milk, light coconut milk or oat milk

How to make Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes

Blend everything for a minute. Let sit for 5 mins, then blend again until smooth.

Cook the batter on a skillet over medium heat. Cover he pan in between to keep the moisture in and to cook the pancakes faster.

Once bubbly, Flip and cook the other side. Stack and serve with maple syrup, vegan butter, fruits or toasted nuts.

