These super easy almond butter brownies have only 6 ingredients with no added oil and taste incredibly decadent. Packed with rich chocolate, creamy almond butter, and maple syrup for sweetness, soy-free. Options for gluten-free, and nut-free.

I mean, what’s not to like about all of this ooey, gooey, chocolatiness! These brownies with creamy almond butter are perfect just five to 10 minutes after you pull them out of the oven. If you want them to slice more cleanly, just let them cool for a bit longer.

These brownies are chewy and decadent. Almond butter gives them more texture and chewiness. The brands of almond butter might affect the texture a bit. You want to underbake these brownies for the best result.

There’s limited binding in these brownies as almond butter is gluten-free and there’s barely some flour, they will be a bit more soft and gooey. Lift the slices delicately, so they don’t fall apart on you. I like them as a scoop-and-serve warm brownie topped with vegan vanilla ice cream or with whipped coconut cream.

Store them on the counter in a closed container for up to a week. To serve, I do recommend warming them up in the microwave or the oven just a bit, because they taste the most fudgy and decadent when they’re warm. The almond butter gives them more texture than your conventional brownies, which works best when it’s warm.

The sweetness of these brownies depends on the sweetness of your almond butter (or alternative nut or seed butter) and your chocolate chips. If you like your brownies on the sweeter side, you can add a little extra sugar to the batter.

Why You’ll Love Brownies with Almond Butter

rich, fudgy brownies with no added oil

batter comes together in just one pan

refined sugar free and refined oil free

easily made gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free

Almond Butter Brownies No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Cooling Time: 5 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 16 Course: brunch, Dessert Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print These super easy almond butter brownies have only 6 ingredients and taste incredibly decadent. Packed with rich chocolate, creamy almond butter, and maple syrup for sweetness, they are easy to make gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. Equipment 8×8" brownie pan Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/4 cup maple syrup

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 2 tablespoons non-dairy milk

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 14 tablespoons vegan chocolate chips That’s 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons or 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons

▢ 14 tablespoons almond butter , That’s 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons.

, ▢ 3 tablespoons flour , , all purpose or use a gluten-free blend of choice

, ▢ 3 tablespoons chocolate chips , or chopped chocolate chunks, for topping Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 340° F (171° C)

Add the maple syrup, vanilla, milk, and sal t to a small skillet, and heat over medium heat. Once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low, then add in the chocolate chips and mix until well melted(. If you like your brownie sweeter, mix in 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar now). Then add in the almond butter, mix for a few seconds, and then switch off the heat. Continue mixing until the mixture is homogeneous.

Add in the flour, and mix lightly. The mixture will be more like a flowy cake batter than a stiff dough. Transfer this batter to a parchment-lined 8×8” brownie pan, and even out the top. Top it with the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate chunks, then bake for 21 to 23 minutes. Check in at the 20-minute mark. If the edges have risen and the center is not liquidy, then they're done and will give you some really gooey brownies. If you want them slightly firmer, you can continue to bake for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from the oven, and let the brownies sit in the pan for 5 to 10 minutes, then delicately remove from the baking dish using the parchment paper. Let the brownies cool for a bit longer before slicing for clean slices. If you're serving these as scoop-and-serve brownies, you can just scoop the brownies right from in the pan instead of removing them. Serve in bowls topped with vegan ice cream or vegan whipped cream.

Notes
You can use other nut butters and/or seed butters instead as well. For nut-free, use a mixture that's about 1/3 cup tahini and the rest another seed butter, like sunflower seed butter, because tahini has a strong flavor that you don't want coming through. Also make sure that your non-dairy milk and chocolate chips are nut-free. For gluten-free, use a gluten-free flour blend instead of all-purpose flour. For soy-free, make sure that your non-dairy milk and chocolate chips are both soy-free. These will keep for up to a week in a closed container on the kitchen counter. Warm up before serving.

Nutrition
Calories: 267 kcal , Carbohydrates: 27 g , Protein: 5 g , Fat: 18 g , Saturated Fat: 7 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g , Sodium: 42 mg , Potassium: 118 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 19 g , Vitamin A: 6 IU , Vitamin C: 0.02 mg , Calcium: 98 mg , Iron: 3 mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients and Substitutions

maple syrup – For sweetness and moisture.

– For sweetness and moisture. vanilla extract – Adds flavor.

– Adds flavor. non-dairy milk – such as oat milk, coconut milk, almond milk. To make the chocolate creamy. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– such as oat milk, coconut milk, almond milk. To make the chocolate creamy. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. salt – To bring out the flavors and condition the batter.

– To bring out the flavors and condition the batter. vegan chocolate chips – To melt into the batter and to scatter on top. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– To melt into the batter and to scatter on top. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. almond butter – Adds texture and fat with no added oil! You can use other nut and/or seed butters, if you like. For nut-free, use a mixture of 1/3 cup tahini and the rest sunflower seed or pumpkin seed butter.

– Adds texture and fat with no added oil! You can use other nut and/or seed butters, if you like. For nut-free, use a mixture of 1/3 cup tahini and the rest sunflower seed or pumpkin seed butter. flour – To thicken the batter. Use a gluten-free flour blend, if needed.

💡 Tips These brownies are very soft, because the batter doesn’t contain enough added binders. Cool and then handle gently, if you want to serve slices. These work best as a scoop-and-serve brownie.

Whether you’ll need to add extra sugar depends on how sweet your almond butter and chocolate chips are and how sweet you like your brownies.

For firmer brownies, bake a little past doneness.

How to Make Almond Butter Brownies

Preheat the oven to 340° F (171° C)

