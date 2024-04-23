Crisp on the outside, fudgy on the inside almond butter blondies with decadent chocolate chips are the quick and easy one-bowl dessert you’ve been looking for!Just 8 main ingredients, 15 minutes to whip them up in just 1 bowl. Serve with a dollop of your favorite vegan ice cream. This recipe was first published on feb 20, 2015. It has been updated with new pictures, write up and video.
Table of Contents
These amazing, fudgy vegan almond butter blondies only take 15 minutes to whip up in one bowl. After mixing, you just pour them into a baking pan and bake to perfection.
This blondies recipe is lightly sweetened, fudgy, and buttery, with flavors of vanilla and cinnamon. Use other flours or gluten-free flour blend of choice. If you are using a whole grain flour to replace the white flour in this recipe, add 1 to 2 tablespoons less than the mentioned quantity, and add more only if the mixture is too wet.
Not only are almond butter blondies delicious and easy to make, the batter is free from added refined oil! If you want to make them completely oil-free, use cacao nibs in place of the chocolate chips.
They’re also refined sugar-free, since we sweeten these blondies with coconut sugar, which gives them such a nice flavor.
Why You’ll Love Almond Butter Blondies
- crisp, butter, and fudgy with flavors of cinnamon and vanilla
- lots of decadent chocolate chips
- one-bowl batter takes only 15 minutes to mix
- easy to make soy-free and even nut-free
Recipe Card
Save This Recipe in Your Inbox
Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post!
By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa.
Almond Butter Blondies with Chocolate Chips
Ingredients
- 10 tablespoons (160 g) almond butter That's ½ cup + 2 tablespoons. Use a drippy kind, or use other nut butter of choice.
- 6 tablespoons (88.72 ml) non dairy milk That's ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons.
- ¾ cup (120 g) coconut sugar or other sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¾ cup (93.75 g) unbleached white flour
- ¼ cup (30 g) oat flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅓ to ½ cup (60 g) vegan chocolate chips or chunks or chopped chocolate bar
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). In a bowl, mix the almond butter, non dairy milk, coconut sugar and vanilla until well combined and smooth.
- Sift in the flours, baking soda, salt and cinnamon into the bowl. Or whisk them together in another bowl and mix in.
- Fold in the chocolate chips. Drop the thick stiff batter into a greased or parchment lined pan. Using a spatula, press the batter down to event it out into the pan. Sprinkle a tablespoon or so chocolate chips on top and press in.
- Bake for 23 to 26 minutes. The top should be set. Let the blondies cool for 15 minutes before slicing and gobbling up. Use heart shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Ingredients and Substitutions
- almond butter – Helps the blondies get decadently fudgy with no added oil. Choose a kind that’s drippy, not stiff. You can use other nut or seed butters instead, too!
- non-dairy milk – Adds moisture. Choose nut- and/or soy-free, if needed.
- coconut sugar – For sweetness. You can use granulated sugar instead, if you prefer.
- vanilla extract – Gives the almond butter blondies such a great flavor!
- flour – You want unbleached, white flour for this recipe. You can use gluten-free or whole grain flour instead. If you use whole grain flour, reduce the amount by one to two tablespoons.
- oat flour – Adds a nice texture.
- baking soda and salt – To condition the batter.
- cinnamon – For flavor.
- vegan chocolate chips – Because why wouldn’t you?
💡 Tips for the Best Blondies!
- Let the nut butter sit a bit to come to room temperature so it mixes easily into the wet ingredients. Or microwave to warm it.
- If the batter is too thick (nut butters can have less or more moisture), add a bit more non dairy milk.
How to Make Almond Butter Blondies
Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). In a bowl, mix the almond butter, non dairy milk, coconut sugar and vanilla until well combined and smooth.
Sift in the flours, baking soda, salt and cinnamon into the bowl. Or whisk them together in another bowl and mix in.
Fold in the chocolate chips. Drop the thick stiff batter into a greased or parchment lined pan. Using a spatula, press the batter down to event it out into the pan. Sprinkle a tablespoon or so chocolate chips on top and press in.
Bake for 23 to 26 minutes. The top should be set. Let the blondies cool for 15 minutes before slicing and gobbling up. Use heart shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes.
Frequently Asked Questions
To make these soy-free, just be sure that your non-dairy milk and chocolate chips are soy-free.
For nut-free, use a seed butter, like pumpkin seed or sunflower seed butter.
For a gluten-free version, try my gluten-free almond butter blondies!
Comments
Sydney
Looks great! Maybe I missed it…is the baking dish 8 X 8 ? Thank you.
Richa
Yes 8×8
Andrea
Delicious, easy and great to make with kids! We loved these
Vegan Richa Support
❤️❤️
Julia
So delicious! For the nut butter, I used majority of peanut butter mixed with some almond butter, and it was so good! I also added some brown sugar, and mixed it with the coconut sugar. Overall, these are the best blondies I’ve had in a while!
Also here’s a tip!- I drizzled the top with dark chocolate and sprinkled it with some sea salt…it was 10x better! 🙂
Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Vegan Richa Support
That sounds DELISH! Thanks for the tip!
Amie
Absolutely love these!!! Best blondie recipe for sure.
I use vegan white chocolate in mine instead of milk/dark and it reminds me even more of a traditional blondie.
Vegan Richa Support
sounds scrumptious
Sap
I’ve made this a couple of times and they are soooo heavenly 😍
I just have one question, if I wanted to convert this into a sugar free “brownie” would it work if I substituted sugar for erythritol and how could I add the cocoa powder please?
Tia x
Richa
Haven’t tried that sweetener so I don’t know. For brownie sub 3 tbsp of the flour with 1/4 cup cocoa powder
Jennifer
Hard to find great egg and peanut free recipes for my son with allergies, the whole family loved this one! It’s a keeper, thank you!
Vegan Richa Support
awesome! thank YOU 🌟🌟✨🌟🌟✨🌟🌟✨
Hannah
Made these tonight and the outcome was underwhelming. The recipe has too much flour so when they are put in the oven, it has a cake texture and isn’t moist like a brownie, so it basically crumbles. It tasted like a mug cake I could make in the microwave. Try tweaking this some more.
Emy Haije
Try taking them out earlier so that they are still soft and fudgy! You won’t get salmonella or anyhting anyway because they’re vegan. I did the same thing!😆
Alina
I’ve made this several times already and it is always a hit! What a delicious vegan dessert!
Vegan Richa Support
I’m SO glad you enjoyed this! 🙂
Sharon Jacks
8 x 8 pan?
Vegan Richa Support
You got it!! “These Almond Butter chocolate chip blondies are easy, fudgy and perfect for Valentines day. Vegan almond butter blondies. soy-free palm oil free recipe. Makes an 8 by 8 inch pan.”
Lily
Thanks for this delicious recipe! I didn’t use chocolate chips because I didn’t have any and they still taste great! I cannot eat any almonds raw and had so much raw almond butter I needed to bake. Two batches was the perfect amount.
Vegan Richa Support
Perfect!!! thank you so much Lily =).
Natalie
So yummy! I made these with a gluten free Flour mix & 1/3 less sugar. Still tasted amazing!
Vegan Richa Support
good to know. thanks Natalie~!
Ellice Johnson
You’re welcome. They are delicious, just make sure to use less sugar when baking with tigernut flour. If you are unfamiliar with tigernut flour, research it. Also there is a delicious chocolate brownie recipe online. Checkout Pamela’s products. Another tigernut resource is Tigernutsusa.com The owners are very kind.
Ellice Johnson
A guilt free,, very low carb blondies recipe uses pecan butter, 1 tsp ghee, tigernut flour, chia seed egg(s), monkfruit sugar (Lakanto brand), baking powder, Celtics sea salt and pure vanilla flavoring. I have my own measurements. Delish
Vegan Richa Support
Thank you Ellice
Ellice Johnson
You’re welcome. They are delicious, just make sure to use less sugar when baking with tigernut flour. If you are unfamiliar with tigernut flour, research it. Also there is a delicious chocolate brownie recipe online. Checkout Pamela’s products. Another tigernut resource is Tigernutsusa.com The owners are very kind.
vegangirl
This recipe is a family favorite!
Zena
Can I use whole wheat flour?
Richa
Yes. Use a few tbsp less flour to begin with. Add more if the batter isn’t thick
Ashleigh Stam
Hi, wondering if you can freeze them?
Richa
yes
Adam C
Maybe I’m the only dummie out here, but I forgot to put in the oat flour until after the whole thing was in the oven for a few minutes. Took it out and mixed it in before putting it back in the oven. Not ideal, but still very tasty.
It might make sense to say “add the flours” or “add the all-purpose flour and the oat flour” in order to make up for people who skim things and don’t pay enough attention. Obviously my fault, but thought it might spare some people in the future. Thanks!
S.Rogers
Thanks Richa! These are great! I added some chopped almonds and added an extra 20 minutes of cooking time to make the edges a little crisp.
Stef
Can almond flour be used instead of all flours? Thanks!
Richa
try this one https://www.veganricha.com/2016/04/gluten-free-almond-butter-blondies.html
Ashley
So delicious! Super easy recipe, fast clean up, and yummy!
Danielle
Wondering if I can make this gf by subbing out the flour for a gf flour blend or all oat flour..
Richa
try these https://www.veganricha.com/2016/04/gluten-free-almond-butter-blondies.html
Stacey
I’ve made these as-is and they’re fabulous. Wondering about a low-carb version — could almond flour be substituted?
Shradha Sajnani
This receipe looks awesome. Was just wondering how long can they stay at room temperature
Richa
2 days
Louisa
Looks delicious and very keen to try. Any downside to using only oat flour for the lot? That’s what I have on hand and really keen to try.
Vegan Richa Support
Just switch to this recipe: Gluten free Almond Butter Blondies
Suzanne
Just made these with peanut butter and they came out amazing! Easy to make (yay for one bowl) and just what I was looking for. Thanks for the awesome recipes 😀
Deborah Braverman
Hi- sounds amazing. I need to feed a crowd. Would I double or tripe this recipe for a 9 x 13 pan?
Thanks so much!
Deborah
Richa
Yes double it, you might need a few tbsp more flour.
Zohar
Hi! It look so good can’t wait to try it out! what flour can I use instead of the oat meal flour?
Richa
More regular flour