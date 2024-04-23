Crisp on the outside, fudgy on the inside almond butter blondies with decadent chocolate chips are the quick and easy one-bowl dessert you’ve been looking for!Just 8 main ingredients, 15 minutes to whip them up in just 1 bowl. Serve with a dollop of your favorite vegan ice cream. This recipe was first published on feb 20, 2015. It has been updated with new pictures, write up and video.

These amazing, fudgy vegan almond butter blondies only take 15 minutes to whip up in one bowl. After mixing, you just pour them into a baking pan and bake to perfection.

This blondies recipe is lightly sweetened, fudgy, and buttery, with flavors of vanilla and cinnamon. Use other flours or gluten-free flour blend of choice. If you are using a whole grain flour to replace the white flour in this recipe, add 1 to 2 tablespoons less than the mentioned quantity, and add more only if the mixture is too wet.

Not only are almond butter blondies delicious and easy to make, the batter is free from added refined oil! If you want to make them completely oil-free, use cacao nibs in place of the chocolate chips.

They’re also refined sugar-free, since we sweeten these blondies with coconut sugar, which gives them such a nice flavor.

Why You’ll Love Almond Butter Blondies

crisp, butter, and fudgy with flavors of cinnamon and vanilla

lots of decadent chocolate chips

one-bowl batter takes only 15 minutes to mix

easy to make soy-free and even nut-free

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post! Save Post Δ Email SAVE THIS! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa. Print Recipe 4.95 from 38 votes Almond Butter Blondies with Chocolate Chips Crisp on the outside, fudgy on the inside almond butter blondies with decadent chocolate chips are the quick and easy one-bowl dessert you’ve been looking for!Just 8 main ingredients, 15 minutes to whip them up in just 1 bowl. Serve with a dollop of your favorite vegan ice cream. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 23 minutes mins Cooling Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 53 minutes mins Servings: 6 Calories: 362 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 10 tablespoons ( 160 g ) almond butter That's ½ cup + 2 tablespoons. Use a drippy kind, or use other nut butter of choice.

6 tablespoons ( 88.72 ml ) non dairy milk That's ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons.

¾ cup ( 120 g ) coconut sugar or other sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup ( 93.75 g ) unbleached white flour

¼ cup ( 30 g ) oat flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅓ to ½ cup ( 60 g ) vegan chocolate chips or chunks or chopped chocolate bar Instructions Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). In a bowl, mix the almond butter, non dairy milk, coconut sugar and vanilla until well combined and smooth.

Sift in the flours, baking soda, salt and cinnamon into the bowl. Or whisk them together in another bowl and mix in.

Fold in the chocolate chips. Drop the thick stiff batter into a greased or parchment lined pan. Using a spatula, press the batter down to event it out into the pan. Sprinkle a tablespoon or so chocolate chips on top and press in.

Bake for 23 to 26 minutes. The top should be set. Let the blondies cool for 15 minutes before slicing and gobbling up. Use heart shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes. Video Notes To make these soy-free, just be sure that your non-dairy milk and chocolate chips are soy-free. For nut-free, use a seed butter, like pumpkin seed or sunflower seed butter. For a gluten-free version, try my gluten-free almond butter blondies You can use peanut butter instead of almond butter for peanut butter blondies! Let the nut butter sit a bit to come to room temperature so it blends well. Or microwave to warm it. If the batter is too thick (nut butters can have less or more moisture), add a bit more non dairy milk. Nutritional values based on one serving Nutrition Nutrition Facts Almond Butter Blondies with Chocolate Chips Amount Per Serving Calories 362 Calories from Fat 171 % Daily Value* Fat 19g 29% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Polyunsaturated Fat 4g Monounsaturated Fat 9g Sodium 204mg 9% Potassium 237mg 7% Carbohydrates 44g 15% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 19g 21% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 0.003mg 0% Calcium 130mg 13% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

almond butter – Helps the blondies get decadently fudgy with no added oil. Choose a kind that’s drippy, not stiff. You can use other nut or seed butters instead, too!

non-dairy milk – Adds moisture. Choose nut- and/or soy-free, if needed.

coconut sugar – For sweetness. You can use granulated sugar instead, if you prefer.

vanilla extract – Gives the almond butter blondies such a great flavor!

flour – You want unbleached, white flour for this recipe. You can use gluten-free or whole grain flour instead. If you use whole grain flour, reduce the amount by one to two tablespoons.

oat flour – Adds a nice texture.

baking soda and salt – To condition the batter.

cinnamon – For flavor.

vegan chocolate chips – Because why wouldn’t you?

💡 Tips for the Best Blondies! Let the nut butter sit a bit to come to room temperature so it mixes easily into the wet ingredients. Or microwave to warm it.

If the batter is too thick (nut butters can have less or more moisture), add a bit more non dairy milk.

How to Make Almond Butter Blondies

Preheat the oven to 350° F (180º C). In a bowl, mix the almond butter, non dairy milk, coconut sugar and vanilla until well combined and smooth.





Sift in the flours, baking soda, salt and cinnamon into the bowl. Or whisk them together in another bowl and mix in.

Fold in the chocolate chips. Drop the thick stiff batter into a greased or parchment lined pan. Using a spatula, press the batter down to event it out into the pan. Sprinkle a tablespoon or so chocolate chips on top and press in.

Bake for 23 to 26 minutes. The top should be set. Let the blondies cool for 15 minutes before slicing and gobbling up. Use heart shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes.