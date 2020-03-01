Vegan Richa

Aloo Matar – Easy Pea & Potato Curry (Vegan)

This easy Indian Aloo Matar – Pea & Potato Curry is done in 30 minutes, requires only a few basic ingredients and is such a simple and quick plant-based weeknight meal. Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free. Oil-free option included. Jump to Recipe

overhead shot of Vegan Aloo Matar with potatoes and peas in a skillet

Coming at you with a delicious Indian weeknight recipe that comes together quickly and needs very basic ingredients most of which you probably already have at home! One of those recipes that I can always make, even when I don’t know what else to make because the fridge is almost empty!

Aloo Matar! Bonus, it’s my mom’s recipe so obviously it’s the best and tested until perfect!

What is Aloo Matar?

Aloo translates to potato and matar to peas – potatoes and peas, that’s what we’re cooking today. But in the most delicious manner! This is a simple vegetarian Indian dish originating in the Punjab region of India. It is made of potatoes and peas in a spicy thick onion tomato gravy. The dish is made throughout the country in a few different versions.

While some Aloo Matar recipes use a creamy coconut base, others simmer the potatoes in a tomato sauce. We are cooking the tomato version which is a bit lighter and lower in calories.

Potatoes are used in tons of Indian recipes. Often they are paired with other vegetables like cauliflower in aloo gobi or spinach or beans! I love cooking with potatoes as they are a.) available all year long, b) cheap, c) delicious and oh so comforting. Right in the end, I listed you all my favorite Indian potato recipes.

This recipe has just potatoes, green peas, onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, tomatoes, and a few basic Indian spices. A very simple and beginner-friendly recipe that you just cannot go wrong with. It’s lightly spiced, so absolutely doable even for kids and/or sensitive tummies.

a serving of Aloo Matar with a side of rice

Ingredients needed for making this Indian Pea & Potato Curry:

  • Peas: You can use fresh or frozen peas. Make sure not to overcook them or they will lose their pretty color.
  • Potatoes: Make sure to cut them into even-sized cubes so that they are all cooked at the same time. If you chop them too small, they will get mushy and might dissolve in the curry. As a short-cut, or if you have leftovers to use up, you could add boiled potatoes. Obviously, this takes off some of the cooking time.
  • Ground Spices: Cumin, coriander, turmeric, cayenne pepper, garam masala. Flavor central!
  • The holy trinity of ginger, onion, and garlic is added to the toasted spices to form the base of the gravy.
  • Fresh green chilies add a bit of heat, but don’t worry – this dish is not spicy. Thai green chili pepper or Serrano pepper works well here. However, if you don’t tolerate any spice, leave it out.
  • Fresh tomato puree is added for color, body, and texture. I make it from scratch pureeing two fresh tomatoes. You could use canned diced tomatoes and puree them or half the amount of canned tomato puree as it is more concentrated.

overhead shot of a white skillet with vegan aloo matar with peas and potatoes

Tips and Substitutions for making Aloo Matar:

  • To make this recipe oil-free, skip the first step. Saute spices in broth or water. You could also use boiled potatoes instead of raw.
  • Keep in mind that, as this dish sits the gravy will get thicker as the potatoes tend to absorb some of the liquid. When reheating, you might have to add a splash of water or broth.
  • To make the gravy even more fragrant, sprinkle garam masala into the gravy towards the end.
  • I also like to sprinkle some dried fenugreek leaves on top for additional flavor.

How to make the best Aloo Matar:

oil being heated in a skillet

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat.

potato cubes being sauteed in a skillet

Add potatoes and cook them for 3 to 5 mins, stirring occasionally.

ginger, red onion, garlic and green chili being chopped in a small food processor

Meanwhile coarsely crush the seeds in a grinder or mortar and pestle and chop the onion, garlic, ginger, chili by knife or using a food processor.

overhead shot of sauteed potato cubes in a white bowl

Transfer the potatoes to a bowl.

garlic, onion and chili being added to toasted spiced in a white skillet

Heat a tsp of oil over medium heat. Add the crushed seeds and cook for half a minute. Now, add in the onion, garlic, ginger, chilies and cook for 3 mins or until translucent.

tomato base for aloo matar peas and potatoes in a white skillet

Mix in the ground spices and stir in the tomato puree. Let everything cook for 3-4 mins to thicken it some more.

potato cubes simmering in a rich Indian tomato gravy

Add the potatoes, salt and water, and cover and cook for 15 mins.

aloo matar simmering in a white skillet

Check for seasoning (add salt, if needed) and add more water if it has gotten too thick.

close-up of a skillet with healthy vegan Indian aloo matar simmering

 

Add the peas and half the cilantro and cover and cook until potatoes are fork-tender. Garnish your vegan Aloo Matar with more chopped cilantro and crushed pepper flakes.

side view of a skillet with vegan aloo matar potato pea curry

What shall I serve with Aloo Matar?

I like serving this potato and pea curry with plain Basmati rice or a bowl of fragrant seasoned rice like this turmeric lemon rice. However, this pea potato curry also pairs extremely well with roti or any vegan flatbread of choice.

More delicious Indian potato curry recipes from the blog:

 

a serving of Indian Aloo Matar Pea and Potato Curry with a side of rice
Mums Aloo Matar

This easy Indian Aloo Matar Pea & Potato Curry is done in 30 minutes, requires only a few basic ingredients and is such a simple and quick plant-based weeknight meal. Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free. Oil-free version included.  
Ingredients

  • 2 tsp oil divided
  • 3 medium potatoes cubed small.
  • 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp coriander seeds
  • 1/4 cup (40 g) chopped onion
  • 4 cloves of garlic finely chopped
  • 1 inch ginger finely chopped
  • 1/2 hot green chile finely chopped
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric
  • 1/3 to 1/2 tsp cayenne
  • 2 medium to large tomatoes pureed
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 cup (250 g) water
  • 1/2 cup (72.5 g) peas
  • 1/2 cup (8 g) chopped cilantro loosely packed divided
  • optional additions: sprinkle garam masala towards the end 1/2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

Instructions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes and Cook for 3 to 5 mins, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile coarsely crush the seeds in a grinder or mortar and pestle and chop the onion, garlic, ginger, chili by knife or a food processor.
  • Transfer potatoes to a bowl. Heat a tsp of oil over medium heat. Wait till it's get hot. Add the crushed seeds and cook for half a minute.
  • Add the onion, garlic, ginger chilie and cook for 3 mins or until translucent.
  • Add the ground spices and mix in. Add tomato puree and cook for 3-4 mins to thicken.
  • Add the potatoes, salt and water and cover and cook for 15 mins.
  • Check and add more water if needed. Add the peas and half the cilantro and cover and cook until potatoes are tender to preference.
  • Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Garnish with more cilantro, pepper flakes.

Notes

  • To make this recipe oil-free, skip the first step. You could also use boiled potatoes instead of raw.
  • Keep in mind that, as this dish sits the gravy will get thicker as the potatoes tend to absorb some of the liquid. When reheating, you might have to add a splash of water or broth.
  • To make the gravy even more fragrant, sprinkle garam masala into the gravy towards the end.
  • I also like to sprinkle some dried fenugreek leaves on top.
  • The nutrition facts do not include rice or any sides. 

Comments

  3. 5 stars
    Hi Richa,
    We just savoured this, I made it tonight and it was fantastic.
    😂 it smells so good too.
    Thank you for the recipe.

    Ps: I saw your rice photo in the end and hurriedly made some to accompany the second serving.

    Reply

  6. 5 stars
    Made it quickly. So delicious. I’m not Indian but make a lot of Indian food to avoid gluten.
    I may not use as much heat as some but the flavors are so warm and comforting.
    Thanks to Mom, too!

    Reply

  7. 5 stars
    I didn’t have ginger or fenugreek leaves on hand, but the recipe turned out great regardless. I will definitely make this again. Thanks Richa!

    Reply

  8. Hi Richa! This is my favorite dish to order at Indian restaurants. What kind of potatoes do you use? Russet? Or red/white waxy potatoes?

    Reply

  10. Hi there, I understand that using the whole seeds is ideal for this recipe, but is there any substitution if using already crushed/ground in place of the cumin and coriander? Thank you!

    Reply

  11. 5 stars
    I’m thinking about making this the night before my book club gathers. Do you think this dish would be as good the second night?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

