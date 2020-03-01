This easy Indian Aloo Matar – Pea & Potato Curry is done in 30 minutes, requires only a few basic ingredients and is such a simple and quick plant-based weeknight meal. Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free. Oil-free option included. Jump to Recipe

Coming at you with a delicious Indian weeknight recipe that comes together quickly and needs very basic ingredients most of which you probably already have at home! One of those recipes that I can always make, even when I don’t know what else to make because the fridge is almost empty!

Aloo Matar! Bonus, it’s my mom’s recipe so obviously it’s the best and tested until perfect!

What is Aloo Matar?

Aloo translates to potato and matar to peas – potatoes and peas, that’s what we’re cooking today. But in the most delicious manner! This is a simple vegetarian Indian dish originating in the Punjab region of India. It is made of potatoes and peas in a spicy thick onion tomato gravy. The dish is made throughout the country in a few different versions.

While some Aloo Matar recipes use a creamy coconut base, others simmer the potatoes in a tomato sauce. We are cooking the tomato version which is a bit lighter and lower in calories.

Potatoes are used in tons of Indian recipes. Often they are paired with other vegetables like cauliflower in aloo gobi or spinach or beans! I love cooking with potatoes as they are a.) available all year long, b) cheap, c) delicious and oh so comforting. Right in the end, I listed you all my favorite Indian potato recipes.

This recipe has just potatoes, green peas, onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, tomatoes, and a few basic Indian spices. A very simple and beginner-friendly recipe that you just cannot go wrong with. It’s lightly spiced, so absolutely doable even for kids and/or sensitive tummies.

Ingredients needed for making this Indian Pea & Potato Curry:

Peas: You can use fresh or frozen peas. Make sure not to overcook them or they will lose their pretty color.

You can use fresh or frozen peas. Make sure not to overcook them or they will lose their pretty color. Potatoes : Make sure to cut them into even-sized cubes so that they are all cooked at the same time. If you chop them too small, they will get mushy and might dissolve in the curry. As a short-cut, or if you have leftovers to use up, you could add boiled potatoes . Obviously, this takes off some of the cooking time.

: Make sure to cut them into even-sized cubes so that they are all cooked at the same time. If you chop them too small, they will get mushy and might dissolve in the curry. As a short-cut, or if you have leftovers to use up, you could add . Obviously, this takes off some of the cooking time. Ground Spices: Cumin, coriander, turmeric, cayenne pepper, garam masala. Flavor central!

Cumin, coriander, turmeric, cayenne pepper, garam masala. Flavor central! The holy trinity of ginger, onion, and garlic is added to the toasted spices to form the base of the gravy.

is added to the toasted spices to form the base of the gravy. Fresh green chilies add a bit of heat, but don’t worry – this dish is not spicy. Thai green chili pepper or Serrano pepper works well here. However, if you don’t tolerate any spice, leave it out.

add a bit of heat, but don’t worry – this dish is not spicy. Thai green chili pepper or Serrano pepper works well here. However, if you don’t tolerate any spice, leave it out. Fresh tomato puree is added for color, body, and texture. I make it from scratch pureeing two fresh tomatoes. You could use canned diced tomatoes and puree them or half the amount of canned tomato puree as it is more concentrated.

Tips and Substitutions for making Aloo Matar:

To make this recipe oil-free, skip the first step. Saute spices in broth or water. You could also use boiled potatoes instead of raw.

skip the first step. Saute spices in broth or water. You could also use boiled potatoes instead of raw. Keep in mind that, as this dish sits the gravy will get thicker as the potatoes tend to absorb some of the liquid. When reheating, you might have to add a splash of water or broth.

as the potatoes tend to absorb some of the liquid. When reheating, you might have to add a splash of water or broth. To make the gravy even more fragrant, sprinkle garam masala into the gravy towards the end.

into the gravy towards the end. I also like to sprinkle some dried fenugreek leaves on top for additional flavor.

How to make the best Aloo Matar:

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Add potatoes and cook them for 3 to 5 mins, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile coarsely crush the seeds in a grinder or mortar and pestle and chop the onion, garlic, ginger, chili by knife or using a food processor.

Transfer the potatoes to a bowl.

Heat a tsp of oil over medium heat. Add the crushed seeds and cook for half a minute. Now, add in the onion, garlic, ginger, chilies and cook for 3 mins or until translucent.

Mix in the ground spices and stir in the tomato puree. Let everything cook for 3-4 mins to thicken it some more.

Add the potatoes, salt and water, and cover and cook for 15 mins.

Check for seasoning (add salt, if needed) and add more water if it has gotten too thick.

Add the peas and half the cilantro and cover and cook until potatoes are fork-tender. Garnish your vegan Aloo Matar with more chopped cilantro and crushed pepper flakes.

What shall I serve with Aloo Matar?

I like serving this potato and pea curry with plain Basmati rice or a bowl of fragrant seasoned rice like this turmeric lemon rice. However, this pea potato curry also pairs extremely well with roti or any vegan flatbread of choice.

