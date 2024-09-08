This Tawa Pulao – Spiced Rice casserole needs just 1 Pan and 1 step! Dump and done bake with veggies and warming Indian spices. Serve as a main with added chickpeas or as a side with your favorite curry. 1 step 1 pan dump and bake! Gluten-free. Nutfree soyfree

Currently, I am obsessed with this Baked Spiced Rice Casserole aka. Tawa Pulao! Such an easy recipe that uses mostly pantry staples and can be made with frozen veggies, canned veggies or fresh ones. Use whatever you like and have available.

As for the spices – I know – the list is long but if you don’t have some of them, you can just use more of the others. Curry powder would be a great substitute for garam masala and paprika or cayenne pepper can be used intead of chili powder.

Feel free to serve this as a side alongside your favorite vegan protein or make it a main. Or just add some chickpeas or lentils to up the protein.

Why this will become a favorite!

1 Step 1 pan recipe

Dump and bake!

perfect rice texture

low active time in the kitchen

allergy friendly

Baked Tawa pulao – Indian Spiced Rice Casserole 1 Pan 1 Step

Chef’s knife Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1 cup white basmati rice , rinsed really well and soaked for at least 10 minutes.

, ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 2 teaspoon ground coriander

▢ 1-2 teaspoon garam masala or Pav bhaji masala

▢ ½ teaspoon ground cumin

▢ ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

▢ ½ teaspoon dried dill , or use oregano

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1 teaspoon paprika , , for extra heat also add ¼ teaspoon cayenne

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

▢ ½ to ¾ teaspoon salt

▢ 2 bay leaves

▢ ¼ cup tomato puree

▢ 2 cups water

▢ 1 ½ to 2 cups of vegetable of choice , you can use frozen vegetables, thaw them for at least 10 minutes before using

, ▢ Cilantro and lemon juice for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Wash and soak the rice, if you haven’t already. Prep the rest of the ingredients. Brush oil in a 8×10 or a similar size baking dish, then add drained rice and the rest of the ingredients and mix well and even it out.

Cover with parchment and bake at 400F (205C) for 30-35 minutes. Check at the 30 minute mark if the rice is done, if not then continue to bake it for another 5–8 minutes and then check again. Rice will continue to cook in the heat so you want it to be just about done.

Then take the dish out of the oven, let it sit covered for another 3-4 minutes.

Then fluff the rice with a spatula or fork. Taste and adjust salt and flavor, you can add salt while fluffing and then serve. Serve with non dairy yogurt raita Or serve it as a side with Indian curries or dal (lentils) Notes I use long grain Indian basmati like royal extra long or India gate xl Convert into a meal with protein: add in a can of chickpeas to the rice or add some veggie crumbles or top it with some toasted cashews or crisped tofu for additional protein. This recipe is gluten-free, Soyfree, nutfree Storage: Store refrigerated in a closed container for upto 3 days. Reheat in a skillet, microwave or oven Brown rice: brown rice takes much longer to cook and will need an hour or so bake time. Add hot boiling broth and bake, check at 50 minutes. Alternatively ,parboil the brown rice for 20 minutes, then add to the casserole dish, use 1 cup hot water/broth instead of 2 cups and continue recipe as written. Stove top: Sauté the spices and all veggies in a saucepan over medium heat for 4-5 mins. Then add the tomato purée, rice, water and salt. Mix well. Bring to a boil. Then lower the heat to low. Cover with a lid and cook for 11-12 mins.

Ingredients:

I like to make this recipe with Indian white basmati rice – it makes the fluffiest result. make sure to rinse it well and soak it for at least 10 minutes

some oil is added to enhance flavor and to keep the rice grains from sticking together

spices: ground coriander. Pav bhaji masala or garam masala, cumin, cardamom, dill, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, Kashmiri chili powder and salt as well as bay leaves

the rice is cooked in a mix of water with some tomato puree added for color and acidity

we add 1 ½ to 2 cups of vegetables – fresh or frozen

garnishes: lemon juice and cilantro

Tips & Variations:

For variation, you can also add a can of chickpeas to the rice or add some veggie crumbles or top it with some toasted cashews for additional protein.

You can use frozen vegetables, just thaw them for at least 10 minutes before using

I like to sprinkle the casserole with fresh chopped cilantro and lemon juice for garnish

for extra heat use ¼ teaspoon cayenne instead of paprika or add it additional to the paprika

How to make Baked Spiced Rice -Tawa Pulao:

Wash and soak the rice, if you haven’t already. Prep the rest of the ingredients.

Brush the oil in an 8×10 or a similar size baking dish then add drained rice and the rest of the ingredients and mix well and even it out.

Cover it with parchment and bake at 400F (205C) for 30-35 minutes. Check at the 30 minute mark if the rice is done, if not then continue to bake it for another 5–8 minutes and then check again.

The rice will continue to cook in the heat so you want it to be just about done.

Then take the dish out of the oven, let it sit covered for another 3-4 minutes.

Then fluff up the rice with a spatula or fork. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. You can add pinches of salt while fluffing up the rice, if needed. Garnish with cilantro and squeezes of lemon

What to serve with this Baked Masala Rice Casserole?

Serve with non dairy yogurt raita or serve it as a side with Indian curries or dal(lentils)