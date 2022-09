This Tex Mex Rice Casserole makes for a delicious one-pan meal! It’s family-friendly, budget-friendly, gluten-free, packed with simple and easily modifiable ingredients! Also perfect for meal prep. Nutfree Soyfree

Are we ready for an easy yet delish casserole dish? I hope so because I have a good one for you. An easy Vegan Tex Mex Rice Casserole with lots of Tex-mex flavor like chipotle chili and cumin. This is a comforting and not too spicy Mexican-inspired dinner that is perfect on any weekday and leftovers make for a great lunch the next day.

I make this Tex-Mex rice casserole all the time because it feeds the whole family, is super flavorful, and the ingredients are fairly budget-friendly. It’s kind of one pot dish, but instead of on the stove you put your ingredients into a casserole dish and pop it into the oven.



You can’t really mess this up! Casserole dishes are very forgiving and you can tweak this one your own taste. Add some corn or chickpeas instead of beans or add some green beans.

Serve this deliciously flavorful rice casserole dish at dinnertime tonight! The whole family will love trying this cheesy Tex-Mex Rice Casserole.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Tex Mex Rice Casserole This Tex Mex Rice Casserole makes for a delicious one-pan meal your whole family will love! It's family-friendly, budget-friendly, gluten-free, packed with simple and easily modifiable ingredients! Also perfect for meal prep. Gluten-free nutfree soyfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 55 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 302 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) chopped onion

½ cup ( 75 g ) of chopped red bell pepper

½ cup ( 75 g ) chopped green pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

2 bay leaves

½ cup of washed and soaked white rice , I use basmati rice

¼ cup of dried red lentils

1 cup ( 170 g ) cooked black beans or use entire 15 ounce can or 1 1/4 cups cooked

2 teaspoons chili powder blend of choice

¼ teaspoon chipotle pepper flakes or powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes omit if you want less heat

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons hot sauce or use 3 teaspoons for spicier

14 ounce ( 395 g ) can of diced tomato or use 1 to 1 ½ cups of salsa or tomato pasta sauce of choice

½ teaspoon salt , less or more based on salt content of the liquid used

2 cups water or veggie broth To top the casserole: ½ cup vegan cheddar cheese or other cheese of choice

2 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapeno

Cilantro, green onion and lemon juice for garnish

tortilla chips for serving Instructions In a 9x11 or similar sized baking dish brush the 1 teaspoon oil on the baking dish then add the onion, bell peppers, cumin, bay leaves and salt. Mix well then drizzle the remaining oil on top and mix lightly again.

Then bake at 400F (205C) for 9-12 minutes or until mixture is starting to get golden.

Remove the dish from the oven then add in the spices and tomatoes and mix in, then add the rest of the ingredients and mix really well with the spatula. Cover with foil or parchment or a clean baking dish and put it back to bake for 30-35 minutes.

Remove from the oven, take off the sheet or the foil. Fluff the rice a little bit then top it with cheese, pickled jalapeno and put back in oven for the cheese to melt. You can also add some fresh jalapeño or serrano pepper slices. Broil it for 2-3 minutes until the cheese has melted.

Then take it out of the oven, garnish with cilantro, green onion, lime juice and serve.

Serve as it is or you can serve it with salsa or guacamole and some tortilla chips Notes To make this with quinoa : wash the quinoa and add to the casserole. Check at the 30 minute mark if the quinoa is cooked through, else continue to bake for another 10 mins To make this with brown rice: wash and soak the brown rice for 15 mins then drain and use. Bake for 45 minutes then check of the brown rice is cooked, continue to bake for longer until cooked to preference. Vegan cheese options: you can use store bought cheese or use my : you can use store bought cheese or use my liquid mozzarella here. For a cheddar flavor, add 1 teaspoon tomato paste and 1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard and blend Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Tex Mex Rice Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 302 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 678mg 29% Potassium 767mg 22% Carbohydrates 52g 17% Fiber 12g 50% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 1536IU 31% Vitamin C 51mg 62% Calcium 84mg 8% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

In a 9×11 or similar sized baking dish brush the 1 teaspoon oil on the baking dish then add the onion, bell peppers, cumin, bay leaves and salt. Mix well then drizzle the remaining oil on top and mix lightly again.





Then bake at 400F (205C) for 9-11 minutes or until mixture is starting to get golden.

Remove the dish from the oven then add in the spices and tomatoes and mix in.

Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix really well with the spatula. Cover with foil or parchment or a clean baking dish and put it back to bake for 30-35 minutes.

Remove from the oven, take out the sheet or the foil. Fluff the rice a little bit then top it with cheese, pickled jalapeno and put back in oven for the cheese to melt.

You can broil it for a minute or two until the cheese has melted.

Then take it out of the oven, garnish with cilantro, green onion, lime juice and serve.

Serve as it is or you can serve it with more jalapeno or salsa and guacamole and some tortilla chips.

storage;

Refrigerate for upto 3 days.